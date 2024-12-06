Surviving the countdown: tips for the last 3 weeks before the holidays

Sophia Jaramillo ’27 While the 3 weeks separating Thanksgiving break and holiday break may feel long, here’s how to stay motivated and productive until the finish line.

Thanksgiving break may have just ended, but let’s face it—we’re all still craving more time off. The days feel like they’re dragging, and the halls are full of tired faces trudging toward the next class, all with one thing in mind: the holidays.

It’s that awkward stretch of time where motivation is at an all-time low, and winter break feels just out of reach. But don’t worry, getting through this slump is possible. With a few simple tips, you can make these weeks not only manageable but maybe even enjoyable.

Stay organized

With end of quarter deadlines piling up, staying on top of your tasks is crucial. Leaving assignments to the last day will make this time feel even more dreadful. Use a planner or digital calendar to track assignments, tests and projects. Breaking big tasks into smaller, more maneagle ones like studying for a test can make everything less overwhelming. I recommend the app Structured- Daily Planner, which keeps a clear schedule online. I find it helps you stay more productive.

Treat yourself

Motivation can be hard to find during this sluggish period, so make it easier by rewarding yourself. Think of things that genuinely make you happy: a cozy drink, a favorite snack or a relaxing activity. For example, tell yourself, “Once I finish this math assignment, I’ll watch 30 minutes of my favorite show.” With a little reward waiting for you at the end, you may even finish your task faster! Additionally, you can plan fun outings with friends, like getting dinner at your favorite restaurant or going to the movie theater. Luckily, many movies are popular right now including Wicked, Gladiator 2 and Moana 2.

Lean into the holiday spirit

It might not be winter break yet, but there’s no reason you can’t start celebrating. Add a little festive touch to your home, whether it’s a string of lights, a pillow or a wreath. Swap your usual playlist for some seasonal favorites, and enjoy cozy activities like baking cookies, decorating a gingerbread house or watching your favorite holiday movie. Another festive way to countdown the days is with an advent calendar. These calendars are no longer just for kids. You can find ones filled with everything from chocolates and teas to skincare products and mini trinkets. If you’re feeling creative, you can even make your own advent calendar by filling small boxes or envelopes with notes, snacks, or thoughtful surprises for a family member or close friend.

As we push through the final stretch before winter break, it’s all about finding little ways to make the days more enjoyable. By staying organized, treating yourself and embracing the holiday spirit early, you can power through these last few weeks with more motivation to help the time pass faster. Before you know it, the holidays will be here!