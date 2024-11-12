Why warm weather saves lives

Join the discussion.

Fire danger at Sherwood Island State Park is currently rated as extreme, with officials urging the public to take precautions to prevent forest fires.
Brush fire risks rise as high temperatures, lack of rain persists
Incumbent Democrat Jonathan Steinberg and challenger Republican John Bolton debate at Greens Farms Academy on Oct. 17.
Beyond the ballot: Steinberg, Bolton debate for chance to represent 136th district
Fatal narcotic distribution is a big issue (United States Drug Enforcement Adminstration).
Fatal drug crisis: Bridgeport trafficker sentenced as overdose deaths surge across Connecticut
Powerschool allows parental control for attendance through their “Attendance Monitor.”
Staples adopts PowerSchool for attendance in attempts to replace phone call system
ParentSquare messages will appear on the text messaging app, but they will be monitored. Direct messages never display real phone numbers in the text app. Screenshot by Audrey Curtis ’25
New contacting policy shifts communication to ParentSquare app
While Kamala Harris’ Gen-Z-oriented campaigning has reached a wide audience, it’s not immune to criticism.
Harris’ Gen Z campaign strategy: captivating politics or cringe pop culture?
Unfortunately I no longer have as many gray hairs as I did in the past because I tried so many methods to get rid of them.
Accepting my silver hair rewarded me with gold
With the 2024 election coming up, many are examining the role Gen Z voters will have, given that the demographic of young voters tends to vote less than older generations. This raises the question: how will the new strategy of consuming political information on candidates through podcasts play a role?
Politicians are embracing new media; we should too
Income inequality is at record levels in Westport.
Westport’s Housing Market Reflects Growing Income Inequality
The long awaited senior year is not living up to the expectations I have held onto for the past three years. With school work, college applications and essays, it is hard to find a minute of true peace to enjoy myself. Missing out on certain cliche experiences all because of the enormous workload we are given.
Senior year is not living up to the hype
Reported weapon threats and concerning comments at CT schools as of Oct. 16.
CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety
Staples High School has over 1700 students and 200 faculty members, each with interesting facts about them, from playing six sports, to dreaming about going to space, to having held a Guiness World Record.
Discovering Interesting Facts At Staples
Kali Knesich ’25 turned 18 in June and is registered to vote in the 2024 presidential election for the very first time on Nov. 5.
Coming of age: students reflect on being able to vote
Adil Chokairy, the owner of Choupette, officially opened his third crêperie location on Oct. 16. There are two other Choupette locations, in New Haven and Darien.
Bienvenue: New Crêperie and Wine Bar brings French cuisine to downtown Westport
Mia Bomback ’25 speaks with Principal Stafford Thomas Jr. and other administrators in order to uncover what happened to Staples’ Sushi Monday, loved by students and teachers.
What happened to Sushi Monday? An Inklings investigation
Between scenes and snowflakes – finding warmth in shared moments.
‘Elf the Musical’ takes the stage: Staples Players embraces the holiday spirit
Enjoying the warm embrace of mid-July in Santa Barbara, where 85 degrees and sunny skies create the perfect backdrop for a mood boost.
Why warm weather saves lives
This fall, Staples Players is bringing the holiday spirit to life with the captivating production of “Elf the Musical.” From Nov. 14 -17 and Nov. 21-23, the Staples community can enjoy a glimpse of Buddy the elf’s whimsical world through his ventures outside the north pole in search of his biological dad. With cast lists already released, suspense and anticipation have been running high around the school as the Players prepare for a festive adventure. Pictured right, Seamus Brannigan '26 as Buddy the Elf struts across stage to greet Beck Fipp '27
Staples spreads holiday cheer with Elf: The Musical
At Lachat Town Farm, the METEOR halloween experience is about a mysterious meteor that had haunting effects on the farm.
Weston’s Lachat Town Farm brings Halloween Thrills with METEOR Event
Fargeat’s “The Substance” proved to be an intense watch, with audience feedback generally being horrified delight.
“The Substance” reveals womanhood on tape
Staples fell to New Canaan by a score of 2-0 in the girls’ soccer FCIAC semi finals; after falling out of FCIACs, the Wreckers will look to bounce back in the state tournament. (Photo by William Murray '25)
Girls’ soccer bows out of FCIAC tournament, focus shifts to states
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Staples football sporting their normal helmets. Many professional players and high school athletes feel that wearing a guardian cap during practice will ensure better safety for the players during the real games. (Photo by Katherine Phelps '25)
Guardian caps: can they keep football players safe?
The Saint Joseph Cadets handed the Staples girls’ soccer team their first loss of the season in a 4-1 contest. (Graphic by William Murray '25)
St. Joseph hands girls’ soccer first loss of season
Bar selection in Staples Cafeteria with limited Clif Builder's Bars alongside an expansive amount of granola bars.
Ditch the Clif: Staples students deserve better protein bars in the cafeteria
This sandwich has turkey, fresh mozzarella, spinach, onions and oil and vinegar toasted on multigrain bread. It is Andi Jacobs ’26’s daily sandwich order.
The Sandwich Coordinator, a new position at Staples, adds menus to the Sandwich line
Retreat Sweets has a wide variety of mochi donut flavors that vary every week.
Retreat Sweets Contributes to Westport desert scene
This was the girls’ eighth straight game against Ridgefield ending in a tie.
Staples battles Ridgefield in girls’ soccer
This year, several distinct costumes have gained popularity, prompting students to make predictions about which ones will be the most popular.
Students predict Halloween costume trends
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Mel Stanger '23 at New York Fashion Week, modeling the red suit that shows women’s empowerment.
Strutting into style: Mel Stanger ’23 takes on New York Fashion Week
Numerous spotted lanternflies are infesting Westport. They are commonly found on wood surfaces, like this one is, or other hard surfaces. Lanternflies should be killed when sighted.
Spotted lanternfly infestation spreads, Staples environmentalists express concern
At a powerlifting competition in April, Abe Lobsenz ’25 broke three state records for his weight class. 102.5kg for bench, 155 kg for squat and 195kg for deadlift.
Powerlifters pursue national records, co-found club
Why warm weather saves lives

November 12, 2024
Caroline Zajac ’25
Enjoying the warm embrace of mid-July in Santa Barbara, where 85 degrees and sunny skies create the perfect backdrop for a mood boost.

Now that fall is setting in, I notice my mood starts to get a bit more dull. From now until April, I always find that I have to work especially hard to find ways to boost my mood. Whenever the sun breaks through the clouds, the world seems brighter, my energy levels soar, and my mood immediately shifts. While the colder weather has the upperhand on Christmas and Thanksgiving, the warm weather of late spring and summer is unbeatable. 

According to Therapy Connection, “As examined by researchers, heightened sunlight exposure improves sleep quality by calibrating the body’s circadian rhythms,” they said. “In turn, superior sleep stands to enrich focus, heighten cognitive performance, and regulate emotional responses.” 

Whether you’ve experienced it or not, most people have heard of seasonal depression before. I notice the months I’m feeling the most down is in the winter, but more specifically January through March. The cold, gray days seem endless, and it’s so hard to find motivation or joy in this slog.

According to Center Stone, “the increased sun exposure boosts our vitamin D levels, and can even improve mood, leading to better mental health,” study shows. “Spending time in the sun also helps your body produce more melatonin at night, allowing you to sleep better and overall feel better. 

So, when going through the college process, I had one non-negotiable: warm weather year-round. As a future collegiate rower at USC, the thought of gripping freezing oars in biting winter winds was unbearable. I couldn’t imagine enduring daily practices with numb fingers for 4 more years. Warm weather is not just a preference for me – it was a necessity. 

In the meantime,  I have learned that there are ways to boost mood and stay on top of mental health during the fall and winter months. Everyone needs a reset; taking a trip to someplace warm in the middle of winter can be especially beneficial. I noticed that my classmates who come back from December break with a fresh tan and sun kissed cheeks have an especially bigger smile than the people that had a staycation. 

However, if you don’t go on vacation during winter, don’t fret. According to a study made by UC Davis, taking the time for physical exercise outside can boost mood and serotonin levels. Breathing in fresh air while having a change of scenery will help decrease your chances of suffering from SAD. 

“Get out for at least 30 minutes,” according to University of Michigan research. “The positive impact warm, sunny weather can have on mental health and mood are real.” 

While the winter months may seem endless, know that they don’t last forever, and warm weather is just around the corner!

Caroline Zajac ’25
Caroline Zajac ’25, Business Manager
Business Manager Caroline Zajac ’25 knows budgeting. Whether it's her time split between school and rowing or the funds for Inklings News, Zajac ensures everything in her life runs smoothly. “I row nine times a week: daily after school and in the mornings on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday,” Zajac said. Zajac’s solace comes in her work for Inklings. She gets to manage her love for business with a well-needed break from other extracurriculars.  “I wanted to do business in a more creative way,” Zajac said. “Really, there is no newspaper if there aren't any funds.”