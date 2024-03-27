Next generation of IMentor, internet safety program MiniMentor educates Westport youth

Join the discussion.

Leigh Foran ’24 poses for her next year on the Colombia Women’s Track team.
Principal Thomas announces 2024 valedictorian, salutatorian
Westport will charge electric vehicle drivers fees at 35 charging stations across town and railroad lots, with a rate of 35 cents per kilowatt-hour and an additional idling fee at certain locations, to promote sustainable and economically viable EV use.
Westport implements electric vehicle charging fees
Defne Merih ’24 earned the high honors distinction by being in the top 4% of her graduating class.
Staples announces 2024 high honors recipients
Connecticut is widely considered a “blue” state, but has used its 7 electoral votes for a fair number of Republicans in the past century.
Presidential primaries provide first voting opportunity for some students
Parking limits begin in the spring, restricting cars from remaining downtown for more than three hours during 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Westport to start enforcing new downtown parking limits
Even though many people think that having a 504 plan means that people are disabled, it actually means that they might need a little extra help but they can still succeed even if it isnt the “normal” path to success.
Having a 504 plan doesn’t make someone dumb, it means they have a different path to success
The emergence of post high school plan Instagram accounts has heightened stress among students and proved to be unproductive. Although intending to be positive, it fosters competition.
‘Post high school plan’ Instagram pages prove unproductive, generate competition
Emails and reminders for course registration can help students think ahead.
Scrambling to finalize courses for that “final counselor meeting’’
Entering 2024, students are now able to participate in the digital SAT which provides many advantages and new opportunities, in contrast to the paper SAT that was previously given. (Graphic from Wikimedia)
Digital SAT unleashes new advantages, monumental for the future of testing
The coffee station provided in the Staples Cafeteria. It has five different types of coffee as well as sugars, creamers and milk. When I asked for a cup one of the workers said “it is only for teachers.”
Coffee should be provided to students in the cafeteria
The paper version of the SAT has now been changed to digital.
Juniors express opinions after taking new digital SAT test
Marley Belzer ’26 (left) and Taylor Brunetti ’25 (right) record new podcast-style IMentor videos at Westport’s Touquet Hall
Next generation of IMentor, internet safety program MiniMentor educates Westport youth
Superintendent of Westport Public Schools Thomas Scarice was one of the administrators that spoke at the event.
Community reacts to event addressing antisemitism, racism, bias in Westport Public Schools
World Language Week celebrates these major languages that many Staples students are proficient in, along with all of the other languages taught at Staples. (Graphic by Corbin Chaney ’25)
World Language Week spotlights importance of lingual, cultural diversity
Throughout the month of March, all grades except seniors will participate in a form of the SAT.
Underclassmen reveal opinions on PSAT
A gaggle of insects (Left to right Cameron Mann ’24, Josy Pitaro ’24, Finley Chevrier ’24, Samantha Edwards ’24, Matthew Bukzin ’24) facing James (Beck Fipp ’27) during rehearsal.
James and the Giant Peach makes its debut at Staples
Usher performed during the Apple Music halftime performance in Las Vegas, Nevada, for Super Bowl LVIII.
Revealing the highs and lows of Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies is now open in Westport in addition to Fairfield in the Post Road plaza with Greens Farms Spirit Shop and Fortuna’s.
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies expands into Westport
The Grammys 2024 had highs and lows, per usual.
The Grammys 2024 were predictable, but fun
Galentines Day 2023 table
Whip up some love: Valentine’s Day recipes to savor with loved ones
Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr. carries spirit week on his back by wearing pink for color wars in the week leading up to homecoming.
“This school isn’t fun,” yes, but it can be
Staples High School defeated Bassick High School by a whopping 42 points as Wreckers defeated the Lions by a score of 84-42. (Photo by William Murray 25)
Boys’ basketball trounces Bassick in straightforward win
Many sports show games on multiple platforms, meaning the cost to watch sports is rising.
Paywalls pose obstacles, close viewership to sports fans
Nick Sikorski ’24 converts a layup in the first quarter. (Contributed by Nick Sikorski 24)
Late rally pushes Wreckers towards victory over Greenwich
Many professional athletes have dealt with their mental health struggles by taking breaks from their respective sports. Taking a mental break from a sport should be a decision that is respected by their coach (Contributed by Greershotz Photography).
Sacrificing my pom poms for my mental health: rigid cheerleading policy must change to support athletes’ well-being
Dumplings hold significant meaning in Asian cultures, as they resemble hope and comfort. This auspicious symbol is especially meaningful during the Chinese New Year celebration, as they bring fortune and prosperity in the coming year.
How to make traditional Chinese dumplings
Cobs Bread opened recently in the Compo Acres shopping center, providing residents with fresh baked goods and a lively atmosphere.
Cobs Bread: fresh baked goods, quality service
Both outside and inside of Staples, (clockwise from top left) Cameron Mann ’24, Grace Power ’24, Will Stout ’26 and Charlie Scott ’24 showcase their talents and express their passion for filmmaking in front of or behind the camera (or sometimes both).
Rising Stars Unveiled: Meet Staples’ talented actors and filmmakers
At 8:50 p.m., the Wreckers secured their victory. Staying determine, they reflected strong performance throughout the game.
Football secures big win against Fairfield Prep in first round of playoffs
Next generation of IMentor, internet safety program MiniMentor educates Westport youth

March 27, 2024
Marley Belzer ’26 (left) and Taylor Brunetti ’25 (right) record new podcast-style IMentor videos at Westport’s Touquet Hall
Zoe Boxenbaum ’25
Marley Belzer ’26 (left) and Taylor Brunetti ’25 (right) record new podcast-style IMentor videos at Westport’s Touquet Hall

“How many hours per day on a video game is healthy? Am I addicted to my phone? What happens if I get a threatening message online?” 

These questions were asked by Coleytown and Bedford sixth graders following the annual IMentor internet safety presentation, a dual initiative between Westport Public Schools and the Westport Youth Commission (WYC). For over 10 years, the IMentor program has connected middle school students across Westport with high school students, encouraging peer-to-peer conversation about digital footprint, cyberbullying, screen time and healthy habits surrounding technology.

“Now that we are seeing kids getting phones younger and younger and seeing the risks of screen time and social media, we recognize an opportunity to expand the program [to younger students]” Westport Youth Services Director Kevin Godburn said.

We want to show kids that it’s ok to use their phones and enjoy that, but we also want to help guide them and prevent them from becoming addicted.”

— Taylor Brunetti ’25

  Helmed by Westport Youth Commission members, this new program, MiniMentor, creates and distributes podcast-style short form videos featuring WYC members sharing their experiences with technology and responding to students’ questions, fostering a personal connection between high school mentors and middle school students.

The MiniMentor team’s goal for this new iteration of the program is to implement and emphasize an interactive question-answer element as a hallmark of the program. Students and parents are able to ask questions and have the high school mentors respond to their unique questions with a video in just a few weeks, allowing the program to constantly adapt to the evolving needs of the students and their relationships to their technology.

“We really wanted to introduce the IMentor concepts earlier and be able to create different content based on age,”  WYC Youth Co-Member at large Taylor Brunetti ’25 said. “We want to show kids that it’s ok to use their phones and enjoy that, but we also want to help guide them and prevent them from becoming addicted.”

WYC members from all grades at Staples will be featured in the new, pre-recorded videos as well as be involved in an in-person conversation and presentation of these videos in the spring and fall. Marley Belzer ’26 has been involved in WYC for two years and is a part of the MiniMentor initiative under Godburn and Brunetti. 

“I’m so excited to be a part of IMentor this year, and really believe in the mission,” Belzer said. “I am confident that we are going to educate these younger kids and help to prevent them from getting into bad situations on the internet and let them learn from our mistakes.” 

Outside of the cafeteria, there are posters with details about the event as well as a group of students from either the Westport Youth Commission or TAG selling tickets.
Dodgeball, teens, police officers builds bonds between WPD, youth
BeReal has sparked controversy among social media users.
BeReal takes internet by storm with attempt at authenticity, casual social media
The Fitcore playground at Bedford Middle School has been finished. The structure will become available to the community once the students and staff have been trained on its components and safety protocols.
New playgrounds at middle schools fosters new activity, health benefits
Choreographer Caitlin Roberts sets a group number, “I Just Can’t Wait to be King,” with the cast of “The Lion King Jr.”
Middle School Actors Prepare for their Big Show
Superintendent of Westport Public Schools Thomas Scarice was one of the administrators that spoke at the event.
Community reacts to event addressing antisemitism, racism, bias in Westport Public Schools
World Language Week celebrates these major languages that many Staples students are proficient in, along with all of the other languages taught at Staples. (Graphic by Corbin Chaney ’25)
World Language Week spotlights importance of lingual, cultural diversity
Throughout the month of March, all grades except seniors will participate in a form of the SAT.
Underclassmen reveal opinions on PSAT
This publicity poster is hung up around Westport to raise support for choreographer David Fernandez’s work in Kenya.
Local dance teacher enhances dance program in Kenya
Come May.20, students will shift from studying for tests in school to completing tasks for their internship
Seniors look ahead towards internships
Long Lots Elementary School was originally built in the 1950s as a middle school
Planning and Zoning Committee approve Long Lots construction proposal
Zoe Boxenbaum '25, Broadcast Director
Zoe Boxenbaum '25 has always been musically-inclined. At 9-years-old, she learned to play a variety of instruments from the electric bass to the piano. Now, as Broadcast Director for Inklings, Boxenbaum uses her musicality to connect with her school community.  "Being musical helps me appreciate and seek out other people's unique talents," she said.  Boxenbaum was drawn to broadcast journalism because of her desire to tell stories that are interactive, rather than simply written on paper. "Broadcasts allow people to show their skills, instead of just talking about them," Boxenbaum said. "Musicians, for example, are given the chance to play." 
