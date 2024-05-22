Multiple Avas are put to the test with some Ava trivia
About the Contributors
Ava Chun ’25, Paper Arts Editor
Arts Editor Ava Chun ’25 can be found spending most of her time at the Westport’s Academy of Dance. And her passion has driven her to become the co-president of the Dancers Exchange club. “We teach kids dance, and with it being such an expensive sport, we donate new or slightly used dance equipment,” Chun said. Dance is not the only community Chun resonates with, as she loves being a part of Inklings too. “I joined because I wanted to have a community,” Chun said. “I wanted to be part of a group of people I could go to everyday.”
Ava Coyle ’25, Social Media Manager
Social media manager Ava Coyle ’25 has moved all across the world – from Alabama, to Germany, Switzerland, the UK, Maryland and finally Connecticut. As a new student freshman year, the Intro to Journalism class aided her search for ways to meet new people. “Without Inklings, I wouldn’t have really felt like I had a place at Staples,” Coyle said. The following year, she moved into Advanced Journalism, finding her love for Inklings. “It has a reputation where people do listen and people do read it,” Coyle said. “It’s just a nice way to express yourself about things you’re passionate about.”