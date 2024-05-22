Multiple Avas are put to the test with some Ava trivia

Arts Editor Ava Chun ’25 can be found spending most of her time at the Westport’s Academy of Dance. And her passion has driven her to become the co-president of the Dancers Exchange club.

“We teach kids dance, and with it being such an expensive sport, we donate new or slightly used dance equipment,” Chun said.

Dance is not the only community Chun resonates with, as she loves being a part of Inklings too.

“I joined because I wanted to have a community,” Chun said. “I wanted to be part of a group of people I could go to everyday.”