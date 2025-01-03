Use this activity guide for a cozy Christmas to make your holiday season complete

Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Teenagers should be getting vaccinated as soon as possible in order to help fight Influenza. Photo taken from Houston Methodist
Fighting the Influenza virus this upcoming winter season
Graphic of Santa waving with a big pile of presents behind him to give out.
Where to Visit Santa Claus Near Westport This Year
Spotify brings the gift of Spotify Wrapped to users this Christmas season.
Spotify Wrapped arrives, inciting mixed reviews from Staples’ students
About 10 toys were taken from the toy drive bins around school, intended to be donated to the Lighthouse program.
Santa’s little grinches: gifts taken out of toy drive donation boxes
A second suspect was arrested for a smash-and-grab robbery at Lux, Bond & Green
Second suspect arrested in store ‘Smash-and-Grab’ robbery
As Black Friday sales expand, it’s important to be mindful and not overspend.
Black Friday promotes overindulgence, overspending
While the 3 weeks separating Thanksgiving break and holiday break may feel long, here's how to stay motivated and productive until the finish line.
Surviving the countdown: tips for the last 3 weeks before the holidays
Trump’s economic and immigration plans could jeopardize the United States economy.
Trump’s win and the looming challenges ahead
According to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, the best way to manage stress that is associated with the burden of the first semester is taking time to relax, sticking to a sleep routine and getting physical activity.
How you can survive the rest of first semester, too
While Kamala Harris’ Gen-Z-oriented campaigning has reached a wide audience, it’s not immune to criticism.
Harris’ Gen Z campaign strategy: captivating politics or cringe pop culture?
Staples High School nurses are responsible for a wide range of jobs to keep our school running. These responsibilities can range from addressing mental health concerns to running vaccine campaigns to treating injuries. If you ever need help in any way, their office is located to the right of the main entrance.
Beyond band-aids and ice packs: Staples nurses keep school healthy
Joanie Gottlieb and a wide view of Gigi’s Dollhouse, a gift she spent two months crafting and personalizing for her six-year-old granddaughter’s birthday.
Gigi’s Dollhouse: how family inspired one woman’s imagination, unique hobby
Girls Who Code meets biweekly. Activities include coding games, guest speakers, presentations, and bonding activities. Pictured are the two co-presidents (Stella St. Andre ’25 far right, Isabelle Khamish ’25 on her left) and other members of the club.
“I feel less open to speak:” Staples girls in STEM grapple with complicated learning environment
Block Blast, in action, captures screens and students’ attention at Staples High School
Block Blast takes over Staples High School
Traditional winter holiday symbols.
December around the globe: students with connections to foreign countries share unique holiday traditions
Holiday activities bring together family, friends and a community by partaking in fun traditions that are centered around the holiday season, creating invaluable memories.
Use this activity guide for a cozy Christmas to make your holiday season complete
Staples students artistic talents are lighting up the auditorium hallway for the next 2 weeks as a part of the Staples Art Show.
Staples artists shine bright: the winter Staples art show has arrived
Although the Roman Empire is gone, Roman history should still receive respect like any other culture. Ancient monuments should not not be put at risk just to create buzz around a movie.
Beyond Togas and Gladiators: Why Latin Students Hate Roman Films
Regardless of the dish, Christmas food goes beyond the recipe, it’s a celebration of culture, connection, and gratitude.
From lobster risotto to chocolate pecan pie: Unique holiday dishes
Moana 2 was released in theaters just a day before Thanksgiving on Nov. 27, 2024. The film shattered box office records, its five-day opening raking in an estimated $225 million.
After being adrift for years, Moana has finally come back to theaters
Staples struggled to gain ground offensively, with its longest pass going for only 26 yards. (Photo by Will Enquist '26)
Staples ends season in shutout loss to Greenwich
Pequot Runners Club: Beyond the Thanksgiving Day Race
The girls’ squash team’s media day was a fun way to get to know the team and take fun photos that will be used throughout the season on social media.
Winter sports warm up: Teams gear up for exciting season
Quarterback Nick Weil ’26 threw for three touchdowns against Trumbull. (Photo by Will Enquist '26)
Staples dominates Trumbull in 28-0 win
Staples fell to New Canaan by a score of 2-0 in the girls’ soccer FCIAC semi finals; after falling out of FCIACs, the Wreckers will look to bounce back in the state tournament. (Photo by William Murray '25)
Girls’ soccer bows out of FCIAC tournament, focus shifts to states
This fall, Staples Players is bringing the holiday spirit to life with the captivating production of “Elf the Musical.” From Nov. 14 -17 and Nov. 21-23, the Staples community can enjoy a glimpse of Buddy the elf’s whimsical world through his ventures outside the north pole in search of his biological dad. With cast lists already released, suspense and anticipation have been running high around the school as the Players prepare for a festive adventure. Pictured right, Seamus Brannigan '26 as Buddy the Elf struts across stage to greet Beck Fipp '27
Staples spreads holiday cheer with Elf: The Musical
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Seventeen
On the Wreckord – Episode Sixteen
Reported weapon threats and concerning comments at CT schools as of Oct. 16.
CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Mel Stanger '23 at New York Fashion Week, modeling the red suit that shows women’s empowerment.
Strutting into style: Mel Stanger ’23 takes on New York Fashion Week
Numerous spotted lanternflies are infesting Westport. They are commonly found on wood surfaces, like this one is, or other hard surfaces. Lanternflies should be killed when sighted.
Spotted lanternfly infestation spreads, Staples environmentalists express concern
At a powerlifting competition in April, Abe Lobsenz ’25 broke three state records for his weight class. 102.5kg for bench, 155 kg for squat and 195kg for deadlift.
Powerlifters pursue national records, co-found club
Inklings’ Wordle 12/17/24
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Inklings News
Inklings News
Use this activity guide for a cozy Christmas to make your holiday season complete

Anna Petrosino '26, Paper Editor January 3, 2025
Holiday activities bring together family, friends and a community by partaking in fun traditions that are centered around the holiday season, creating invaluable memories.
Anna Petrosino ’26
Holiday activities bring together family, friends and a community by partaking in fun traditions that are centered around the holiday season, creating invaluable memories.

With the holidays just around the corner, it’s hard not to be excited for the presents waiting for us to open under the tree this year. But the holiday season is much deeper than the things to open; instead, it’s the memories you make, the traditions you have, the people you spend time with that are most important. Here are some of my favorite traditions and activities to enjoy the holiday season, whether with friends or family!

Watch Christmas movies
There’s nothing like curling up with loved ones and watching Christmas movies to kick off the holiday spirit! Whether it’s timeless classics like “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer”, animated favorites like “The Grinch”, or modern hits like “Home Alone” and a personal favorite, “Elf,” holiday films bring warmth and magic to any home. With cozy blankets, hot cocoa and a cozy fire, watching Christmas movies is the perfect way to create cherished memories, share laughter and enjoy the heartwarming stories that remind us of the season’s true meaning.

Build Gingerbread Houses
Another festive tradition that blends creativity, sweetness and a little bit of holiday magic, building gingerbread houses is a fun activity for all ages! Whether you bake the gingerbread pieces from scratch or use a pre-made kit, the process of constructing and decorating your very own gingerbread house brings everyone together. With colorful candies, frosting and icing, each house becomes a unique masterpiece. It’s a deliciously fun way to celebrate the season and a great opportunity to make lasting memories with family and friends while crafting a holiday centerpiece that’s almost too sweet to eat!

Ice Skate at Longshore
As the weather turns colder and snow is still a wish away, step into a true winter wonderland at Longshore in Westport, Connecticut. The rink offers the perfect atmosphere to enjoy the season’s chill—whether you’re skating laps or just soaking in the festive vibe. Don’t have skates? No worries, you can rent a pair! And if you’re new to the ice, skate mates are available to help you stay steady as you glide. Take a moment to watch the Zamboni work its magic, smoothing out the rink for another perfect glide. Afterward, warm up with a delicious cup of hot chocolate and a soft, giant pretzel, the perfect pairing to enjoy after a few spins on the ice.
Be sure to bundle up in a cozy jacket, gloves or mittens, and a hat or scarf—whatever makes you feel warm and ready to make the most of this classic winter experience at Longshore!

Caroling
Singing Christmas carols is a joyful tradition that fills the air with festive cheer and brings communities together. Whether you’re gathering with friends, family or neighbors, caroling spreads holiday spirit through timeless songs like “Jingle Bells,” “Silent Night” and “Deck the Halls.” Bundled up in cozy scarves and mittens, carolers make their way from house to house, spreading smiles and a little musical magic with each note. It’s a heartwarming way to share the joy of the season, create memories and remind everyone of the true spirit of Christmas.

Jones Family Tree Farm
A tradition of mine since I was born is visiting Jones Family Tree Farm. Located a short drive away in Shelton, Connecticut, this charming farm offers the perfect setting for selecting your own Christmas tree. Wander through rows of fragrant evergreens, handpick the perfect tree and enjoy the simple joy of cutting it down yourself. After, head down to their winery, where they have a holiday gift shop filled with decor and ornaments. Finish the outing off with their hot apple cider and a trail mix cookie. Whether you’re creating new traditions or continuing old ones, Jones Family Tree Farm provides a warm, welcoming experience that brings the holiday season to life.

Secret Santa
A holiday activity that brings a little mystery and a lot of joy, Secret Santa is all about giving and spreading festive cheer! In this fun gift exchange, participants draw names and secretly shop for a surprise gift for their designated person, keeping their identity hidden until the big reveal. Whether you’re exchanging small, thoughtful trinkets or fun, silly presents, the excitement of receiving a surprise from a secret giver adds extra sparkle to the season. Secret Santa is a heartwarming way to foster generosity and make everyone feel a little extra special during the holidays.

See the Rockfeller tree
Just a one-hour train ride from Westport, experiencing the magic of New York City’s Rockefeller Center during the holidays is an unforgettable tradition. The iconic Christmas tree, adorned with thousands of twinkling lights and crowned by a stunning Swarovski star, is a must-see. If you just want to soak in the holiday atmosphere, this outing offers a perfect blend of excitement, tradition and seasonal charm. It’s a short trip that delivers big holiday memories, making it a must-do for anyone looking to enjoy the best of Christmas in the city.

Decorate cookies
A beloved Christmas tradition for families and friends, decorating cookies is a festive way to get creative and indulge in sweet treats! Whether you’re rolling out dough from scratch or using a convenient Betty Crocker mix, the classic sugar cookie dough provides the perfect canvas for your holiday designs. With fun shaped cookie cutters, icing, sprinkles and candies, everyone can create their own edible masterpiece. Leave it out with a glass of milk for Santa!

Anna Petrosino ’26
Anna Petrosino ’26, Paper Editor
Paper Editor Anna Petrosino ’26 enjoys playing field hockey and lacrosse and understands the importance of their impact on her life.  “It’s a place where you can go where you don’t have to worry about stress and schoolwork, you're just with your teammates playing the sport that you love,” Petrosino said.  Petrosino also values how journalism has the power to make an impact, not just at Staples, but in the world.  “I joined Advanced Journalism because I think that it’s important,” Petrosino said. “I wanted to learn more about how the media can really have an impact on the world.” 