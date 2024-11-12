Why warm weather saves lives

Caroline Zajac ’25 Enjoying the warm embrace of mid-July in Santa Barbara, where 85 degrees and sunny skies create the perfect backdrop for a mood boost.

Now that fall is setting in, I notice my mood starts to get a bit more dull. From now until April, I always find that I have to work especially hard to find ways to boost my mood. Whenever the sun breaks through the clouds, the world seems brighter, my energy levels soar, and my mood immediately shifts. While the colder weather has the upperhand on Christmas and Thanksgiving, the warm weather of late spring and summer is unbeatable.

According to Therapy Connection, “As examined by researchers, heightened sunlight exposure improves sleep quality by calibrating the body’s circadian rhythms,” they said. “In turn, superior sleep stands to enrich focus, heighten cognitive performance, and regulate emotional responses.”

Whether you’ve experienced it or not, most people have heard of seasonal depression before. I notice the months I’m feeling the most down is in the winter, but more specifically January through March. The cold, gray days seem endless, and it’s so hard to find motivation or joy in this slog. “ Everything feels 10 times heavier, and it’s during these months that I realize the beauty in the warmer weather. — Caroline Zajac '25

According to Center Stone, “the increased sun exposure boosts our vitamin D levels, and can even improve mood, leading to better mental health,” study shows. “Spending time in the sun also helps your body produce more melatonin at night, allowing you to sleep better and overall feel better.

So, when going through the college process, I had one non-negotiable: warm weather year-round. As a future collegiate rower at USC, the thought of gripping freezing oars in biting winter winds was unbearable. I couldn’t imagine enduring daily practices with numb fingers for 4 more years. Warm weather is not just a preference for me – it was a necessity.

In the meantime, I have learned that there are ways to boost mood and stay on top of mental health during the fall and winter months. Everyone needs a reset; taking a trip to someplace warm in the middle of winter can be especially beneficial. I noticed that my classmates who come back from December break with a fresh tan and sun kissed cheeks have an especially bigger smile than the people that had a staycation.

However, if you don’t go on vacation during winter, don’t fret. According to a study made by UC Davis, taking the time for physical exercise outside can boost mood and serotonin levels. Breathing in fresh air while having a change of scenery will help decrease your chances of suffering from SAD.

“Get out for at least 30 minutes,” according to University of Michigan research. “The positive impact warm, sunny weather can have on mental health and mood are real.”