The great Westport pizza contest returns 

The great Westport pizza contest allows for people to get their pizza place preferences heard and to know where to get the best award-winning types of pizza in Westport.

It’s Friday evening and stomachs are rumbling as the clock approaches dinner time. Pizza is the obvious answer, but which Westport pizza spot do you choose?

Westport has countless pizzerias, sufficient for all different preferences. The Westport-Weston Chamber of Commerce tested 15 different pizzerias from March 1 through March 31 to determine Westport’s greatest pizza.

The contest has eight categories ranging from best meat pizza to best delivered pizza. Each restaurant is entered into one to four categories. Customers who wish to participate can simply go try different pizzas and vote online through the Westport-Weston Chamber of Commerce website. All voters are automatically entered into a lottery to receive a pizza for two at the winning location for that category. Individual restaurants cannot win more than two categories, although they can be entered in more. All victorious pizzerias will be given a plaque for the winning categories.

“ I would vote for Romanacci because I love the wide variety on their menu. It’s perfect for my family because we all like different things. ” — Ashlyn Frey ’26.

“I would vote for Romanacci because I love the wide variety on their menu,” Ashlyn Frey ’26 said. “It’s perfect for my family because we all like different things.”

The Westport-Weston Chamber of Commerce has run contests during March for eateries around Westport since 2018. The 2018 contest was pizza, 2019 was burgers, 2020 was soup, 2021 was sandwiches and 2022 was salad.

According to WestportNow, more than 1,700 votes were casted in the 2018 pizza contest. Joe’s Pizza and Westport Pizzeria each took two titles in the 2018 contest. Joe’s Pizza is up and running for a second win with the best meat pizza. Best flatbread pizza is an additional category that was added this year.

Results for the contest can be found on the Westport-Weston Chamber of Commerce.

“I think I’ll vote in the contest this year,” Mina Goldberg ’25 said. “I want to find the best pizza place in Westport.”