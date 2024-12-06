Join the discussion.

A second suspect was arrested for a smash-and-grab robbery at Lux, Bond & Green
Second suspect arrested in store ‘Smash-and-Grab’ robbery
Riko’s Pizza brings its famous thin crust and hot oil pies to Westport’s Saugatuck neighborhood at 60 Charles Street—a slice of Stamford now closer to home!
Slicing into Westport: Riko’s Pizza now open!
Alert translated from French to English sharing neighborhoods unsafe to go to in Haiti. These are updated every day, additional communication is done through community group chats to alert if an area is safe or not. Photo contributed by anonymous Haitian resident
Violence in Haiti causes new flight bans for the holiday season
Making waves! The students of the Westport Swim Club pose before a ‘candy’ meet. Each swimmer gets a piece of candy after each race, regardless of their placement or time.
Westport Swim Club at risk of closing over scheduling conflict
The new spanish film class projects into the students future, as its potential rises.
Staples expands curriculum with Advanced forensics, Spanish Film Studies and accelerated math
As Black Friday sales expand, it’s important to be mindful and not overspend.
Black Friday promotes overindulgence, overspending
While the 3 weeks separating Thanksgiving break and holiday break may feel long, here's how to stay motivated and productive until the finish line.
Surviving the countdown: tips for the last 3 weeks before the holidays
While Kamala Harris’ Gen-Z-oriented campaigning has reached a wide audience, it’s not immune to criticism.
Harris’ Gen Z campaign strategy: captivating politics or cringe pop culture?
Unfortunately I no longer have as many gray hairs as I did in the past because I tried so many methods to get rid of them.
Accepting my silver hair rewarded me with gold
Over a thousand runners gather for the 47th Annual Turkey Trot
Rain or Shine: Pequot Runners host 47th annual Turkey Trot
Molly O’Shea, VC investor and founder of Sourcery, interviewed innovators Dylan Diamond, Max Hammer, Jack Sharkey and Josh Karol on their success.
Startup innovators speak at Westport Library
“The Westport Show,” produced by Amy Palmer, is coming soon and will spotlight the incredible local businesses, talent, and people that make Westport unique.
Small town, big stories: Amy Palmer’s new series celebrates Westport’s unseen talents
The tree of “tree-mendous” gratitude has been created in the library and is filled with leaves containing things that students value and are thankful for. The leaves were made during connection classes as a way to reflect on gratitude.
Giving thanks: simple ways to show appreciation this holiday season
The Westport Library Book Sale, started 25 years ago, raises money for the Westport Library. In the 2023-24 fiscal year they were able to raise $70,000. The Westport Book Shop, created five years ago, further supports the library’s mission by raising essential funds and providing employment opportunities for individuals with differing abilities.
More than just books: Westport Library Book Sale impacts community
Trump’s economic and immigration plans could jeopardize the United States economy.
Trump’s win and the looming challenges ahead
These are the best essentials of the season!
The top dishes for the Thanksgiving season
A flu shot reduces illness, prevents spread, and protects your community.
Get your flu shot: A simple step to save lives
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande bring life to the iconic roles of Elphaba and Glinda, on screen.
‘Wicked’ set to fly in theaters: A Broadway classic brought to the big screen
Cast of “Elf: the Musical” finish out the show on the production’s opening night, Nov. 15.
Players’ fall show of ‘Elf: the Musical’ brings the Christmas spirit to Staples early
The girls’ squash team’s media day was a fun way to get to know the team and take fun photos that will be used throughout the season on social media.
Winter sports warm up: Teams gear up for exciting season
Staples fell to New Canaan by a score of 2-0 in the girls’ soccer FCIAC semi finals; after falling out of FCIACs, the Wreckers will look to bounce back in the state tournament. (Photo by William Murray '25)
Girls’ soccer bows out of FCIAC tournament, focus shifts to states
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Staples football sporting their normal helmets. Many professional players and high school athletes feel that wearing a guardian cap during practice will ensure better safety for the players during the real games. (Photo by Katherine Phelps '25)
Guardian caps: can they keep football players safe?
The Saint Joseph Cadets handed the Staples girls’ soccer team their first loss of the season in a 4-1 contest. (Graphic by William Murray '25)
St. Joseph hands girls’ soccer first loss of season
According to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, the best way to manage stress that is associated with the burden of the first semester is taking time to relax, sticking to a sleep routine and getting physical activity.
How you can survive the rest of first semester, too
This fall, Staples Players is bringing the holiday spirit to life with the captivating production of “Elf the Musical.” From Nov. 14 -17 and Nov. 21-23, the Staples community can enjoy a glimpse of Buddy the elf’s whimsical world through his ventures outside the north pole in search of his biological dad. With cast lists already released, suspense and anticipation have been running high around the school as the Players prepare for a festive adventure. Pictured right, Seamus Brannigan '26 as Buddy the Elf struts across stage to greet Beck Fipp '27
Staples spreads holiday cheer with Elf: The Musical
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Seventeen
On the Wreckord - Episode Sixteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Fifteen
Reported weapon threats and concerning comments at CT schools as of Oct. 16.
CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Mel Stanger '23 at New York Fashion Week, modeling the red suit that shows women’s empowerment.
Strutting into style: Mel Stanger ’23 takes on New York Fashion Week
Numerous spotted lanternflies are infesting Westport. They are commonly found on wood surfaces, like this one is, or other hard surfaces. Lanternflies should be killed when sighted.
Spotted lanternfly infestation spreads, Staples environmentalists express concern
At a powerlifting competition in April, Abe Lobsenz ’25 broke three state records for his weight class. 102.5kg for bench, 155 kg for squat and 195kg for deadlift.
Powerlifters pursue national records, co-found club
Inklings' Wordle 11/22/24
Inklings' Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings' Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings' Wordle 2/17/23
Surviving the countdown: tips for the last 3 weeks before the holidays

Sophia Jaramillo ’27, Staff WriterDecember 6, 2024
Sophia Jaramillo ’27
While the 3 weeks separating Thanksgiving break and holiday break may feel long, here's how to stay motivated and productive until the finish line.

Thanksgiving break may have just ended, but let’s face it—we’re all still craving more time off. The days feel like they’re dragging, and the halls are full of tired faces trudging toward the next class, all with one thing in mind: the holidays. 

It’s that awkward stretch of time where motivation is at an all-time low, and winter break feels just out of reach. But don’t worry, getting through this slump is possible. With a few simple tips, you can make these weeks not only manageable but maybe even enjoyable.


  1. Stay organized 

With end of quarter deadlines piling up, staying on top of your tasks is crucial. Leaving assignments to the last day will make this time feel even more dreadful. Use a planner or digital calendar to track assignments, tests and projects. Breaking big tasks into smaller, more maneagle ones like studying for a test can make everything less overwhelming. I recommend the app Structured- Daily Planner, which keeps a clear schedule online. I find it helps you stay more productive. 

  1. Treat yourself 

Motivation can be hard to find during this sluggish period, so make it easier by rewarding yourself. Think of things that genuinely make you happy: a cozy drink, a favorite snack or a relaxing activity. For example, tell yourself, “Once I finish this math assignment, I’ll watch 30 minutes of my favorite show.” With a little reward waiting for you at the end, you may even finish your task faster! Additionally, you can plan fun outings with friends, like getting dinner at your favorite restaurant or going to the movie theater. Luckily, many movies are popular right now including Wicked, Gladiator 2 and Moana 2.

  1. Lean into the holiday spirit 

It might not be winter break yet, but there’s no reason you can’t start celebrating. Add a little festive touch to your home, whether it’s a string of lights, a pillow or a wreath. Swap your usual playlist for some seasonal favorites, and enjoy cozy activities like baking cookies, decorating a gingerbread house or watching your favorite holiday movie. Another festive way to countdown the days is with an advent calendar. These calendars are no longer just for kids. You can find ones filled with everything from chocolates and teas to skincare products and mini trinkets. If you’re feeling creative, you can even make your own advent calendar by filling small boxes or envelopes with notes, snacks, or thoughtful surprises for a family member or close friend. 

As we push through the final stretch before winter break, it’s all about finding little ways to make the days more enjoyable. By staying organized, treating yourself and embracing the holiday spirit early, you can power through these last few weeks with more motivation to help the time pass faster. Before you know it, the holidays will be here!


About the Contributor
Sophia Jaramillo ’27
Sophia Jaramillo ’27, Staff Writer
Staff Writer Sophia Jaramillo ’27 has always had a built-in best friend: her twin sister, Andrea. “We have different friends and different styles,” Jaramillo said, “but we’re still close.” Outside of her sister, Jaramillo has also cultivated many friendships through her lacrosse and track teams.  “I like how they’re team sports, especially lacrosse,” she said, “because you can make such close connections with your friends.” Now, as a member of Inklings, Jaramillo is excited to join a similar community. “I hope to find my voice in a way by writing things I’m passionate about and make good friends,” she said. 