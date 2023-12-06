Join the discussion.

With the end of the four-month long actors strike came the above terms, which the AMPTP agreed to after actors and crew members alike walked picket lines outside major film and television studios throughout the duration of the strike.
SAG-AFTRA actors vote to end four-month long strike
During Wallace’s study on toxic achievement culture, she interviewed hundreds of parents to understand the discrepancy of parents expectations of their children versus what their children believe their parents expect of them. Adults from all over the country and different backgrounds had been interviewed.
Counseling department hosts author Jennifer Wallace, emphasizes importance of mattering
Wakeman Town Farm’s pond was built in the 1990’s to filter the runoff and pollutants from the building of Bedford Middle School’s fields.
Wakeman Town Farm’s Detention Pond completes first phase of restoration
Sherwood Diner temporarily closed down to remodel on Oct 30 for an unknown period of time. Although unconfirmed, the restaurant reportedly renovates the restaurants kitchen. To see updates, follow @sherwooddinerct on Instagram.
Sherwood Diner closes for remodel
Jill Dillon (D) was elected to the Board of Education via write-in ballots on Nov. 7.
Behind the scenes of local election winner Jill Dillon’s write-in election success
If a person can just take the extra second to think about what they are saying and the tone of voice that they are using, it could make all the difference for the person that is receiving the message. People can read minds they can only go off based on what someone said and the tone that they said it in.
Keep your vacation bragging business to yourself
Students stress over the graduation requirement of taking an art credit.
Staples should not require art classes
The future of Amazon Fresh looks precarious, as its parent company evaluates the economics of the venture. And while the company may have halted the expansion of the brand, the company’s quarterly losses related to the stores due to the costs of property equipment and operating leases are still growing (SuperMarket News).
Why Amazon Fresh has become a stale venture
Antisemitism has drastically increased since Israel’s war with Hamas began on Oct. 7.
Antisemitism on college campuses must end now
Blake Watkins ’26 sitting in class during his long period, wishing to take a cafeteria break with his class.
Classes that meet during morning long-periods should take cafeteria breaks
This starting slide introduces the panelists to the audience and prepares them to begin the AI Tea Talk.
Panelists discuss effects of AI on art industry
Katherine Phelps ’25 volunteers for Service League of Girls (SLOGS) at the festival, aiding with a variety of crafts.
Zero Waste committee decks the halls with green at EcoFest
Duplicit rocks Toquet Hall in collaboration with Staples skate club to fundraise money to renovate the skate park. The skate club held this fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. where they also sold baked goods from Granola Bar.
Skate club with Dulcit, The Corduroys rock Toquet Hall for a good cause
Many seniors took the chance to relax on senior skip day, though those who did come to school for various reasons found themselves with very few other seniors in their classes.
To skip or not to skip: seniors reflect on attending school on senior skip day
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
The AMC Royal 6 movie theater in Norwalk previewed the trailer for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the prequel to The Hunger Games series, on the big screen ahead of its official release on Nov. 17.
Unveiling the origin story: ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ enriches ‘The Hunger Games’ series
The film is currently only available in theaters, after arriving in cinemas nationwide on Nov. 3.
Flipping the script: ‘Priscilla’ redefines the Elvis narrative
The 66th Grammy Awards will take place Feb. 4, 2024, with artists such as Taylor Swift and SZA sweeping the nominations.
Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift should lead Grammy wins
Bose Quiet Comfort Headphones
Holiday gifts ideas will ease seasonal stress
The Abundance Film will be screened all across the country, coming to Westport Nov. 14
‘Abundance’: The Farmlink Project empowers social impact by cinematically transforming food waste
The Staples Wreckers varsity football team shut out the Southington Blue Knights 41-0. The Wreckers advance to the state championship on Saturday, Dec. 9 and will face the West Haven Blue Devils.
Staples football thrashes Southington, advances to first championship game in 12 years
Oliver Galin ’25 gets in position to run the four by 200 meter relay.
Boys’ indoor track prepares for season, sets goals
Cormac Mulvey ’25 (left) celebrates his equalizing goal with Adam Syah ’24 (middle) and Sam Rossoni ’25 (right).
Wreckers fall to Ridgefield in opening round of states, season ends
The Wreckers get in position to defend a goal kick from the Hall.
Girls’ soccer beats Hall, moves on to state quarterfinals
Staples celebrates their go-ahead goal early in the second half thanks to a strike from Evelyn Chudowsky ’24.
Wreckers top Warde, Chudowsky scores 2
With Thanksgiving coming up, Turkey doesn’t have to be the star of the show; many Staples students don’t eat meat but they have found ways to still enjoy Thanksgiving food without eating meat.
This is the common area of the StuVi suite.
Day in the life of a Boston University student during parents weekend
This third pumpkin was decorated by cafeteria server, Anna. The pumpkin was embellished with Gel clings that compliment the holiday spirit, letters that spell out Happy Halloween, and an interactive witch that cackles when the red dot appears.
The Staples cafeteria host annual Pumpkin Contest
Wreckers celebrate Spirit week with Monday being PJ day, Tuesday dynamic duos and vacation dads, Wednesday color wars, Thursday ski vs surf and Friday homecoming shirts and Wrecker colors. Cammie Rubino ’23 rocks her homecoming shirt along with the rest of the senior girls for spirit week.
Staples struts their spirit, anticipate homecoming
People walk The Breast Cancer Awareness Walk in honor of supporting the cause at Sherwood Island hosted by Making Strides.
Supporters engage in the Making Strides Breast Cancer Awareness Walk
Dogs find best friends at Compo Beach
On the Wreckord - Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord - Episode Eleven
On the Wreckord - Back To School
On the Wreckord — Episode Nine
On the Wreckord — Episode Eight
St. Andrew’s South African rugby team poses with the Staples boys’ rugby team at the Gonzaga Rugby Classic Tournament.
Staples boys’ rugby team welcomes South Africans to Westport
Elisa Feinman, behavior therapist, aids Browne in communication. Feinman helped deliver Browne’s heartfelt Father’s Day card.
W. Browne flourishes with spelling board, transcends communication gap
Sam Paris ’23 represents Team USA as a Skyliner Senior Synchronized Skater.
Team USA competitors juggle athletic, academic pursuits
06880 founder Dan Woog and Lyah Muktavaram ‘22 collaborated during her senior internship to produce a photo book. The project, “Pick of Pics” includes photos captured of Westport for over a decade.
Woog and Muktavaram publish “06880: Pick of the Pics”
Inklings Wordle 12/4/23
Inklings Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings Wordle 2/17/23
If a person can just take the extra second to think about what they are saying and the tone of voice that they are using, it could make all the difference for the person that is receiving the message. People can read minds they can only go off based on what someone said and the tone that they said it in.
If a person can just take the extra second to think about what they are saying and the tone of voice that they are using, it could make all the difference for the person that is receiving the message. People can read minds they can only go off based on what someone said and the tone that they said it in.

Have you ever been at lunch and your friend asked you “Where are you going for break?” You tell them that you are going to your grandparents house and you’re going to see other family members along the way. Your friend replies with “Oh that’s nice! But I’m going to Europe,” and they say that in the tone of voice we all know: the dreaded bragging tone. 

Everytime break rolls around, I find myself in this exact situation. I get really excited to see my family and then my friend bursts my happy little bubble, leading me to have thoughts such as “How much time am I wasting seeing family?” or “Is my friend’s vacation really that much better than mine?” 

  I love holiday break as much as the next student, but I can’t help but feel a little left out when I realize my friends are going on luxurious to Europe and I’m stuck at home. Don’t get me wrong, I love hearing about what’s going on with my friends’ lives but the obnoxious tone makes me want to run in the opposite direction and never want to ask my friend a question again.

I love holiday break as much as the next student, but I can’t help but feel a little left out when I realize my friends are going on luxurious to Europe and I’m stuck at home.

— Catie Campagnino ’26

I love holiday break as much as the next student, but I can’t help but feel a little left out when I realize my friends are going on luxurious to Europe and I’m stuck at home.I realized that people don’t always think about the tone of voice they are using, especially when they are with their friends, but I wish people would think a little bit harder about what they say before they say it even when they are with close friends. 

 love holiday break as much as the next student, but I can’t help but feel a little left out when I realize my friends are going on luxurious to Europe and I’m stuck at home; as great  as it is being stuck at home, I don’t need people rubbing their Parisian cafés and fancy bracelets from all over the world in my face. I feel like my friends are seeing the world and I’m just at home missing out on everything.

I really hope that people could just take a second and think about their tone of voice when talking about vacation plans, and have the self awareness to understand that you may be excluding others when you talk about them in an upstart, braggy tone.

