Return of cafeteria sandwich toasters heats up line

Business Manager Charlotte Berner ’25 knows best how to balance being a student-athlete. As a member of three varsity sports, Berner spends most of her time on the court, slopes and track.

“I’m one of the captains of ski team which I love because it's so unique and I’ve really connected with people through that,” Berner said.

Berner started as a staff writer for Inklings, but has since become a business manager.

“I’ve loved learning about how to run a successful business,” she said. “I’m able to do the behind the scenes work that’s so critical for our paper.”