Senior girls’ cars get ranked

Paper Sports Editor Sage Cohen ’25 spent her summer in the sun creating camps for kids in Costa Rica.

“Camps like what we have here aren’t a thing,” Cohen said. “So it was like super exciting for them, like they’re really happy.”

Cohen finds her self-expression taking forms in many things, which is why she is taking Advanced Journalism.

Besides her selflessness, Cohen also harbors many other impressive talents, such as her ability to solve a rubix cube. In many ways, this skill is incorporated into her life.

“I can do anything I put my mind to,” Cohen said.