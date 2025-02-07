Boys’ basketball defeats Ludlowe 57-41, regains momentum

Samantha Sandrew ’25 The Staples boys’ basketball team defeats Fairfield Ludlowe 57-41 on Feb 4, after a loss to the Number one seat, St. Bernard

The Staples boys’ basketball team secured a strong bounce-back win against Fairfield Ludlowe 57-41 at home on Feb. 4, after a tough loss to the No. 1 team in the state, St. Bernard. This win helped Staples regain the momentum it has carried the entire year.

Staples began the game with decisive passing but struggled to convert that ball movement into points. Despite the shooting slump, its defense remained strong, resulting in a low-scoring first quarter, 11-9.

“Our defense is always a constant and always something we take pride in, so regardless of whether we’re scoring or not, that’s always a key factor,” Jack Jacob ’26 said.

Staples did not let those first-quarter struggles get to its head, though, as in the second, Dhilan Lowman ’27 came out shooting, sinking four 3-pointers in the quarter. With the offense heating up, the defense remained strong, only allowing Ludlowe to score 10 in the second, leaving the score at 27-19 at the half.

“ Our defense is always a constant and always something we take pride in, so regardless of whether we’re scoring or not, that’s always a key factor. — Jack Jacob '26

The Wreckers maintained their defensive dominance, extending their lead by two more in the third and holding the Falcons to only 11 in the fourth, allowing them to cruise to an important victory.

Lowman was not the only Wrecker to shine. Maison Tobias ’26 and Charlie Bowman ’25 both executed on the court. Tobias scored all of Staples’ first six points and ended the night with 16 total, while Bowman completed a behind-the-back pass to Jacob, creating a memorable highlight.

This game against Ludlowe was the team’s fourth in the past eight days. Staples (13-2, 9-1) will have some well-deserved days off before traveling to Trumbull (9-6, 5-5) on Friday, Feb. 7, for a 7 p.m. start. The Wreckers will be seeking revenge, as they lost to Trumbull twice last year.