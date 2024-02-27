Seniors debate participation in “Senior Skip Day’

When Ava Cordella ’24 joined Inklings as a sophomore, she didn’t know that the club would become her in-school family. Now, as Associate Managing Editor, Inklings has given her the opportunity to connect with students across all grades and backgrounds. “I don’t play a school sport, so I really value the sense of community that Inklings provides,” she said. When Cordella is not at Inklings layout, you can likely find her at the ballet studio.“Journalism is similar to ballet,” Cordella said. “[Together], they’ve taught me discipline and the importance of showing up, whether it be to layout or rehearsal.”
Inklings Editor in Chief Genevieve Frucht ’24 has the passion and experience of an incredibly dedicated journalist.“I wanted to expand and write about real people--their stories--and get to know people through interviews,” Frucht said.Frucht started out as a news editor junior year, and then set her sights on becoming chief because she had ideas for creating her ideal version of the paper.Her position and time in Inklings has given Frucht vast wisdom in the world of interviewing people.“Sometimes they’ll say no [to an interview],” Frucht said, “but if they do, just take that and move on.”