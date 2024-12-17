From lobster risotto to chocolate pecan pie: Unique holiday dishes

Ayaan Olasewere ’25 Regardless of the dish, Christmas food goes beyond the recipe, it’s a celebration of culture, connection, and gratitude.

Whether you celebrate Christmas with your family or friends, or simply look forward to a break from school, Christmas holds a special place in American culture. While the classic holiday image of Christmas includes roast beef, ham, stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy, mashed potatoes, eggnog and pie, there are many unique and delicious Christmas dishes that often go overlooked.

Turkey or ham has always been the centerpiece of a Christmas meal, whether it’s with stuffing, roasted, fried, or even smoked. But eating it year after year can start to get tiring—especially as these leftovers are repurposed into sandwiches, tacos, and pasta for days afterward. For those seeking a fresh take, there are plenty of alternatives. Ribeye, roasted goose, Beef Wellington, or even an elaborate meatloaf all offer variety.

“Last Christmas my family had Atlanta smoked brisket,” Zach Coffman ’26 said. “It is a pretty interesting dish to make because you have to marinate it overnight in CocaCola.”

A good amount of the Staples population is vegetarian, pescetarian or vegan, and may not eat the traditional Christmas meals. For seafood lovers, there are plenty of light and tasty seafood options like a creamy, rich lobster risotto, or a baked salmon with lemon-dill sauce. For vegetarians, who are often stuck with bland options, there are plenty of meat free, tasty, alternatives. A vegetarian mushroom Wellington, with savory mushrooms wrapped in a puff pastry, can be a tasty substitute. Other creative choices can include a Christmas pomegranate salad, or a Christmas cranberry salad.

“Every holiday.. my family makes Olivier salad, a traditional Russian dish made with cubed potatoes, peas, pickles, ham, and a mayonnaise dressing,” Andrew Maskoff ’25 said. “It’s meaningful because it connects us to my parents’ roots, as they grew up eating it in Russia.”

Christmas desserts don’t need to be limited to eggnog and gingerbread. There are also a lot of unconventional but tasty desserts like a rocky road cheesecake pudding, chocolate cream pie, fruit sorbets or even chocolate pecan pie that add variety and flair to the Christmas table.

“Every Christmas my family bakes sugarbread cookies,” Zach Worraker ’26 said.

Ultimately, Christmas is more than just food—it’s an opportunity for families and friends to come together, express gratitude and celebrate their unique traditions. Whether you stick with the traditional dishes or explore new ones, the holidays are a time of love and celebration.