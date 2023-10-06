Staples engages in Tiktok’s recent trend: How often do you think about the Roman Empire?

Web News Editor Siena Petrosinelli ’25 has always turned to sports as a hobby. She participates in field hockey and track at Staples.

“I've bounced around alot, from dance to different sports. It’s something that I really enjoy,” Petrosinelli said.

Having always been open to trying new things, Petrosineli joined Inklings when she found that she had developed some interest in writing. She was also intrigued by the community that Inklings provides

“It seemed like a very nice and inviting community that I wanted to be a part of,” she said. “It's all about the people and what they do.”