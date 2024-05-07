Get Real Day tackles mental health, substance abuse

Join the discussion.

Inklings News
I-95 was shut down due to a three car collision. One of the trucks contained oil which led to a catastrophic fire, leading to the destruction and future rebuilding of the bridge located above the highway.
BREAKING NEWS: Fire causes I-95 closed due to car collision, fire
TikTok has become incredibly popular among American teenagers, yet many still view it as a threat to security, including the United States Senate.
BREAKING NEWS: TikTok ban bill is officially made law, will take effect next year
Big Y employs over 10,000 people across all Big Y Foods Inc. convenience stores.
Big Y Supermarket confirms arrival in Westport, promising quality for local residents
Staples High School science teachers handed out glasses for all students and staff.
Solar Eclipse lights up Westport
On Feb. 27, gathered on North Avenue across from Staples High School and Bedford Middle School to peacefully protest against racism and discrimination in Westport Public Schools. The protest lasted from 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Westport Public Schools face accusations of racism
I was so excited about my upcoming APUSH exam, I spent my entire break grinding away at practice tests. A few bubbles on my answer sheet were filled in with my tears.
Test time thrills: a neverending series
Wearing ISO certified sunglasses protects eyes from the blindness of the sun during solar eclipse.
Solar eclipse proves to be quite blinding this year
The hotel in Paris gave us this amazing view of the Eiffel Tower
Going to Europe? Don’t let EF Tours take you.
My first attempt at sourdough
My sourdough journey is one of persistence
When the teacher shares the class average it makes students feel bad about themselves wishing that they could have done better even though they got a grade. Sharing the average just makes kids feel bad about themselves and doesn’t actually have any positive effects.
Don’t tell us! Why teachers shouldn’t share class averages
The Teen Awareness Group’s annual Get Real Day event takes place on May 8. There will be a drunk driving simulation, speakers and resources on substance abuse.
Get Real Day tackles mental health, substance abuse
Camryn Harris ’24 dances her way across the world; she participated in many local competitions at the age of five to get ready for the world competitions she attends now. (Photo contributed by Camryn Harris ’24)
Camryn Harris ’24 reveals impact of Irish dancing career
At the end of the year, Staples High School graduates will have to decide their next path in life, whether it be college, the workforce or something else.
Class of 2024 reflects on final month at Staples
Students will begin in Rome and visit major cities like Venice until ending up in Paris, France to conclude their 11 day trip of museums and monuments.
Art department’s trip to Italy and France offers glance into European art, culture, history
Across the school, there are seven Stop the Bleed kits placed within first aid boxes.
M.O.S.S. enters Connecticut, planting roots in Staples High School
A gaggle of insects (Left to right Cameron Mann ’24, Josy Pitaro ’24, Finley Chevrier ’24, Samantha Edwards ’24, Matthew Bukzin ’24) facing James (Beck Fipp ’27) during rehearsal.
James and the Giant Peach makes its debut at Staples
Usher performed during the Apple Music halftime performance in Las Vegas, Nevada, for Super Bowl LVIII.
Revealing the highs and lows of Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies is now open in Westport in addition to Fairfield in the Post Road plaza with Greens Farms Spirit Shop and Fortuna’s.
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies expands into Westport
The Grammys 2024 had highs and lows, per usual.
The Grammys 2024 were predictable, but fun
Galentines Day 2023 table
Whip up some love: Valentine’s Day recipes to savor with loved ones
Max Maurillo ’24 looks for a pass as he tries to launch an attack for the Wreckers.
Wreckers fall to New Canaan in defensive battle
Kate Berkley ’26 is gifted her student athlete of the month shirt.
PrepZone awards Staples cheerleader Kate Berkley student of the month
The Staples’ girls water polo team lines up before an impressive victory against Choate.
New girls’ water polo coach leads team to first victory in years
Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr. carries spirit week on his back by wearing pink for color wars in the week leading up to homecoming.
“This school isn’t fun,” yes, but it can be
Staples High School defeated Bassick High School by a whopping 42 points as Wreckers defeated the Lions by a score of 84-42. (Photo by William Murray 25)
Boys’ basketball trounces Bassick in straightforward win
Without the rising stars in college basketball, the viewership and audience engagement wouldn’t be the same. These young athletes, both men and women, are game changers.
Game changers: embracing the next gen athletes
The New York Times entered into the game sector with the release of the Crossword in 1942. In 2014, the publication introduced a digital Mini Crossword, followed soon after by the Spelling Bee, Letterboxd and Tiles. Today, the New York Times releases daily editions of a variety of logic games, available for free play on their website.
New York Times Games craze takes Staples
The new SAT is displayed in the Bluebook app in this format.
The SATs turn to a new, digital version
Jack’s Stir Brew Coffee is a coffeehouse chain with seven locations in and around New York City. The shop is an organic coffee shop and vegan bakery.
Jack’s Stir Brew Coffee serves up organic, vegan baked goods
Staples girls track watches the eclipse using their glasses before they start practice.
Solar eclipse strikes, students share reactions
Without the rising stars in college basketball, the viewership and audience engagement wouldn’t be the same. These young athletes, both men and women, are game changers.
Game changers: embracing the next gen athletes
The New York Times entered into the game sector with the release of the Crossword in 1942. In 2014, the publication introduced a digital Mini Crossword, followed soon after by the Spelling Bee, Letterboxd and Tiles. Today, the New York Times releases daily editions of a variety of logic games, available for free play on their website.
New York Times Games craze takes Staples
The new SAT is displayed in the Bluebook app in this format.
The SATs turn to a new, digital version
Jack’s Stir Brew Coffee is a coffeehouse chain with seven locations in and around New York City. The shop is an organic coffee shop and vegan bakery.
Jack’s Stir Brew Coffee serves up organic, vegan baked goods
Staples girls track watches the eclipse using their glasses before they start practice.
Solar eclipse strikes, students share reactions
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan 26, Leigh Foran 24, Emma Morris 24 and Avery Kalter 27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
Dumplings hold significant meaning in Asian cultures, as they resemble hope and comfort. This auspicious symbol is especially meaningful during the Chinese New Year celebration, as they bring fortune and prosperity in the coming year.
How to make traditional Chinese dumplings
On the Wreckord - Episode Fifteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Fifteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Thirteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Thirteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord – Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord - Episode Eleven
On the Wreckord – Episode Eleven
On Feb. 27, gathered on North Avenue across from Staples High School and Bedford Middle School to peacefully protest against racism and discrimination in Westport Public Schools. The protest lasted from 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Westport Public Schools face accusations of racism
Parents, students and members of the Westport community gather in protest against racism in the schools.
Westport rallies against racism: Community protests discrimination in public schools
Legacy admissions remain a contentious topic among Connecticut schools, with some opting to consider legacy status while others do not. However, this practice remains a significant factor in admissions decisions at many prestigious institutions.
Connecticut lawmakers may consider ban on legacy admission consideration
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
Inklings Wordle 5/6/24
Inklings’ Wordle 5/6/24
Inklings Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings Wordle 2/17/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News

Get Real Day tackles mental health, substance abuse

Lily Rimm '25, Associate Managing EditorMay 7, 2024
The+Teen+Awareness+Group%E2%80%99s+annual+Get+Real+Day+event+takes+place+on+May+8.+There+will+be+a+drunk+driving+simulation%2C+speakers+and+resources+on+substance+abuse.+
Raquel Dembin ’24.
The Teen Awareness Group’s annual Get Real Day event takes place on May 8. There will be a drunk driving simulation, speakers and resources on substance abuse.

Amid the bustling hallways and AP exams, there’s a buzz of anticipation as May approaches. It’s a month that marks more than just the transition from spring to summer— it serves as the catalyst for a profound conversation—the arrival of Get Real Day, a beacon of light among the shadows that often obscure discussions about mental health and substance abuse.

On May 8, Staples Teen Awareness Group is hosting their annual Get Real Day event, an initiative dedicated to confronting the challenges of issues related to addiction, mental health and psychological well being. Students, faculty and members of the community will gather in the auditorium to hear Alan Stewart describe his life as a recovering drug addict, sharing details of his successes and insights into these critical topics. 

Following the morning session, the afternoon is composed of a plethora of resources and organizations stationed near the cafeteria, providing guidance and clear support to those in need. In addition, there will be a car crash simulator to highlight the impacts of drunk driving. 

People should come because even if issues of mental health or substance abuse do not affect them personally, they are a huge issue in our school and it is important to address them openly and honestly.

— Ryder Levine '25

“We have an amazing speaker coming in to speak about his own experience with mental health, substance abuse and pressures about being enough, that we think will really resonate with students,” TAG School Liaison Ryder Levine ’25 said. “People should come because even if issues of mental health or substance abuse do not affect them personally, they are a huge issue in our school and it is important to address them openly and honestly.

TAG, a nonprofit organization, stands as a testament to the power of student-driven advocacy in addressing pressing societal issues. Through its commitment to fostering open dialogue and understanding, TAG endeavors to raise awareness, prevent risky behaviors, and provide support to those struggling with mental mental health. 

“Instead  of traditional scare tactics commonly used by schools in the past, TAG, and get real day by extension, hopes to leave students more educated and aware of mental health and substance abuse,” TAG President Raquel Dembin ’24 said, “so they can develop a healthy, realistic, and mature relationship with substances and mental health.” 

With each conversation and resource provided, TAG’s Get Real Day strives to foster a community where honesty, understanding, and support reign supreme.

“Many people in Westport refer to it as a bubble, sheltered from the outside world, seemingly perfect on the inside,” Dembin said. “GRD is trying to shatter that toxic standard.” 

Related Stories
Teen Awareness Group promotes safety at distracted driving event
Teen Awareness Group promotes safety at distracted driving event
Many professional athletes have dealt with their mental health struggles by taking breaks from their respective sports. Taking a mental break from a sport should be a decision that is respected by their coach (Contributed by Greershotz Photography).
Sacrificing my pom poms for my mental health: rigid cheerleading policy must change to support athletes’ well-being
Get Real Day, hosted by TAG (Teen Awareness Group), put together an assembly, wellness fair and decorations in order to spread awareness and educate students about alcoholism, substance abuse and mental health.
Get Real Day makes a comeback: emphasizes significance of mental health, substance abuse
The emergence of post high school plan Instagram accounts has heightened stress among students and proved to be unproductive. Although intending to be positive, it fosters competition.
‘Post high school plan’ Instagram pages prove unproductive, generate competition
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Features
Camryn Harris ’24 dances her way across the world; she participated in many local competitions at the age of five to get ready for the world competitions she attends now. (Photo contributed by Camryn Harris ’24)
Camryn Harris ’24 reveals impact of Irish dancing career
At the end of the year, Staples High School graduates will have to decide their next path in life, whether it be college, the workforce or something else.
Class of 2024 reflects on final month at Staples
Students will begin in Rome and visit major cities like Venice until ending up in Paris, France to conclude their 11 day trip of museums and monuments.
Art department’s trip to Italy and France offers glance into European art, culture, history
Across the school, there are seven Stop the Bleed kits placed within first aid boxes.
M.O.S.S. enters Connecticut, planting roots in Staples High School
Members on the Staples STEM trip pose in front of Mediterranean Sea.
STEM students and staff embark on meaningful trip through Northern Italy and France despite last minute obstacles
The paper version of the SAT has now been changed to digital.
Juniors express opinions after taking new digital SAT test
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Inklings News • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Inklings News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *