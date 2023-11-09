New playgrounds at middle schools fosters new activity, health benefits

Charlotte Berner ’25 The Fitcore playground at Bedford Middle School has been finished. The structure will become available to the community once the students and staff have been trained on its components and safety protocols.

New playgrounds have been built at both Coleytown and Bedford Middle Schools using the $8.4 million that Westport received under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in 2021. These are the same funds used to build the adventure ropes courses at Staples High School. The construction started in October and was finalized in the first week of November.

The project has been overseen by Assistant Superintendent Anthony Buono. Buono worked with the building administration and physical educators to develop a plan aimed at improving physical activity for students and presented the middle school playground proposal to town officials to secure approval and adequate funding.

Now that the project has been completed, it will be open to not only middle schoolers, but the town community as a whole.

“We are excited that this past week, both exercise circuits have been completed and are open to students and the public after school hours,” Buono said. “Once the word gets out, I anticipate the equipment will become very popular and highly utilized by students and the community.”

Middle school students have noticed the playground’s construction during recess and have also begun to look forward to the implementation of the new playground.

“I’m excited for the new playground because it’s similar to an obstacle course and looks fun, interesting and different from playgrounds I’ve seen before,” Emma Rivel ’28 said.

On the other hand, some middle school students are more opposed to its design.

“The playground is like a Ninja Warrior course,” Noah Sandrew ’28 said. “I think they should’ve made it a normal playground with swings and slides, but it’s a good idea.”

The playground aims to improve the students’ recess period by increasing the variety of the available activities and incorporating something unique for the student’s entertainment.

“The new BMS playground will create a fun activity center for students to enjoy during daily recess,” Bedford Middle School Principal Dr. Adam Rosen said. “Students can gain strength and dexterity, and be provided with a new recess activity option in addition to the existing basketball and 4-Square courts.”

Before implementing the playground into the student’s recess time, the middle schools’ students and staff will be trained and educated on its proper use.

“The BMS staff is working on training documents and videos to help the BMS staff and students become familiar with the playground’s various Fitcore components [and with] how to use each activity element and safety expectations,” Rosen said.

Once trained, Westport educators hope that the playground will benefit the student’s physical and mental well-being in various ways.

“The primary goal is to provide students with opportunities for exercise and movement during the school day,” Buono said. “Research has shown that exercise and movement are beneficial to students’ physical and mental health as well as their academic performance.”