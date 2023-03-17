Connecticut weathers second major storm

After raining for multiple hours, snow from the storm is finally seen sticking to multiple surfaces.

Connecticut weathered its second major winter storm of the year yesterday. While Westport faced mostly rain, other northern parts of Connecticut saw powerful snowstorms.

The storm was a nor’ easter, which is a coastal storm with winds out of the northeast. These storms are prevalent all year, but they are extremely noticeable during the winter, due to the amount of snow.

Towns such as Litchfield, Hartford, and Tolland received around 5.5 inches of snow

The snow affected some student drivers, and in Westport, all after-school sports, and some clubs were canceled.

“Storms like these cause me to be more cautious between the people in front and behind me. It makes me try to be careful with my brakes and speed when it snows,” Can Aral ’24 said.

The commute was also problematic for teachers that live outside of Westport.

“It was a little difficult getting to school for the first half of my commute, the roads were really slushy and I passed two cars that slid off the road,” social studies teacher Kelly Zrenda said. “But once I got closer to the merit it wasn’t too bad, the roads were just wet.”