Get Real Day tackles mental health, substance abuse

Raquel Dembin ’24. The Teen Awareness Group’s annual Get Real Day event takes place on May 8. There will be a drunk driving simulation, speakers and resources on substance abuse.

Amid the bustling hallways and AP exams, there’s a buzz of anticipation as May approaches. It’s a month that marks more than just the transition from spring to summer— it serves as the catalyst for a profound conversation—the arrival of Get Real Day, a beacon of light among the shadows that often obscure discussions about mental health and substance abuse.

On May 8, Staples Teen Awareness Group is hosting their annual Get Real Day event, an initiative dedicated to confronting the challenges of issues related to addiction, mental health and psychological well being. Students, faculty and members of the community will gather in the auditorium to hear Alan Stewart describe his life as a recovering drug addict, sharing details of his successes and insights into these critical topics.

Following the morning session, the afternoon is composed of a plethora of resources and organizations stationed near the cafeteria, providing guidance and clear support to those in need. In addition, there will be a car crash simulator to highlight the impacts of drunk driving.

“We have an amazing speaker coming in to speak about his own experience with mental health, substance abuse and pressures about being enough, that we think will really resonate with students,” TAG School Liaison Ryder Levine ’25 said. “People should come because even if issues of mental health or substance abuse do not affect them personally, they are a huge issue in our school and it is important to address them openly and honestly.

TAG, a nonprofit organization, stands as a testament to the power of student-driven advocacy in addressing pressing societal issues. Through its commitment to fostering open dialogue and understanding, TAG endeavors to raise awareness, prevent risky behaviors, and provide support to those struggling with mental mental health.

“Instead of traditional scare tactics commonly used by schools in the past, TAG, and get real day by extension, hopes to leave students more educated and aware of mental health and substance abuse,” TAG President Raquel Dembin ’24 said, “so they can develop a healthy, realistic, and mature relationship with substances and mental health.”

With each conversation and resource provided, TAG’s Get Real Day strives to foster a community where honesty, understanding, and support reign supreme.

“Many people in Westport refer to it as a bubble, sheltered from the outside world, seemingly perfect on the inside,” Dembin said. “GRD is trying to shatter that toxic standard.”