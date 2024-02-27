Seniors debate participation in “Senior Skip Day’

When Ava Cordella ’24 joined Inklings as a sophomore, she didn’t know that the club would become her in-school family. Now, as Associate Managing Editor, Inklings has given her the opportunity to connect with students across all grades and backgrounds.

“I don’t play a school sport, so I really value the sense of community that Inklings provides,” she said.

When Cordella is not at Inklings layout, you can likely find her at the ballet studio.

“Journalism is similar to ballet,” Cordella said. “[Together], they’ve taught me discipline and the importance of showing up, whether it be to layout or rehearsal.”