Sacrificing my pom poms for my mental health: rigid cheerleading policy must change to support athletes’ well-being

The Westport Board of Finance hears presentations and questioning from the public on the proposed renovations to Long Lots elementary school.
Board of Finance discusses Long Lots rebuild project
Compo beach renovations are anticipated to take place in the fall of 2024.
Compo playground set for exciting renovations
Co-presidents Dylan Fiore '24 and Patrick Coleman '24 presenting a slideshow to the Student Council about the new ​​Board of Education positions.
Student Council announces class officers, open leadership positions, goals
The Staples Mitzvah Club hosted a walk at the Staples High School track to raise donations for United Hatzalah on Dec. 17. Many Westport community members attended, contributed and supported the cause.
Staples Mitzvah Club hosts unifying walk for Israel
Motor vehicle thefts have risen 35.5% between the first half of 2023 and first half of 2022 according to CT Insider.
Stolen car found on fire in Bridgeport
Miles Khan '26 and Anderson Yee '26 preparing to climb the Vertical PlayPen in their Sophomore Co-op class.
Sophomore Co-op classes safety is being questioned after several students injured
Snapchat Logo with Love emojis.
Did Snapchat kill teen romance? Yes, yes it did.
Since the events of Oct. 7, 2023, many Jewish students have become uncomfortable with others knowing about their Jewish identities, as well as with discussing the conflict between Hamas and Israel.
Jewish students navigate college campus safety concerns
Participating in physical activity can help relieve stress and improve their overall performance in the classroom.
Staples students should have the option for additional exercise throughout the school day
Some students use the break to start studying for the rough road of midterms ahead.
Upcoming midterms hinders full enjoyment of winter break
Store owner of Cove Collective, Carey Price, places a soft pink plush coat on the rack amongst the boutique's wide range of unique pieces.
Carey Price enlivens wardrobes with Cove Collective
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall.
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Juniors and Micinilio pose for a photo while exploring Le Havre and surrounding areas in France during their trip.
Three juniors travel to France for international summit
Staples substitute Bill Armstrong greets Stew Leonards' shoppers as Santa from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays this holiday season.
Santa meet and greets spark magic around Westport
Aux Delices, located at 1035 Post Road East, is ready for the holidays with Christmas decorations, Christmas themed foods and a holiday menu.
Snowy season brings up new debate: where is the best hot chocolate in town?
Ye delays new collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign, sparking anger after previous controversies
Ye delays new collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign triggering widespread anger after previous controversies
"This is the Life I See" will run through Dec 30, 2023 at Westport's Museum of Contemporary Art.
From prison to painter to people: Westport’s Museum of Contemporary Art showcases works of Purvis Young
Art teacher Stephanie Sileo's Printmaking and Studio Art Foundations classes created printmaking pieces using LEGOs.
New projects, recently added classes, independent exploration: art department welcomes variety of creative opportunities
Released on Nov. 22, "Maestro" pays a respectful tribute to Jewish composer among offensive minority representation in Hollywood.
The ethics of a nose: Netflix’s “Maestro” raises questions from critics
The AMC Royal 6 movie theater in Norwalk previewed the trailer for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the prequel to The Hunger Games series, on the big screen ahead of its official release on Nov. 17.
Unveiling the origin story: ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ enriches ‘The Hunger Games’ series
Many professional athletes have dealt with their mental health struggles by taking breaks from their respective sports. Taking a mental break from a sport should be a decision that is respected by their coach (Contributed by Greershotz Photography).
Sacrificing my pom poms for my mental health: rigid cheerleading policy must change to support athletes’ well-being
The Staples Wreckers fell to the Ridgefield Tigers 48-46 in a thrilling matchup. (Photo by William Murray '25)
Boys’ basketball handed first loss of season in tight matchup against Ridgefield
The Staples Wreckers took down the West Haven Blue Devils in the football Class LL state championship game.
Staples football defeats West Haven, takes home first state championship in 18 years
The Staples Wreckers varsity football team shut out the Southington Blue Knights 41-0. The Wreckers advance to the state championship on Saturday, Dec. 9 and will face the West Haven Blue Devils.
Staples football thrashes Southington, advances to first championship game in 12 years
Oliver Galin '25 gets in position to run the four by 200 meter relay.
Boys’ indoor track prepares for season, sets goals
A shot from the crowd as Staples students perform for Candlelight.
On Candlelight with Staples Choir Director Lauren Pine and choir member Eva Slossberg ’26.
Renato's Pizza recently opened on 539 Riverside Avenue in Westport. It features Italian cuisine including its specialty: New Haven style pizza. Owner Carlos Monroy is very excited about this new location and its welcoming environment.
Renato’s Pizza sizzles up quality cuisine
Students return from holiday break and share their favorite gifts that they received this year.
Students reflect on favorite holiday gifts
Staples students share what the most unique holiday gifts they have ever received were, from llama pictures to sewing machines.
Holiday surprises: students share most unique holiday gifts
The library's Makerspace is home to technology such as 3D printers, laser cutters, embroidery machines and Cricut cutting machines.
“Make It Monday” invites creativity, community
A group of carolers from Staples high school, known as the Staples Orphinians, sing Christmas carols in front of the tree lighting audience before the official lighting ceremony. The Orphinians sang a variety of the traditional Christmas carols, such as a jazzy version of Jingle Bells, Deck The Halls and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.
Westport community gathers for annual town hall Christmas tree lighting
This is the common area of the StuVi suite.
Day in the life of a Boston University student during parents weekend
This third pumpkin was decorated by cafeteria server, Anna. The pumpkin was embellished with Gel clings that compliment the holiday spirit, letters that spell out Happy Halloween, and an interactive witch that cackles when the red dot appears.
The Staples cafeteria host annual Pumpkin Contest
Awesome Austin" (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
To implement the ban on new smoke shops in Westport, several changes must be made to existing laws, including banning smoke shops from all zoning districts and requiring special permits to sell tobacco products.
Planning and Zoning Commission reveals potential ban on smoke shops in Westport
Staples students and teachers took a poll regarding the restricted websites and how much they used them before they were restricted.
Google places restrictions on websites not complying with CT law; teachers scramble for new ways to present content
Writers, producers and actors alike took to the streets of California and New York this summer, regardless of spiking temperatures, to preserve their work lives and improve the industry.
Conclusion of writers’ strike doesn’t guarantee start up of your favorite shows
Sacrificing my pom poms for my mental health: rigid cheerleading policy must change to support athletes’ well-being

Katherine Phelps ’25, Paper Opinions EditorJanuary 24, 2024
Many+professional+athletes+have+dealt+with+their+mental+health+struggles+by+taking+breaks+from+their+respective+sports.+Taking+a+mental+break+from+a+sport+should+be+a+decision+that+is+respected+by+their+coach+%28Contributed+by+Greershotz+Photography%29.
Many professional athletes have dealt with their mental health struggles by taking breaks from their respective sports. Taking a mental break from a sport should be a decision that is respected by their coach (Contributed by Greershotz Photography).

One of the things that I love most about Staples is how they prioritize mental health. Dogs are brought in to calm students’ nerves during stressful weeks, there are mental health awareness clubs and teachers understand the stress that is put on students. I wish I could say the same about the athletic department.

However, in my experience, my mental health was handled poorly by my cheerleading coaches and I found no support from the athletic department. If the school believes that it’s important for students to have a good mental well-being, the athletic department should, too.

At the start of this school year, my cheerleading coaches implemented a rule stating:  “If you quit the competition team, you’re kicked off the game-day team.” So, when I joined the competition team, I accepted this  policy. However, in September, I quickly became overwhelmed with balancing cheer and my course load. 

Going from game-day practice, which only met once a week for two hours, to competition team practice, which met for an additional six hours plus competitions, was quickly becoming too much for me to handle. And then, my mental health hit an all time low when my doctor diagnosed me with anxiety. 

 I knew I needed to put a pause on cheerleading to recharge  in order to be at peak performance for my team. So, I reluctantly reached out to my cheerleading coaches, provided them with my doctor’s note, and asked if they’d grant me a two week leave of absence from cheerleading for a brief mental health break. 

Asking them was scary, but I hoped they would see that I was not asking to quit the team and that they would ultimately support me in a time when I was struggling. 

I was wrong. My coaches told me that, per the new rule, I could no longer be a Staples cheerleader at all. 

To be honest, their decision came as a shock. The policy was supposed to pertain to cheerleaders asking to quit the competition team. I was merely asking for a pause. I wanted to return when my mental health was better. 

Mental health is something that needs to be taken seriously. Although I’m an athlete, I’m also still a kid and a student.

— Katherine Phelps '25

When I was diagnosed with a concussion last year, my doctor’s note granted me a two-week pause from the competition team in order to recover from that injury. So why did my doctor’s note citing my need to recover from this anxious episode not grant me the same courtesy of treatment?

Prior to my departure from the team, I even reached out to my teammates explaining my situation. I was shown immense support. They understood I wasn’t abandoning them.  I received numerous text messages of support and love from them. I became even closer to my teammates after this experience, and that is something I’m incredibly grateful for. My teenage teammates understood my feelings, so why couldn’t my adult coaches?

Not only that, but I truly love cheerleading. I’ve made great friends and memories through cheer. I found something that I was passionate about. I knew when I made the competition team as the only freshman two years ago, that I found something that would have a positive impact on my life. My well-being soared during my freshman and sophomore year, but that just wasn’t the case my junior year. 

Mental health is something that needs to be taken seriously. Although I’m an athlete, I’m also still a kid and a student. But even adults who are athletes need a break, too. Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles has struggled with her mental health. Biles withdrew from the Olympic competition team in 2021 when she developed “the twisties” –a mental block that causes gymnasts to lose track of their position midair. In this scenario, she put her mental health ahead of her medals. Her teammates supported her decision, her coaches supported her and the world supported her. 

And yet, when I made the tough decision to speak about my mental struggles, I was shown no empathy by my coaches. 

How will other teenage athletes in the future feel when they’re struggling with their mental health? Will policies like the one implemented by cheerleading pressure students to stay silent and suffer? And will they also ultimately be kicked off the team if they speak up about it? 

I understand rules are important. However, when it comes to mental health, exceptions to these rules should be prioritized. 

I hope that by sharing my story, some awareness is brought to future situations like mine regarding athletes and their mental health. Athletes shouldn’t be afraid to speak out against their struggles because nobody deserves to suffer in silence. 

Katherine Phelps ’25, Opinions Paper Editor
Katherine Phelps ’25 loves Inklings so much that this year she is working as an opinions paper editor again, partly because the class became an outlet while navigating the stresses of high school.  “Mentally draining, fun sometimes and tiring,” Phelps said when asked to describe her first two years at Staples.  The “fun” came from her diverting experiences in the Inklings room, which also led her to foster her journalism passion in the off season.  “I did a program with the New York Times for sports storytelling this summer,” Phelps said. “When I’m older I want to major in sports broadcasting.”   
