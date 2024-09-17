These underrated coffee shops are perfect to to kick off your fall season

Paper Editor Danisha Nasution ’25 thinks being in Inklings can open doors into helping people develop skills in all sorts of ways.

“Personally, I want to use Inklings to eventually help me start my own blog,” Nasution said. “I have always wanted to start a blog, maybe Inklings can be the start of what’s to come.”

After Intro to Journalism caught her attention, she decided to take the step into Inklings.

“I had really enjoyed reading everyone’s work on Inklings,” Nasution said. “It’s cool that now I am a part of it, I can project my voice in the newspaper.”