Join the discussion.

Inklings News
With the end of the four-month long actors strike came the above terms, which the AMPTP agreed to after actors and crew members alike walked picket lines outside major film and television studios throughout the duration of the strike.
SAG-AFTRA actors vote to end four-month long strike
During Wallace’s study on toxic achievement culture, she interviewed hundreds of parents to understand the discrepancy of parents expectations of their children versus what their children believe their parents expect of them. Adults from all over the country and different backgrounds had been interviewed.
Counseling department hosts author Jennifer Wallace, emphasizes importance of mattering
Wakeman Town Farm’s pond was built in the 1990’s to filter the runoff and pollutants from the building of Bedford Middle School’s fields.
Wakeman Town Farm’s Detention Pond completes first phase of restoration
Sherwood Diner temporarily closed down to remodel on Oct 30 for an unknown period of time. Although unconfirmed, the restaurant reportedly renovates the restaurants kitchen. To see updates, follow @sherwooddinerct on Instagram.
Sherwood Diner closes for remodel
Jill Dillon (D) was elected to the Board of Education via write-in ballots on Nov. 7.
Behind the scenes of local election winner Jill Dillon’s write-in election success
If a person can just take the extra second to think about what they are saying and the tone of voice that they are using, it could make all the difference for the person that is receiving the message. People can read minds they can only go off based on what someone said and the tone that they said it in.
Keep your vacation bragging business to yourself
Students stress over the graduation requirement of taking an art credit.
Staples should not require art classes
The future of Amazon Fresh looks precarious, as its parent company evaluates the economics of the venture. And while the company may have halted the expansion of the brand, the company’s quarterly losses related to the stores due to the costs of property equipment and operating leases are still growing (SuperMarket News).
Why Amazon Fresh has become a stale venture
Antisemitism has drastically increased since Israel’s war with Hamas began on Oct. 7.
Antisemitism on college campuses must end now
Blake Watkins ’26 sitting in class during his long period, wishing to take a cafeteria break with his class.
Classes that meet during morning long-periods should take cafeteria breaks
This starting slide introduces the panelists to the audience and prepares them to begin the AI Tea Talk.
Panelists discuss effects of AI on art industry
Katherine Phelps ’25 volunteers for Service League of Girls (SLOGS) at the festival, aiding with a variety of crafts.
Zero Waste committee decks the halls with green at EcoFest
Duplicit rocks Toquet Hall in collaboration with Staples skate club to fundraise money to renovate the skate park. The skate club held this fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. where they also sold baked goods from Granola Bar.
Skate club with Dulcit, The Corduroys rock Toquet Hall for a good cause
Many seniors took the chance to relax on senior skip day, though those who did come to school for various reasons found themselves with very few other seniors in their classes.
To skip or not to skip: seniors reflect on attending school on senior skip day
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
The AMC Royal 6 movie theater in Norwalk previewed the trailer for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the prequel to The Hunger Games series, on the big screen ahead of its official release on Nov. 17.
Unveiling the origin story: ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ enriches ‘The Hunger Games’ series
The film is currently only available in theaters, after arriving in cinemas nationwide on Nov. 3.
Flipping the script: ‘Priscilla’ redefines the Elvis narrative
The 66th Grammy Awards will take place Feb. 4, 2024, with artists such as Taylor Swift and SZA sweeping the nominations.
Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift should lead Grammy wins
Bose Quiet Comfort Headphones
Holiday gifts ideas will ease seasonal stress
The Abundance Film will be screened all across the country, coming to Westport Nov. 14
‘Abundance’: The Farmlink Project empowers social impact by cinematically transforming food waste
The Staples Wreckers varsity football team shut out the Southington Blue Knights 41-0. The Wreckers advance to the state championship on Saturday, Dec. 9 and will face the West Haven Blue Devils.
Staples football thrashes Southington, advances to first championship game in 12 years
Oliver Galin ’25 gets in position to run the four by 200 meter relay.
Boys’ indoor track prepares for season, sets goals
Cormac Mulvey ’25 (left) celebrates his equalizing goal with Adam Syah ’24 (middle) and Sam Rossoni ’25 (right).
Wreckers fall to Ridgefield in opening round of states, season ends
The Wreckers get in position to defend a goal kick from the Hall.
Girls’ soccer beats Hall, moves on to state quarterfinals
Staples celebrates their go-ahead goal early in the second half thanks to a strike from Evelyn Chudowsky ’24.
Wreckers top Warde, Chudowsky scores 2
With Thanksgiving coming up, Turkey doesn’t have to be the star of the show; many Staples students don’t eat meat but they have found ways to still enjoy Thanksgiving food without eating meat.
A Meatless Thanksgiving: What Staples Vegetarians Eat Instead
Prison to painter to people: Westport’s Museum of Contemporary Art showcases works of Purvis Young, connects with community
The OpenAI-Altman Saga was followed by millions but lasted only a few short days. By the end of business on Nov. 21, Altman was back at OpenAI and two of the three board members that had voted for Altman’s departure were thrown out.
What might the turmoil at OpenAI kindle for AI’s future?
Secret Santa is a tradition where participants anonymously exchange gifts to one another, typically by drawing names randomly and abiding by a certain budget
School community embraces joy of Secret Santa
“The Prom” premiered on November 10, 11, 12, 17 and 18. Josy Pitaro ’24 plays Alyssa Greene and explained that the cast and crew typically arrive 2-3 hours before the opening curtain to engage in various traditions, essential run-throughs and preparations.
‘The Prom’ reveals intriguing behind-the-scene traditions, routines
With Thanksgiving coming up, Turkey doesn’t have to be the star of the show; many Staples students don’t eat meat but they have found ways to still enjoy Thanksgiving food without eating meat.
A Meatless Thanksgiving: What Staples Vegetarians Eat Instead
Prison to painter to people: Westport’s Museum of Contemporary Art showcases works of Purvis Young, connects with community
The OpenAI-Altman Saga was followed by millions but lasted only a few short days. By the end of business on Nov. 21, Altman was back at OpenAI and two of the three board members that had voted for Altman’s departure were thrown out.
What might the turmoil at OpenAI kindle for AI’s future?
Secret Santa is a tradition where participants anonymously exchange gifts to one another, typically by drawing names randomly and abiding by a certain budget
School community embraces joy of Secret Santa
“The Prom” premiered on November 10, 11, 12, 17 and 18. Josy Pitaro ’24 plays Alyssa Greene and explained that the cast and crew typically arrive 2-3 hours before the opening curtain to engage in various traditions, essential run-throughs and preparations.
‘The Prom’ reveals intriguing behind-the-scene traditions, routines
This is the common area of the StuVi suite.
Day in the life of a Boston University student during parents weekend
This third pumpkin was decorated by cafeteria server, Anna. The pumpkin was embellished with Gel clings that compliment the holiday spirit, letters that spell out Happy Halloween, and an interactive witch that cackles when the red dot appears.
The Staples cafeteria host annual Pumpkin Contest
Wreckers celebrate Spirit week with Monday being PJ day, Tuesday dynamic duos and vacation dads, Wednesday color wars, Thursday ski vs surf and Friday homecoming shirts and Wrecker colors. Cammie Rubino ’23 rocks her homecoming shirt along with the rest of the senior girls for spirit week.
Staples struts their spirit, anticipate homecoming
People walk The Breast Cancer Awareness Walk in honor of supporting the cause at Sherwood Island hosted by Making Strides.
Supporters engage in the Making Strides Breast Cancer Awareness Walk
Dogs find best friends at Compo Beach
Dogs find best friends at Compo Beach
On the Wreckord - Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord – Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord - Episode Eleven
On the Wreckord – Episode Eleven
On the Wreckord - Back To School
On the Wreckord – Back To School
On the Wreckord — Episode Nine
On the Wreckord — Episode Nine
On the Wreckord — Episode Eight
On the Wreckord — Episode Eight
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
St. Andrew’s South African rugby team poses with the Staples boys’ rugby team at the Gonzaga Rugby Classic Tournament.
Staples boys’ rugby team welcomes South Africans to Westport
Elisa Feinman, behavior therapist, aids Browne in communication. Feinman helped deliver Browne’s heartfelt Father’s Day card.
W. Browne flourishes with spelling board, transcends communication gap
Sam Paris ’23 represents Team USA as a Skyliner Senior Synchronized Skater.
Team USA competitors juggle athletic, academic pursuits
06880 founder Dan Woog and Lyah Muktavaram ‘22 collaborated during her senior internship to produce a photo book. The project, “Pick of Pics” includes photos captured of Westport for over a decade.
Woog and Muktavaram publish “06880: Pick of the Pics”
Inklings Wordle 12/4/23
Inklings’ Wordle 12/4/23
Inklings Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings Wordle 2/17/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News

SAG-AFTRA actors vote to end four-month long strike

Rachel Olefson ’25, Web News EditorDecember 6, 2023
With+the+end+of+the+four-month+long+actors+strike+came+the+above+terms%2C+which+the+AMPTP+agreed+to+after+actors+and+crew+members+alike+walked+picket+lines+outside+major+film+and+television+studios+throughout+the+duration+of+the+strike.
Graphic by Rachel Olefson ‘25
With the end of the four-month long actors strike came the above terms, which the AMPTP agreed to after actors and crew members alike walked picket lines outside major film and television studios throughout the duration of the strike.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) voted to ratify their new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and TV Producers (AMPTP) on Dec. 5, officially putting an end to their four-month strike in a 78% approved vote. 

According to the Associated Press, just under 40% of SAG actors participated in the vote, which lasted from Nov. 13 to Dec. 5. Had the voters decided to reject the deal, it could have meant that the strike would have started up again with Hollywood taking another pause on production.

As reported by CBS News, “[The deal] includes ‘above-pattern’ minimum compensation increases, unprecedented provisions for consent and compensation that will protect members from the threat of AI and for the first time establishes a streaming participation bonus.

Before the deal, actors had been striking because they were being unfairly compensated in a world that now seems to value streaming over watching live TV. Additionally, workers sought an increase in minimum wage for actors, residuals for their work being streamed on platforms like Netflix and more contributions to the WGA health and payment plan.

I think that the studios tend to take advantage of the artist, and it was necessary for [artists to] strike in order to get fair treatment.

— Staples Players director David Roth

“We’ve seen what happens if [the actors] don’t get the money they’re asking for,” Danielle Schwartz ’25 said. “It’s less about whether or not they deserve to be paid and more about the fact that there won’t be any new content if they don’t get the money.”

One major point of the strike was to prevent the usage of artificial intelligence in the film industry. The tentative deal states that companies that wish to replicate the voice or likeness of actors may do so only if the performer is compensated for the amount of time the performance would have taken them if done in person and only if the performer is aware of and consents to the usage of their likeness. 

Theater teacher and Staples Players director, David Roth, thinks these new protocols will benefit actors going forward. 

I have a lot of friends that were involved in both strikes, and I am thrilled that they will be better compensated for their hard work,” Roth said. “I think that the studios tend to take advantage of the artist, and it was necessary for [artists to] strike in order to get fair treatment.

Related Stories
Writers, producers and actors alike took to the streets of California and New York this summer, regardless of spiking temperatures, to preserve their work lives and improve the industry.
Conclusion of writers’ strike doesn’t guarantee start up of your favorite shows
“The Prom” premiered on November 10, 11, 12, 17 and 18. Josy Pitaro ’24 plays Alyssa Greene and explained that the cast and crew typically arrive 2-3 hours before the opening curtain to engage in various traditions, essential run-throughs and preparations.
‘The Prom’ reveals intriguing behind-the-scene traditions, routines
This year, Staples Players will perform “The Prom” as their annual fall musical. “The Prom” is about a team of Broadway actors who embark on a small town to help a teenage girl forbidden from taking her girlfriend to her school dance.
From summer to spotlight: Staples Players undergo rigorous audition process
The Abundance Film will be screened all across the country, coming to Westport Nov. 14
‘Abundance’: The Farmlink Project empowers social impact by cinematically transforming food waste
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
During Wallace’s study on toxic achievement culture, she interviewed hundreds of parents to understand the discrepancy of parents expectations of their children versus what their children believe their parents expect of them. Adults from all over the country and different backgrounds had been interviewed.
Counseling department hosts author Jennifer Wallace, emphasizes importance of mattering
Wakeman Town Farm’s pond was built in the 1990’s to filter the runoff and pollutants from the building of Bedford Middle School’s fields.
Wakeman Town Farm’s Detention Pond completes first phase of restoration
Sherwood Diner temporarily closed down to remodel on Oct 30 for an unknown period of time. Although unconfirmed, the restaurant reportedly renovates the restaurants kitchen. To see updates, follow @sherwooddinerct on Instagram.
Sherwood Diner closes for remodel
Jill Dillon (D) was elected to the Board of Education via write-in ballots on Nov. 7.
Behind the scenes of local election winner Jill Dillon’s write-in election success
While every local race for each commission and board were important, much attention was paid to the Board of Education’s (BOE) candidates this election cycle–with particular focus on how voters would react to the new campaign priorities by Republicans. In the previous 2021 election cycle, the Republican candidates for the BOE captured 42.77%. This year, they achieved 18.81% of the vote.
Local Westport Democrats win Board of Education, retain two other boards
Savvy Smoker, the new smoke and vape shop, replaces Subway located on 940 Post Rd E, Westport, Connecticut. Stores like this one have been under some pretty heated controversy lately, adding to the debate around smoking and vaping.
Increased number of smoke shops in Westport arouses controversy
About the Contributor
Rachel Olefson ’25, Web News Editor
Web News Editor Rachel Olefson ’25 strives to build skills. From the age of two, Olefson has skied to improve and enjoy quality family time.  “[The mountain] is a place I can kind of do whatever I want,” Olefson said. “It gets me away from the stress of school.”  In the classroom, Olefson remains eager to grow. For her, Inklings is a collaborative space to strengthen her writing and graphic design expertise.    “You get to meet people that maybe you wouldn't be friends with otherwise,” Olefson said, “and work with people who have a lot of different strengths.”
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Inklings News • © 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Inklings News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *