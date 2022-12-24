Staples band catches the attention of millions

Maddie Bell ’23, Staff Writer|December 24, 2022

The+Corduroys+practice+one+of+their+covers+in+the+same+room+their+viral+video+was+recorded+in.+

The Corduroys practice one of their covers in the same room their viral video was recorded in.

Staples band catches the attention of millions 

 

Whimsical rainbow lights beam around the room, creating a bold contrast against the room’s dark atmosphere. Teenage girls are scattered everywhere, each next to their respective instrument. And of course, there’s someone behind the camera. This is the setting of a viral TikTok video.  

A music video posted by Staples’ band “the Corduroys” went viral with 1.8 million likes and 6.6 million views since posting it on Nov. 27 on TikTok. The indie-rock girl band covered “Where is My Mind” by the Pixies.

“Something about the way the camera moved with the lights going and music in the background just sucked me in,” Dylan Fiore ’24 said. 

Since the posting of this video, the high school band has acquired over 50,000 followers on TikTok and over 1,000 on Instagram. 

Before going TikTok viral, the Corduroys started playing at School of Rock. They then clicked as a group and decided to officially become a band, playing covers on a consistent schedule. They’ve had one gig so far, at The Weston Historical Society’s “Scare Fair”, but are currently looking for more

The band consists of eight artists, two of which attend Staples. Ruby Siegl ’24 is the band’s key player and Jojo Treisman ’24 is the drums and percussion player. 

TikTok fame has only helped the band. Knowing that they have a larger following has acted as an incentive for the Corduroys to work together more and commit more time to practicing. 

It’s given us a bigger platform with new people reaching out for gigs and producing opportunities, music videos, and band logo designs.”

— Ruby Siegl '24

And as for the future, the Corduroys are excited. “We received so much support, warm feedback, and advice which is essential if we want to grow as a band,” Treisman said. 

 

Related Stories
Staples High School marches in the Memorial Day parade in 1971.
Staples band prepares for Memorial Day parade after long wait
Kiswa Khan ’23 and Gabriella Gerig ’23 go around Staples to ask students about their music choices.
Students share current favorites in music
Manna Toast provides a variety of plant-based foods in their cafe. Their menu is available for dining-in, takeout and delivery.
Manna Toast Westport set to close by the end of the month
The large community of TikTok that discusses and recommends books is commonly called “BookTok.” The hashtag “#BookTok” has over 93 billion views across the app.
BookTok praises few books, proves dangerous for most authors