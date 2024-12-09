For the most wonderful time of year: the ultimate gift guide this holiday season

There is something so special about the holidays. Family and friends get to come together, watch holiday movies and truly enjoy each other’s company. However, gift giving is also something that we cannot forget about. So, I have compiled some of my favorite gifts that I have given or received in order to make the holidays a little less stressful for you.

For mom:

If your mom is like mine, you are probably sick of hearing that the only thing she wants for Christmas this year is “peace and quiet and to be left alone.” Despite my siblings being in their 20’s, this is still nearly impossible. In order to get her something more attainable, I recommend something that is still relaxing and peaceful.

One of my mom’s favorite gifts that we have given her is the Vanille classic candle, available on the Diptyque website for a total of $74. While this candle is a little pricey, when divided up with another sibling (or in my case three), it of course becomes cheaper.

While on this route of relaxation, the final gift for mom would be a massage gift certificate to a place like Sun Reflexology. Clients can choose from a variety of different services, including foot massages, Swedish massages, hand massages and more. Quite frankly, every mom wants to relax and enjoy during the stressful holiday season.

While a gift certificate and an expensive candle can be costly, it is important to think about everything that our mom does for us not just during the holidays, but for 365 days a year. It is important to splurge a little more on one of the few people in your life who say they “don’t care about gifts for themselves” because in reality, they’re the people who truly deserve something special.

For dad:

It has been almost 12 years since I got my dad this gift and he still says it is one of the most favorite things he has ever gotten. At six years old, I gathered up the $20 I had in my piggy bank to go in on this gift with my older siblings. For some reason, my dad is obsessed with juice, so we decided to get him a Ninja juicer from Bed Bath and Beyond. Yes, this gift is THAT old that we bought it when Bed Bath and Beyond was still thriving and at peak business, prior to it being discontinued. But, this juicer is still available at Amazon and it is currently on sale for almost 25% off. This juicer allows for multiple fruits to be juiced at the same time and even has an anti-drip lever in order to prevent any major messes in the kitchen. Trust me, this gift is not hard to use at all. You simply use the start and stop button and place your fruits into this contraption. Considering my dad doesn’t even know how to use Facetime but he can use this machine speaks volumes.

But, if your dad isn’t one with juice, you can never go wrong with a winter jacket. At 12, my siblings and I pitched in to buy this jacket from Patagonia for my dad. Now, six years later, my dad still wears this jacket almost every single day in the winter. So yes, while this jacket is expensive, it is extremely good quality and can be worn for years to come. Also, in order to make this jacket a little less pricey, Patagonia sells similar jackets that are used, though still in great condition, to be bought for half the price.

For your sister:

My sister makes shopping for her nearly impossible. I swear that girl likes absolutely nothing. However, this year I think I’ve really picked something that she will like, and hopefully, something your sister will like, too. So, I went to downtown Westport and walked into Gorjana. While I was there, I picked out the Bespoke signet ring. However, what I found so lovely about this ring is that it can be engraved with my sister’s initials. I have the same ring, so I thought this could be something special for us. It comes in a variety of different sizes in order to be worn on a specific finger. I wear mine on my ring finger, and bought it with the intention that my sister would do the same so that we could match. This ring is $80, which certainly is not cheap.

However, if you are unemployed, I seriously recommend taking up babysitting in the Westport area. Last year, I babysat for a family with two children, and sat on their couch for three hours. The kids did not wake up once, and boom, I received $100. So, I do believe this gift is something attainable for many.

For your brother:

When I was 7, I gave my brother an avocado that we had sitting on the counter because I obviously didn’t get him anything. Now, I guess that is considered to be socially unacceptable, so I did actually get him something this year.

My brother is the most forgetful person I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. In college, he lost his wallet a total of five times, and each time, it was somehow not stolen. In order to prevent this disaster from happening again, I decided to be an amazing sister and purchase him an Apple AirTag. For a total of $29, I can now have peace of mind knowing that my brother will not lose a wallet on the streets of New York. Or, if he does, at least he has an AirTag to track it (if it hasn’t been stolen by the time he realizes it’s missing). The AirTag can be personally engraved for free, and it also can be purchased in a 4-pack for a total of $99.

For secret snowflake:

With my friends and me going to college next year, it’s important to try and plan ahead. That being said, I also believe that we should start to get organized for college. So, I found this Stoney Clover Lane dupe on Amazon which I thought would be perfect for makeup and skincare in college. It can be personalized with their own initials and comes in a variety of different colors.

In addition to this gift, Jellycats have been all the rage this holiday season. A soft and plush stuffed animal that comes in a variety of different animals. My personal favorite is the Eldo Elf, though if you want a gift that is more practical for all year round, the bashful black and cream puppy is perfect too, and is cheaper, costing $18.

