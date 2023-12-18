Join the discussion.

Inklings News
The Patagonia located in downtown Westport is set to close on Dec. 24.
Westport Patagonia, last location in Connecticut, set to close on Christmas Eve
With the end of the four-month long actors strike came the above terms, which the AMPTP agreed to after actors and crew members alike walked picket lines outside major film and television studios throughout the duration of the strike.
SAG-AFTRA actors vote to end four-month long strike
During Wallace’s study on toxic achievement culture, she interviewed hundreds of parents to understand the discrepancy of parents expectations of their children versus what their children believe their parents expect of them. Adults from all over the country and different backgrounds had been interviewed.
Counseling department hosts author Jennifer Wallace, emphasizes importance of mattering
Wakeman Town Farm’s pond was built in the 1990’s to filter the runoff and pollutants from the building of Bedford Middle School’s fields.
Wakeman Town Farm’s Detention Pond completes first phase of restoration
Sherwood Diner temporarily closed down to remodel on Oct 30 for an unknown period of time. Although unconfirmed, the restaurant reportedly renovates the restaurants kitchen. To see updates, follow @sherwooddinerct on Instagram.
Sherwood Diner closes for remodel
Siblings grow strong bonds when they are young and breaks from college allow them to reconnect.
I miss my brother: life as temporary only child falls short to expectation
Students must still complete work, even when they’re supposed to be experiencing a break from school.
Students deserve a stress-free break
If a person can just take the extra second to think about what they are saying and the tone of voice that they are using, it could make all the difference for the person that is receiving the message. People can read minds they can only go off based on what someone said and the tone that they said it in.
Keep your vacation bragging business to yourself
Students stress over the graduation requirement of taking an art credit.
Staples should not require art classes
The future of Amazon Fresh looks precarious, as its parent company evaluates the economics of the venture. And while the company may have halted the expansion of the brand, the company’s quarterly losses related to the stores due to the costs of property equipment and operating leases are still growing (SuperMarket News).
Why Amazon Fresh has become a stale venture
Rock of Hope sponsors locals struggling with food insecurity in Westport, and it was organized by Voices Café in a partnership with School of Rock.
Westport youth’s Rock for Hope at Voices Café unites community
This starting slide introduces the panelists to the audience and prepares them to begin the AI Tea Talk.
Panelists discuss effects of AI on art industry
Katherine Phelps ’25 volunteers for Service League of Girls (SLOGS) at the festival, aiding with a variety of crafts.
Zero Waste committee decks the halls with green at EcoFest
Duplicit rocks Toquet Hall in collaboration with Staples skate club to fundraise money to renovate the skate park. The skate club held this fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. where they also sold baked goods from Granola Bar.
Skate club with Dulcit, The Corduroys rock Toquet Hall for a good cause
Many seniors took the chance to relax on senior skip day, though those who did come to school for various reasons found themselves with very few other seniors in their classes.
To skip or not to skip: seniors reflect on attending school on senior skip day
“This is the Life I See” will run through Dec 30, 2023 at Westport’s Museum of Contemporary Art.
From prison to painter to people: Westport’s Museum of Contemporary Art showcases works of Purvis Young
Art teacher Stephanie Sileo’s Printmaking and Studio Art Foundations classes created printmaking pieces using LEGOs.
New projects, recently added classes, independent exploration: art department welcomes variety of creative opportunities
Released on Nov. 22, “Maestro” pays a respectful tribute to Jewish composer among offensive minority representation in Hollywood.
The ethics of a nose: Netflix’s “Maestro” raises questions from critics
The AMC Royal 6 movie theater in Norwalk previewed the trailer for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the prequel to The Hunger Games series, on the big screen ahead of its official release on Nov. 17.
Unveiling the origin story: ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ enriches ‘The Hunger Games’ series
The film is currently only available in theaters, after arriving in cinemas nationwide on Nov. 3.
Flipping the script: ‘Priscilla’ redefines the Elvis narrative
The Staples Wreckers took down the West Haven Blue Devils in the football Class LL state championship game.
Staples football defeats West Haven, takes home first state championship in 18 years
The Staples Wreckers varsity football team shut out the Southington Blue Knights 41-0. The Wreckers advance to the state championship on Saturday, Dec. 9 and will face the West Haven Blue Devils.
Staples football thrashes Southington, advances to first championship game in 12 years
Oliver Galin ’25 gets in position to run the four by 200 meter relay.
Boys’ indoor track prepares for season, sets goals
Cormac Mulvey ’25 (left) celebrates his equalizing goal with Adam Syah ’24 (middle) and Sam Rossoni ’25 (right).
Wreckers fall to Ridgefield in opening round of states, season ends
The Wreckers get in position to defend a goal kick from the Hall.
Girls’ soccer beats Hall, moves on to state quarterfinals
The library’s Makerspace is home to technology such as 3D printers, laser cutters, embroidery machines and Cricut cutting machines.
“Make It Monday” invites creativity, community
The Staples football team is a Class LL team. This is the class for the largest teams in number. Other high schools such as Darien High School and New Canaan High School are Class L teams.
Staples football secures Class LL title
A house on Hillspoint Road gets into the spirit for the holidays this season.
Westport houses spread cheer through holiday decorations
Football secures big win against Fairfield Prep in first round of playoffs
Football secures big win against Fairfield Prep in first round of playoffs
Q & A with Singapore Exchange Students
Q & A with Singapore Exchange Students
The library’s Makerspace is home to technology such as 3D printers, laser cutters, embroidery machines and Cricut cutting machines.
“Make It Monday” invites creativity, community
The Staples football team is a Class LL team. This is the class for the largest teams in number. Other high schools such as Darien High School and New Canaan High School are Class L teams.
Staples football secures Class LL title
A house on Hillspoint Road gets into the spirit for the holidays this season.
Westport houses spread cheer through holiday decorations
With Thanksgiving coming up, Turkey doesn’t have to be the star of the show; many Staples students don’t eat meat but they have found ways to still enjoy Thanksgiving food without eating meat.
A Meatless Thanksgiving: What Staples Vegetarians Eat Instead
Prison to painter to people: Westport’s Museum of Contemporary Art showcases works of Purvis Young, connects with community
Football secures big win against Fairfield Prep in first round of playoffs
Football secures big win against Fairfield Prep in first round of playoffs
Q & A with Singapore Exchange Students
Q & A with Singapore Exchange Students
This is the common area of the StuVi suite.
Day in the life of a Boston University student during parents weekend
This third pumpkin was decorated by cafeteria server, Anna. The pumpkin was embellished with Gel clings that compliment the holiday spirit, letters that spell out Happy Halloween, and an interactive witch that cackles when the red dot appears.
The Staples cafeteria host annual Pumpkin Contest
Wreckers celebrate Spirit week with Monday being PJ day, Tuesday dynamic duos and vacation dads, Wednesday color wars, Thursday ski vs surf and Friday homecoming shirts and Wrecker colors. Cammie Rubino ’23 rocks her homecoming shirt along with the rest of the senior girls for spirit week.
Staples struts their spirit, anticipate homecoming
On the Wreckord - Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord – Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord - Episode Eleven
On the Wreckord – Episode Eleven
On the Wreckord - Back To School
On the Wreckord – Back To School
On the Wreckord — Episode Nine
On the Wreckord — Episode Nine
On the Wreckord — Episode Eight
On the Wreckord — Episode Eight
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
St. Andrew’s South African rugby team poses with the Staples boys’ rugby team at the Gonzaga Rugby Classic Tournament.
Staples boys’ rugby team welcomes South Africans to Westport
Elisa Feinman, behavior therapist, aids Browne in communication. Feinman helped deliver Browne’s heartfelt Father’s Day card.
W. Browne flourishes with spelling board, transcends communication gap
Sam Paris ’23 represents Team USA as a Skyliner Senior Synchronized Skater.
Team USA competitors juggle athletic, academic pursuits
06880 founder Dan Woog and Lyah Muktavaram ‘22 collaborated during her senior internship to produce a photo book. The project, “Pick of Pics” includes photos captured of Westport for over a decade.
Woog and Muktavaram publish “06880: Pick of the Pics”
Inklings Wordle 12/13/23
Inklings’ Wordle 12/13/23
Inklings Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings Wordle 2/17/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News

Students deserve a stress-free break

Katherine Phelps ’25, Paper Opinions Editor December 18, 2023
Students+must+still+complete+work%2C+even+when+they%E2%80%99re+supposed+to+be+experiencing+a+break+from+school.+
Photo by Katherine Phelps ’25
Students must still complete work, even when they’re supposed to be experiencing a break from school.

Before I reached high school, I was always excited for a break from school. That meant no homework, no tests and no stress. I would be able to just relax and enjoy my time off with friends and family, and earn some well deserved sleep. 

Unfortunately, that time off seems to be a distant memory of the past. 

Over this past Thanksgiving break, I was more than ready to not feel completely swamped with work and anxiousness. However, I felt the complete opposite; I knew that when I returned from break I would have to complete a pre-calc test, a unit test for gov, an A.P.E.S. test, as well as present a Spanish project to my class. Despite the fact that none of these tasks took place on the Monday and Tuesday after Thanksgiving break, it still felt like a daunting task to save studying for all of these evaluations until the last minute. 

To combat this, instead of tests being in the same week as when students return from their “relaxing” break, they should be postponed to the following week.

I miss the days when holiday breaks actually felt like a time to decompress and enjoy myself, but now, it just feels like I’m constantly trying to defeat the growing mountain of homework and studying that comes with being a Staples student. 

— Katherine Phelps ’25

Maybe this onslaught of work is what I deserve for signing up for rigorous classes, but if a break is supposed to be time off from school work, then that’s exactly what it should be. A break isn’t just a weekend; it’s a time when students shouldn’t have to fixate on school.

With numerous assignments and assessments waiting for me when I returned from break, I made it my mission to study and complete some work during my time off so as to be better prepared. But isn’t that the exact opposite of having a break? Why should students who want to get ahead be punished by sacrificing their break? 

According to a survey conducted by the World Health Organization, taking time off and a break from school is actually one of the best ways to ensure productivity and maintain energy. Ultimately, this is what prevents students from “burning out,” a characteristic used to describe someone who is feeling completely exhausted with little to no energy. 

I miss the days when holiday breaks actually felt like a time to decompress and enjoy myself, but now, it just feels like I’m constantly trying to defeat the growing mountain of homework and studying that comes with being a Staples student. 

But if the school mandated that tests be postponed to the week after break, it would give students like me the time they need to study and prepare, as well as the breathing room to take a precious three days off.

Bose Quiet Comfort Headphones
Holiday gifts ideas will ease seasonal stress
Rock of Hope sponsors locals struggling with food insecurity in Westport, and it was organized by Voices Café in a partnership with School of Rock.
Westport youth’s Rock for Hope at Voices Café unites community
If a person can just take the extra second to think about what they are saying and the tone of voice that they are using, it could make all the difference for the person that is receiving the message. People can read minds they can only go off based on what someone said and the tone that they said it in.
Keep your vacation bragging business to yourself
Blake Watkins ’26 sitting in class during his long period, wishing to take a cafeteria break with his class.
Classes that meet during morning long-periods should take cafeteria breaks
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Opinions
If a person can just take the extra second to think about what they are saying and the tone of voice that they are using, it could make all the difference for the person that is receiving the message. People can read minds they can only go off based on what someone said and the tone that they said it in.
Keep your vacation bragging business to yourself
Students stress over the graduation requirement of taking an art credit.
Staples should not require art classes
The future of Amazon Fresh looks precarious, as its parent company evaluates the economics of the venture. And while the company may have halted the expansion of the brand, the company’s quarterly losses related to the stores due to the costs of property equipment and operating leases are still growing (SuperMarket News).
Why Amazon Fresh has become a stale venture
Antisemitism has drastically increased since Israel’s war with Hamas began on Oct. 7.
Antisemitism on college campuses must end now
Blake Watkins ’26 sitting in class during his long period, wishing to take a cafeteria break with his class.
Classes that meet during morning long-periods should take cafeteria breaks
I always feel grateful when I finish the Turkey Trot with members of my community beside me.
Finding family in community: Thanksgiving Turkey Trot tradition
About the Contributor
Katherine Phelps ’25, Opinions Paper Editor
Katherine Phelps ’25 loves Inklings so much that this year she is working as an opinions paper editor again, partly because the class became an outlet while navigating the stresses of high school.  “Mentally draining, fun sometimes and tiring,” Phelps said when asked to describe her first two years at Staples.  The “fun” came from her diverting experiences in the Inklings room, which also led her to foster her journalism passion in the off season.  “I did a program with the New York Times for sports storytelling this summer,” Phelps said. “When I’m older I want to major in sports broadcasting.”   
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Inklings News • © 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Inklings News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *