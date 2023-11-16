Join the discussion.

Sherwood Diner temporarily closed down to remodel on Oct 30 for an unknown period of time. Although unconfirmed, the restaurant reportedly renovates the restaurants kitchen. To see updates, follow @sherwooddinerct on Instagram.
Sherwood Diner closes for remodel
Jill Dillon (D) was elected to the Board of Education via write-in ballots on Nov. 7.
Behind the scenes of local election winner Jill Dillon’s write-in election success
While every local race for each commission and board were important, much attention was paid to the Board of Education’s (BOE) candidates this election cycle–with particular focus on how voters would react to the new campaign priorities by Republicans. In the previous 2021 election cycle, the Republican candidates for the BOE captured 42.77%. This year, they achieved 18.81% of the vote.
Local Westport Democrats win Board of Education, retain two other boards
Savvy Smoker, the new smoke and vape shop, replaces Subway located on 940 Post Rd E, Westport, Connecticut. Stores like this one have been under some pretty heated controversy lately, adding to the debate around smoking and vaping.
Increased number of smoke shops in Westport arouses controversy
To implement the ban on new smoke shops in Westport, several changes must be made to existing laws, including banning smoke shops from all zoning districts and requiring special permits to sell tobacco products.
Planning and Zoning Commission reveals potential ban on smoke shops in Westport
Antisemitism has drastically increased since Israel’s war with Hamas began on Oct. 7.
Antisemitism on college campuses must end now
Blake Watkins ’26 sitting in class during his long period, wishing to take a cafeteria break with his class.
Classes that meet during morning long-periods should take cafeteria breaks
I always feel grateful when I finish the Turkey Trot with members of my community beside me.
Finding family in community: Thanksgiving Turkey Trot tradition
Last year, the boys’ cross-country team reenacted one of the most famous scenes from the movie “The Lion King”, bringing out school spirit from their audience. This was definitely a memorable act for me and I laughed a ton after hearing “The Circle of Life” blasting out from the speakers.
Pep rally has been postponed so many times; is it still worth it to have one?
Since the news broke about her relationship with football star Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift has been the center of attention during several of his games. Many football fans find issue with this, and believe that football networks and the media must focus on football, not Swift.
Make football about football, not Taylor Swift
Duplicit rocks Toquet Hall in collaboration with Staples skate club to fundraise money to renovate the skate park. The skate club held this fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. where they also sold baked goods from Granola Bar.
Skate club with Dulcit, The Corduroys rock Toquet Hall for a good cause
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
The Westport Bookshop has been able to provide 3,500 hours of paid employment for 12 adults with differing abilities. Those hours are primarily spent organizing books and completing data entries on their online eBay store.
Westport Book Shop provides employment to disabled community, expands business ambitions
Jill Dillon and her team members stand outside in their logowear in order to spread the word about their campaign and educate voters about what makes their policy agenda unique.
Jill Dillon defies odds, secures seat on Westport Board of Education
The 2022 Dodge-A-Cop champions smile for the winning picture
The annual Dodge-A-Cop fundraiser arrives at staples
Staples Players’ production of “The Prom” this November tells the story of a lesbian couple not being allowed to attend their school’s prom and the Broadway actors who try and help them.
Players’ ‘The Prom’ demonstrates acceptance through fun-filled production
Violinists Isabel Jo ’26 [left] and Kendra Cheng ’25 [right] performing a duet while being accompanied by the orchestra.
Staples’ chamber orchestra plays their way to a successful first performance of the school year
The Five Nights At Freddy’s movie excites eager fans as its released just in time for halloween.
October media excites with new releases
As demonstrated by the photo above, the syllabus’ for the two classes vary not only in subject but also intensity and depth. They do not follow the same curriculum and are two entirely separate classes within the same 4 walls.
Combining Painting, Advanced Painting classes into one period results in mixed feelings
Terrains Pumpkin Spice latte with oat milk
Best pumpkin spice latte in Westport- not Starbucks!
Cormac Mulvey ’25 (left) celebrates his equalizing goal with Adam Syah ’24 (middle) and Sam Rossoni ’25 (right).
Wreckers fall to Ridgefield in opening round of states, season ends
The Wreckers get in position to defend a goal kick from the Hall.
Girls’ soccer beats Hall, moves on to state quarterfinals
Staples celebrates their go-ahead goal early in the second half thanks to a strike from Evelyn Chudowsky ’24.
Wreckers top Warde, Chudowsky scores 2
Staples boys’ soccer took down Warde 3-0 at Fairfield Warde High School. (Photo by William Murray 25)
Staples cruises past Fairfield Warde in fiery battle
Captain Deneil Betfarhard ’24 prepares for their game on Oct. 14. at Hopkins. Contributed by Deneil Betfarhad ‘24
New year, new season: fall sports teams kick of season, set goals, build bonds
Staples defense gets ready as Darien takes a corner during the championship at Wilton High School, a neutral site.
Field hockey reflects on FCIAC final loss, gears up for States
Many seniors took the chance to relax on senior skip day, though those who did come to school for various reasons found themselves with very few other seniors in their classes.
To skip or not to skip: seniors reflect on attending school on senior skip day
(screenshot of email) The pep rally was rescheduled once, and then postponed once again. It is not yet clear what day the event has been rescheduled to. (graphic) The Pep Rally, a cherished tradition at Staples, is an exciting event held annually. The fall sports teams perform dance routines while the rest of Staples students watch from the bleachers at the football field.
Pep rally’s double reschedule sparks pushback from student body
While Thanksgiving is in November, many jump right to Christmas festivities beginning November first.
Novembers holiday debate – Embrace the festive spirit or savor Thanksgiving tradition
Science teacher Tracy Soffa is new to Staples High School. Fun fact: she is a licensed lawyer.
Meet the new teachers: Tracy Soffa
This is the common area of the StuVi suite.
Day in the life of a Boston University student during parents weekend
This third pumpkin was decorated by cafeteria server, Anna. The pumpkin was embellished with Gel clings that compliment the holiday spirit, letters that spell out Happy Halloween, and an interactive witch that cackles when the red dot appears.
The Staples cafeteria host annual Pumpkin Contest
Wreckers celebrate Spirit week with Monday being PJ day, Tuesday dynamic duos and vacation dads, Wednesday color wars, Thursday ski vs surf and Friday homecoming shirts and Wrecker colors. Cammie Rubino ’23 rocks her homecoming shirt along with the rest of the senior girls for spirit week.
Staples struts their spirit, anticipate homecoming
People walk The Breast Cancer Awareness Walk in honor of supporting the cause at Sherwood Island hosted by Making Strides.
Supporters engage in the Making Strides Breast Cancer Awareness Walk
Dogs find best friends at Compo Beach
On the Wreckord - Episode Eleven
On the Wreckord - Back To School
On the Wreckord — Episode Nine
On the Wreckord — Episode Eight
On the Wreckord — Episode Seven
St. Andrew’s South African rugby team poses with the Staples boys’ rugby team at the Gonzaga Rugby Classic Tournament.
Staples boys’ rugby team welcomes South Africans to Westport
Elisa Feinman, behavior therapist, aids Browne in communication. Feinman helped deliver Browne’s heartfelt Father’s Day card.
W. Browne flourishes with spelling board, transcends communication gap
Sam Paris ’23 represents Team USA as a Skyliner Senior Synchronized Skater.
Team USA competitors juggle athletic, academic pursuits
06880 founder Dan Woog and Lyah Muktavaram ‘22 collaborated during her senior internship to produce a photo book. The project, “Pick of Pics” includes photos captured of Westport for over a decade.
Woog and Muktavaram publish “06880: Pick of the Pics”
Co-presidents Freddie Aldridge ‘24 and Noah Salpeter ‘23 are advocating for the complete restoration of the Compo Beach skate park. They are currently communicating with Westport Parks and Recreation and the Westport Youth Commission to figure out the budget plans for the project.
Staples Skate Club advocates for mainstream, inclusive culture through Compo Park renovation
Inklings Wordle 11/22/23
Inklings Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings Wordle 2/17/23
Increased number of smoke shops in Westport arouses controversy

Anna Kercher, Features EditorNovember 16, 2023
Savvy+Smoker%2C+the+new+smoke+and+vape+shop%2C+replaces+Subway+located+on+940+Post+Rd+E%2C+Westport%2C+Connecticut.+Stores+like+this+one+have+been+under+some+pretty+heated+controversy+lately%2C+adding+to+the+debate+around+smoking+and+vaping.+
Photo by Anna Kercher ’25
Savvy Smoker, the new smoke and vape shop, replaces Subway located on 940 Post Rd E, Westport, Connecticut. Stores like this one have been under some pretty heated controversy lately, adding to the debate around smoking and vaping.

Savvy Smoker, a new smoke shop, was recently opened in Westport, adding to the increased amount of smoke and vape shops in town and inciting a controversial stir of opinions. 

Westport now has four smoke shops: Mohegan Smoke Shop, Westport Cigar and Vape, M and S Convenience and now Savvy Smoker. Recently, some have been caught selling illegal THC substances and violating town signage policies. 

Due to this and other factors, the new additions of Savvy and others have faced some backlash. 

“It’s so bad,” Avery Johnson ’25 said. “Every single corner I turn there just seems to be another smoke shop. Savvy Smoker replaced the Westport Subway, what happened to our fresh subs?”

People are going to get their smoke devices anyway, so it is safer for people to use these smoke shops instead of elsewhere.

— Shane Sandrew ’25

Students are not the only ones speaking out against these new additions to our town. Some find these shops add to the public health crisis of vaping, and seek to prohibit them. According to Ct Insider, the Planning and Zoning Commission has begun discussing a potential ban on smoke shops in Westport, preventing new businesses from coming in, specifically shops with 20% or more inventory related to vaping and tobacco

While many oppose these shops, some feel more neutral about them and their impact on the community. 

“I’m not necessarily against them because it doesn’t affect me really,” Brooke Shaugnessy ’25 said. “It is right next to a high end fashion store, and I think the contrast between that and a smoke shop is kind of funny.” 

Others argue against the attempts to ban the stores, recognizing the value shops like these could possibly provide.

“If they’re properly checking IDs, they don’t harm our community,” Shane Sandrew ’25 said. “People are going to get their smoke devices anyway, so it is safer for people to use these smoke shops instead of elsewhere.”

To implement the ban on new smoke shops in Westport, several changes must be made to existing laws, including banning smoke shops from all zoning districts and requiring special permits to sell tobacco products.
Planning and Zoning Commission reveals potential ban on smoke shops in Westport
Crucial FDA vape crackdown promises better future for American youth
Crucial FDA vape crackdown promises better future for American youth
Seniors face unexpected obstacles at the polls
Seniors face unexpected obstacles at the polls
After three weeks of no speaker, the House of Representatives elected Republican Mike Johnson of Louisiana after beating Democrat Hakeem Jefferies of New York in a 220-209 vote on Oct. 25. The former speaker, Kevin McCarhty was voted out by his colleagues on Oct. 3 after striking a deal with Democrats to avoid a government shutdown.
BREAKING NEWS: Republican Mike Johnson elected as Speaker of the House after three weeks of vacancy
Sherwood Diner temporarily closed down to remodel on Oct 30 for an unknown period of time. Although unconfirmed, the restaurant reportedly renovates the restaurants kitchen. To see updates, follow @sherwooddinerct on Instagram.
Sherwood Diner closes for remodel
Jill Dillon (D) was elected to the Board of Education via write-in ballots on Nov. 7.
Behind the scenes of local election winner Jill Dillon’s write-in election success
While every local race for each commission and board were important, much attention was paid to the Board of Education’s (BOE) candidates this election cycle–with particular focus on how voters would react to the new campaign priorities by Republicans. In the previous 2021 election cycle, the Republican candidates for the BOE captured 42.77%. This year, they achieved 18.81% of the vote.
Local Westport Democrats win Board of Education, retain two other boards
To implement the ban on new smoke shops in Westport, several changes must be made to existing laws, including banning smoke shops from all zoning districts and requiring special permits to sell tobacco products.
Planning and Zoning Commission reveals potential ban on smoke shops in Westport
The Fitcore playground at Bedford Middle School has been finished. The structure will become available to the community once the students and staff have been trained on its components and safety protocols.
New playgrounds at middle schools fosters new activity, health benefits
Staples Chartwell staff remains just as busy even without properly working toasters. Students go to order their unique sandwiches that come with a special Chartwell touch. Students line up every lunch wave to see and check in on their favorite staff members.
Cafeteria faces student outcry over absence of hot sandwiches
(screenshot of email) The pep rally was rescheduled once, and then postponed once again. It is not yet clear what day the event has been rescheduled to. (graphic) The Pep Rally, a cherished tradition at Staples, is an exciting event held annually. The fall sports teams perform dance routines while the rest of Staples students watch from the bleachers at the football field.
Pep rally’s double reschedule sparks pushback from student body
According to Niche, Staples no longer deserved the number one spot for public high schools in Connecticut, as the lack diversity
Staples falls to second in connecticut education, lacks diversity
After more than four days of hiking, Haymond takes in the breathtaking view at Uhuru Peak, the highest Kilimanjaro peak.
Slow and steady: Mack Haymond gains perspective after Kilimanjaro climb
Tishia Darmawan ’24 has found that while quarter one senior year does involve pressures such as grades that will need to be submitted to colleges, she has also found that the overall atmosphere and social scene has been going great.
Students reflect on first quarter of school year
Zucca Gastrobar, located near the Westport train station, has opened and is ready for dine-in, curbside pickup or delivery.
Zucca Gastrobar serves up Italian excellence in Westport
The Nile Virus is not the first mosquito related virus to spread in Connecticut in recent years. Eastern Equine Encephalitis and Zika Virus have both also had a Connecticut presence.
Advisory warning: Nile virus-infected mosquitos spread across Westport
