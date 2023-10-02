Zucca Gastrobar serves up Italian excellence in Westport

Web Photostory Editor Audrey Curtis ’25 is prone to adventures. This summer, she spontaneously went to Italy for the day while on a program in France.

“We randomly decided to go to Italy for two hours,” Curtis said. “Now I can say that I’ve been to Italy.”

Her passions, like that of adventure, are what led Curtis to join Inklings. She appreciates the ability to express her opinions on compelling topics.

“If there’s anything that I feel passionate about, I have the power to speak about it,” Curtis said. “And because of that, I feel like my voice is heard.”