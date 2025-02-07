Arctic outbreak brings extreme cold to Connecticut, all of East Coast

Ella Harrington ‘25 The Arctic Outbreak shows how changes in the global climate are disrupting wind patterns and weakening the jet stream, allowing frigid polar air to extend further south. As heat distribution shifts, these extreme weather events, including colder outbreaks, are likely to become more frequent.

Connecticut is experiencing an extremely cold winter as temperatures drop sharply due to an Arctic Outbreak. This has brought dangerously cold weather conditions to Connecticut and much of the East Coast, prompting the activation of the Severe Cold Weather Protocol in the state. The protocol, which began on Jan. 19, was extended until Jan. 25 due to ongoing hazardous conditions.

The Arctic Outbreak, caused by a shift in the jet stream that pulled frigid air from SIberia, had led to snowstorms and subfreezing temperatures across the state. Coastal areas saw two to three inches of snow, while northern parts of Connecticut were hit with three to six inches. Western Connecticut received the heaviest snowfall, with some areas reporting up to eight inches according to CT Insider.

Governor Ned Lamont warned that the cold could have far-reaching consequences and wants to ensure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection from the severe cold. Shelters and warming centers are available across the state, and transportation can be arranged if needed.

“Right now, meteorologists are telling us that this coming week may bring the coldest weather Connecticut has experienced so far this season,” Lamont said. “Being outdoors in these frigid conditions for extended periods can be dangerous and even life-threatening.”

“ Right now, meteorologists are telling us that this coming week may bring the coldest weather Connecticut has experienced so far this season. Being outdoors in these frigid conditions for extended periods can be dangerous and even life-threatening. — Ned Lamont

The recent weather patterns are affecting not just Connecticut, but much of the East Coast. According to CBS News, this year’s Inauguration Day marked the coldest in 40 years. Even states that typically experience mild winters, like Florida and Louisiana, have been hit with unusual snowstorms.

At Staples, the extreme cold has been noticeable for both students and staff. Environmental science teacher Kayla Iannetta emphasized how such weather events are a reminder of climate change.

“Well, it does have to do with climate change,” Iannetta said. “A polar outbreak is caused by a weakening jet stream that lets polar air move more south than normal and that weakening jet stream is going to happen more frequently as weather and climate become more erratic with climate change.”

After Connecticut experienced its second warmest year on record last year, the Arctic outbreak is a surprise for many.