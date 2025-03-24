Malena Tortorella ’27

Join the discussion.

Earth Animal raises $75,737 for the Mitten project, which helps to fight world hunger.
Earth Animals hosts The Mitten project
Map overview of shop
Savvy Smoker raided for third time in illegal cannabis sales investigation
On March 1 President Donald Trump signed an executive order which declared English as the official language of the United States, altering a decades-old federal policy of required language assistance to non-English speakers.
President Trump declares English as official language, shifting decades of federal policy
Dead birds were discovered at the Ned Dimes Marina on Monday, in accordance with a recent uptick in bird mortality in Westport connected to the H5N1 avian influenza, more commonly known as “bird flu.” Photo contributed by Dan Woog/06880
Bird flu breaks out in Westport, poses minimal threat to humans
Last Year was Staples Model UN first time attending the NHSMUN.
Model UN gears up for upcoming international conference
A recreation of the Staples parking lot
An Argument for Jeep World Domination
At the end of the summer, Compo Beach lifeguards wrap up their final shift with a swim to the buoy—an annual tradition. This year’s crew included guards from Staples, Ludlowe, Trumbull and several other high schools.
The best summer job? Here’s why lifeguarding stands out
The question of if adults should be burdened with teaching Social Emotional Lessons arises
Teachers aren’t trained to be therapists: why social emotional learning needs a new approach in schools
Thanksgiving marks the end of my already dismal productivity.
Teachers, I will be ‘sick’ on any test day before Winter Break
Not so happy holidays: students spend more time stressing over the CommonApp than celebrating the holidays, bringing immense stress to the holiday season.
Deck the halls—and refresh the status page: The senior December dilemma 
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Staples Symphonic Band will be performing at Carnegie Hall April 1.
Symphonic Band debuts at Carnegie Hall
Academic pressures have students falling into unhealthy behaviors like comparison and overloading on work in order to keep up with expectations.
The unseen race: balancing academics, extracurriculars and social pressures
Seasons can impact an individual's mood and well-being, often leaving people's mood to worsen during the winter and improve as it gets warmer
Daylight savings brings brighter days ahead
Trump's use of calling himself “king” and being depicted with a crown does not violate any Constitutional rights against tyranny. It is protected under the first amendment right.
Instagram posts on official White House account cause backlash
Sophomores like Lucy Basso ’27 often have too much on their plates, making it stressful to think about completing everything on their schedules.
Malena Tortorella ’27
President Trump issues 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports along with 20% tariffs on Chinese imports. These tariffs raise the prices of clothing, food, electronics, and automobile parts for Americans.
Tariffs: a minimum-wage-making high schooler’s nightmare.
Staples Players rehearse their lines and perfect their performances as opening night approaches. (Photo taken from the Staples Players instagram)
Staples players get ready to spell success in upcoming production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”
This trophy represents talent, creativity and, much too often, the status quo. (Taken from the Hollywood Reporter)
The diversity problem at the Oscars: real progress or just a performance?
Staples Players performed “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” from March 7-9.
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” gets every letter right: a play that delivers more than words
Amelia Guimond ’28 wins her wrestling match against Stratford High School (Photo Contributed by Amelia Guimond ’28).
Inside wrestling’s gender divide: Guimond challenges norms on the mat
Hrisovulos in action, coaching as his players compete (Photo Contributed Kris Hrisovulos).
Tennis coach reflects on journey to be reinstated for upcoming season
Austin Heyer ’27 had 10 points and shot 60 percent from the floor.
Wreckers crush Kolbe, continue state championship run
According to the National Institutes of Health , youth sport participation provides an avenue to develop peer relationships, self esteem and leadership qualities. It may also lay the foundation for a healthier adult lifestyle.
Pick up the stick, experience high school sports
Van Leeuwen opened up in downtown Westport on Feb. 6. The brand is known for ‘better for you’ ingredients than traditional ice cream. They also have fun flavors and vegan options. Their store hours are longer than most parlors in Westport, closing at 11 p.m. on weekdays and 12 a.m. on weekends.
Van Leeuwen’s opens in Westport
Second Street is a second hand clothing store that opened in February. The items sold include jackets, designer jewelry, handbags and jeans. The items were sourced from various locations, and the store accepts clothing that will be evaluated for a price, a portion of which goes to the seller.
A guide to Second Street: Westports newest second hand store
While it seems that younger siblings may have an easier college process than the eldest, the debate isn’t as simple as it may seem.
Oldest, youngest siblings compare college processes
There has been an uprise in sicknesses this year, mostly due to the Flu and Covid, though many cases of illnesses have been unknown.
Flu season takes Staples by storm
Food is my love language; I love to host and share homemade dishes with friends and family. These are two of my favorite things to serve when hosting!
My love language… food!
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Reported weapon threats and concerning comments at CT schools as of Oct. 16.
CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Malena Tortorella '27, Staff WriterMarch 24, 2025
Sophomores like Lucy Basso ’27 often have too much on their plates, making it stressful to think about completing everything on their schedules.

With the end of the third marking period a week away, course selections due soon and college decisions consistently coming out, it’s understandable that Staples’ students are under a lot of pressure. However, with all the talk of the future for seniors and juniors, often overlooked is the stress this puts on the underclassmen of Staples. Underclassmen are seemingly becoming more obsessed with advanced classes, colleges and their “four year plan.” Staples’ environment fosters unnecessary pressure on freshmen and sophomores to get ahead of all of their peers in any way necessary, whether it be joining 10 clubs or taking five AP’s. It is really unhealthy for kids’ health and their growth throughout high school. 

Why is there such a rush? 

High school should be a time for development and experimentation. If students are already locked into a rigid path by the age of 15-16, what time is there for self-discovery?

Junior year is usually the time that students start experimenting with classes and a path they may want to gear towards. There are fewer mandated classes and more freedom to curate schedules to cater to personal  interests. This brings about the opportunity for Advanced Placement (AP) courses, college level classes that students can take in high school. 

Unusually, there are kids planning to take three-four AP classes sophomore or junior year.  Students should be warned: overloading your schedule with the most advanced classes only leads to faster academic burnout. 

As someone who is already taking two AP classes my sophomore year, I can promise that they may be more difficult than they seem. While taking chemistry over the summer, I was under the impression that it would be good for me because of my interest in science. However, choosing to take AP Chemistry this year has made me realize my passion for other school classes, like history and English. Consequently, my interest in science has majorly shifted, making it a struggle to keep up. 

As I reflect more on it, my primary goal with taking the class was because it would “look good on my resume”, making me lose sight of what is actually important: taking classes I love. 

There is also a risk with taking so many APs. First of all, it can be a tough adjustment to start managing the rigor of an AP course and have detrimental effects on one’s mental health. Secondly, the school may compensate with the big surge of students taking APs by not creating as many lower-level classes. So, if a student suddenly changes their mind and wants to drop, they may not be able to. The academic strain only becomes worse and more intense as the stakes get higher with each year. 

Competition is many student’s downfall when it comes to their early high school education. Comparison to other kids is promoted and often further encouraged because of things like gossip and social media. Constant talk of colleges pressures students to have the “right” combination of classes and extracurriculars that aren’t only impressive, but make a student stand out. 

However, the “right” combination of activities are not rigidly defined, leaving room for personal judgment on what it should look like; some may see it as creating the most strenuous schedule possible, while others may see it as being the most well-rounded and balanced in classes and extracurriculars. So, students shouldnt concern themselves over hitting that “perfect” spot, because in reality there is none. 

It is important to remember that high school is not a sprint to the finish line— it’s a journey of personal growth. It’s okay to take time, change your mind, and experiment with new things. Not every student has to be in 10 clubs. Not every class has to be advanced. 

Most importantly, it’s critical to recognize if the pressure is too high and to prioritize mental health and well-being. By choosing your own path and staying true to what works best for you, you can not only achieve your goals but do it in a way that reflects your unique passions and abilities, showing that not everyone has the same steps to success.


Malena Tortorella ’27
Malena Tortorella ’27, Staff Writer
Staff Writer Malena Tortorella ’27 has been cooking and baking almost daily for five years.  “I cook for my family and bring treats for my friends,” Tortorella said. “I started with my grandma, and now I do it independently.” Another strong inspiration was her seventh grade English teacher, who ran the CMS newspaper and sparked her passion for journalism.  “We talked a lot and she really inspired me to join the school newspaper in middle school,” Tortorella said. “That love of journalism inspired me to take Advanced Journalism.”