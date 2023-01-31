Staples boys’ basketball prevails over Ludlowe in straight-forward victory

The Staples Wreckers boys’ basketball team rolled past the Fairfield Ludlowe Falcons in convincing manner on Jan. 27, with the game ending 60-34 in favor of the Wreckers. The Wreckers put on a dominant display on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor, commanding the game since the opening tip-off. Led by captains Chris Zajac ’23 and Cody Sale ’23, the Wreckers made shot after shot, helping them extend their overall record to 9-2, while the Falcons fell to 6-6.

Fairfield Ludlowe found themselves constantly chasing the game as they struggled to deal with the Wreckers’ swift ball movement conducted by point guard Adam Udell ’25, who notched seven assists in the game, the most out of any player in the match. Despite missing two key starters in Gavin Rothenberg ’23 and Charlie Honig ’23 due to a pair of injuries, the Wreckers were evidently unfazed as points came from all around the board.

“We were able to run through our plays and stay patient while waiting for the best looks. Thankfully, we have a lot of great shooters who can knock shots down and they were able to do so,” Udell said.

A big highlight from the performance was the high conversion rate from three-point range. With skilled shooters like Sam Clachko ’26 and Sale, the team went 45% from behind the arc. In addition to the three-point option, Zajac was there to provide a threat in the paint as he was able to rack up 13 points in addition to Clachko and Sale’s 14 each.

“Being able to score threes is important and I think we are getting better at it as a team, which I think played a big part in our previous wins,” Clachko said. “The way we moved the ball around and how guys like Adam got looks for me put me or whoever was shooting in a good position to knock the shot down.”

“ We were able to run through our plays and stay patient while waiting for the best looks. Thankfully, we have a lot of great shooters who can knock shots down and they were able to do so” — Adam Udell '25

The Wreckers’ season was going exceptionally smoothly until they suffered two defeats in a row to Danbury and Stamford. While discouraging, this adversity taught the team important lessons and the goals they have remain the same.

“The two losses only made us better as going undefeated was pretty unrealistic, so the losses were a great reality check,” Zajac said. “As long as we stay consistent we can win two championships this year.”

It is Wilton who awaits the Wreckers next, and, in effort to continue their winning streak, the team has already studied their opponent and analyzed how they can overcome a squad that is regarded as a top team in the Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference (FCIAC).

“Wilton has a deep team with some young talent off the bench,” Nick Sikorski ’24 said. “Although they are a good side, I think we will win because of our seniority and I think we have the ability to shut down their strengths.”