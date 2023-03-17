Connecticut weathers second major storm

Nile Jean '24, Staff Writer|March 17, 2023

After raining for multiple hours, snow from the storm is finally seen sticking to multiple surfaces.

Nile Jean '24

After raining for multiple hours, snow from the storm is finally seen sticking to multiple surfaces.

Connecticut weathered its second major winter storm of the year yesterday. While Westport faced mostly rain, other northern parts of Connecticut saw powerful snowstorms. 

The storm was a nor’ easter, which is a coastal storm with winds out of the northeast. These storms are prevalent all year, but they are extremely noticeable during the winter, due to the amount of snow.

 Towns such as Litchfield, Hartford, and Tolland received around 5.5 inches of snow

The snow affected some student drivers, and in Westport, all after-school sports, and some clubs were canceled. 

“Storms like these cause me to be more cautious between the people in front and behind me. It makes me try to be careful with my brakes and speed when it snows,” Can Aral ’24 said. 

Storms like these cause me to be more cautious between the people in front and behind me. It makes me try to be careful with my brakes and speed when it snows.”

— Can Aral ’24

The commute was also problematic for teachers that live outside of Westport. 

“It was a little difficult getting to school for the first half of my commute, the roads were really slushy and I passed two cars that slid off the road,” social studies teacher Kelly Zrenda said. “But once I got closer to the merit it wasn’t too bad, the roads were just wet.” 

Related Stories
A few of the ways the excessive amount of snow days has been affecting students and teachers.
Excessive snow days cause unnecessary stress
Staples students travel far and wide to sandy or snowy destinations for February Break. The break begins on Feb. 18 and ends Feb. 26.
Snowy, sandy destinations attract students for February break
Students debate if they should be notified about snow days. Many believe that an email sent to students would be the most efficient and simplest way.
Numerous snow days prompt debate over school cancellation notifications
This year’s snow day policy is back to the policy before COVID, which is that the first few snow days will be added on to the end of the year, and then if more are needed they will be taken from April break.
Taking away days from April break is unfair, snow day policy must be altered