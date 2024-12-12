Unique handmade gift ideas to try this season!

Join the discussion.

Inklings News
About 10 toys were taken from the toy drive bins around school, intended to be donated to the Lighthouse program.
Santa’s little grinches: gifts taken out of toy drive donation boxes
A second suspect was arrested for a smash-and-grab robbery at Lux, Bond & Green
Second suspect arrested in store ‘Smash-and-Grab’ robbery
Riko’s Pizza brings its famous thin crust and hot oil pies to Westport’s Saugatuck neighborhood at 60 Charles Street—a slice of Stamford now closer to home!
Slicing into Westport: Riko’s Pizza now open!
Alert translated from French to English sharing neighborhoods unsafe to go to in Haiti. These are updated every day, additional communication is done through community group chats to alert if an area is safe or not. Photo contributed by anonymous Haitian resident
Violence in Haiti causes new flight bans for the holiday season
Making waves! The students of the Westport Swim Club pose before a ‘candy’ meet. Each swimmer gets a piece of candy after each race, regardless of their placement or time.
Westport Swim Club at risk of closing over scheduling conflict
As Black Friday sales expand, it’s important to be mindful and not overspend.
Black Friday promotes overindulgence, overspending
While the 3 weeks separating Thanksgiving break and holiday break may feel long, here's how to stay motivated and productive until the finish line.
Surviving the countdown: tips for the last 3 weeks before the holidays
According to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, the best way to manage stress that is associated with the burden of the first semester is taking time to relax, sticking to a sleep routine and getting physical activity.
How you can survive the rest of first semester, too
While Kamala Harris’ Gen-Z-oriented campaigning has reached a wide audience, it’s not immune to criticism.
Harris’ Gen Z campaign strategy: captivating politics or cringe pop culture?
Unfortunately I no longer have as many gray hairs as I did in the past because I tried so many methods to get rid of them.
Accepting my silver hair rewarded me with gold
Over a thousand runners gather for the 47th Annual Turkey Trot
Rain or Shine: Pequot Runners host 47th annual Turkey Trot
Molly O’Shea, VC investor and founder of Sourcery, interviewed innovators Dylan Diamond, Max Hammer, Jack Sharkey and Josh Karol on their success.
Startup innovators speak at Westport Library
“The Westport Show,” produced by Amy Palmer, is coming soon and will spotlight the incredible local businesses, talent, and people that make Westport unique.
Small town, big stories: Amy Palmer’s new series celebrates Westport’s unseen talents
The tree of “tree-mendous” gratitude has been created in the library and is filled with leaves containing things that students value and are thankful for. The leaves were made during connection classes as a way to reflect on gratitude.
Giving thanks: simple ways to show appreciation this holiday season
The Westport Library Book Sale, started 25 years ago, raises money for the Westport Library. In the 2023-24 fiscal year they were able to raise $70,000. The Westport Book Shop, created five years ago, further supports the library’s mission by raising essential funds and providing employment opportunities for individuals with differing abilities.
More than just books: Westport Library Book Sale impacts community
Lemon curd in a cute jar!
Unique handmade gift ideas to try this season!
For the most wonderful time of year: the ultimate gift guide this holiday season
Trump’s economic and immigration plans could jeopardize the United States economy.
Trump’s win and the looming challenges ahead
These are the best essentials of the season!
The top dishes for the Thanksgiving season
A flu shot reduces illness, prevents spread, and protects your community.
Get your flu shot: A simple step to save lives
The girls’ squash team’s media day was a fun way to get to know the team and take fun photos that will be used throughout the season on social media.
Winter sports warm up: Teams gear up for exciting season
Staples fell to New Canaan by a score of 2-0 in the girls’ soccer FCIAC semi finals; after falling out of FCIACs, the Wreckers will look to bounce back in the state tournament. (Photo by William Murray '25)
Girls’ soccer bows out of FCIAC tournament, focus shifts to states
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Staples football sporting their normal helmets. Many professional players and high school athletes feel that wearing a guardian cap during practice will ensure better safety for the players during the real games. (Photo by Katherine Phelps '25)
Guardian caps: can they keep football players safe?
The Saint Joseph Cadets handed the Staples girls’ soccer team their first loss of the season in a 4-1 contest. (Graphic by William Murray '25)
St. Joseph hands girls’ soccer first loss of season
Catilin Clark calculates her shot before taking it.
Game Changers: Caitlin Clark, Ilona Maher inspire next generation
Chef Lewandowski talks about his vision for his newest restaurant The Bridge. He is also the Chef at Townhouse in Greenwich, Connecticut.
“The Bridge” brings flavor and flare to community
The Yankees and Dodgers matchup will mark the 12th World Series between the teams. It has been 43 years since they last met for a championship.
Yankees, Dodgers renew rivalry in highly anticipated World Series
The fall foliage, the best part of fall!
We need to admit that fall is the best season
This fall, Staples Players is bringing the holiday spirit to life with the captivating production of “Elf the Musical.” From Nov. 14 -17 and Nov. 21-23, the Staples community can enjoy a glimpse of Buddy the elf’s whimsical world through his ventures outside the north pole in search of his biological dad. With cast lists already released, suspense and anticipation have been running high around the school as the Players prepare for a festive adventure. Pictured right, Seamus Brannigan '26 as Buddy the Elf struts across stage to greet Beck Fipp '27
Staples spreads holiday cheer with Elf: The Musical
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Reported weapon threats and concerning comments at CT schools as of Oct. 16.
CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Mel Stanger '23 at New York Fashion Week, modeling the red suit that shows women’s empowerment.
Strutting into style: Mel Stanger ’23 takes on New York Fashion Week
Numerous spotted lanternflies are infesting Westport. They are commonly found on wood surfaces, like this one is, or other hard surfaces. Lanternflies should be killed when sighted.
Spotted lanternfly infestation spreads, Staples environmentalists express concern
At a powerlifting competition in April, Abe Lobsenz ’25 broke three state records for his weight class. 102.5kg for bench, 155 kg for squat and 195kg for deadlift.
Powerlifters pursue national records, co-found club
Unique handmade gift ideas to try this season!

Alexis Jacobs, Web Editor December 12, 2024
Alexis Jacobs
Lemon curd in a cute jar!

Gift giving season is approaching fast, so here are some ideas for affordable homemade gifts to spread cheer this year! 

Homemade lemon curds are a great cheap, thoughtful and foolproof gift to give this holiday season. One batch will make about 5 jars, and therefore can be great if you have a lot of gifts to give out! The best part is, the ingredients are things you probably already have in your pantry. I suggest putting it in a small jar and tying a ribbon around it for wrapping. 

Recipe: 

Whisk together 6 egg yolks, and 1 cup granulated sugar together in a small bowl.

Add in ⅔ cup of lemon juice to the yolks, and whisk together. 

Then add the zest of two lemons and let sit for five minutes to develop the flavor.  

Add to a pot at low heat, and stir consistently so the eggs do not cook. You want the custard to thicken to the pound so it does not bleed off your spoon. Should take about five-ten minutes.  

Turn off the heat, and add ½ cup of room temperature butter. Sur the butter until fully incorporated. 

Run the curd through a mesh strainer to get any clumps out (cooked egg pieces, and lemon zest). 

Then let it chill in the fridge for about two hours until thick and delicious! 

Knitted headbands are an easy beginner project that are both impressive and trendy. Everybody loves a little accessory that can go with any outfit. This project would take an intermediate/ beginner knitter about one to two hours. This is also a great first knitting project for anyone who wants to begin knitting. For more advanced knitters, you can be creative with different colors!

Knitted headband in green, perfect for winter fashion! (Alexis Jacobs )

Pattern: 

This is a straight needle pattern, using just knit stitch. You can use any needle size depending on how chunky you want it; I used 4.5 mm needles. 

Cast on 16 stitches onto your straight needles. This will be the thickness of the headband. 

Knit 108 rows of knit stitch until your desired length. 

Cast the two sides off together using a bind off.  

That’s it!

Need a gift for a coffee lover? Well you can easily make your own coffee syrups to snaz up their coffees this season! This is a great last minute gift, only taking about 10 minutes of kitchen time to make! This three ingredient gift is super easy, cheap and creative! Enjoy thinking of festive flavors! 

For this recipe, I made a vanilla syrup but feel free to add other flavors and extracts such as peppermint syrup, gingerbread syrup, pumpkin syrup, lavender syrup and so much more! 

This Vanilla syrup is perfect to go in your lattes this winter! (Alexis Jacobs )

Recipe: 

Add ½ cup water, ½ cup granulated sugar.  Bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally until sugar is completely dissolved. The liquid should be clear. Then remove from heat.

Stir in ½ tablespoon of vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract and stir until combined. 

Lastly just store in the fridge to enjoy for up to two weeks! 

This Vanilla syrup is perfect to go in your lattes this winter! 

Lastly, a homemade  Sugar Scrub is the perfect winter gift, as the weather gets dryer. This is the perfect customizable gift that is super easy and quick to pull together. You can play around with different essential oils, scents, and more! For this recipe, I did a gingerbread sugar scrub to match the holiday season! 

Gingerbread scented sugar scrub!
(Alexis Jacobs )

 

Recipe: 

In a bowl, combine ¼ cup sugar, 2 tablespoons salt, 1 tsp ground cinnamon, 1 tsp ground ginger, 1 tbsp vanilla extract or any essential oils and 6-8 tablespoons of melted coconut oil that has cooled for a minute.  

Stir till combined and package in a container with a lid! (not to be eaten)

 

 

 



