Students coming to hear about their options for getting scholarships through Staples during lunch on Feb.7.
The College and Career center welcomes students for annual scholarship workshop
Legacy admissions remain a contentious topic among Connecticut schools, with some opting to consider legacy status while others do not. However, this practice remains a significant factor in admissions decisions at many prestigious institutions.
Connecticut lawmakers may consider ban on legacy admission consideration
Burying Hill Beach faces the highest levels of erosion out of all of the beaches in Westport.
Parks and Rec department creates plans to counteract increased erosion of Westport beaches, Burying Hill
The Westport Board of Finance hears presentations and questioning from the public on the proposed renovations to Long Lots elementary school.
Board of Finance discusses Long Lots rebuild project
Compo beach renovations are anticipated to take place in the fall of 2024.
Compo playground set for exciting renovations
The School Counseling Department celebrates National School Counseling Week by recognizing the many individuals who guide Staples students towards success everyday. Their devoted work is always appreciated and it never goes unnoticed. (Photo contributed by @stapleshighschool_counseling on Instagram)
National School Counseling Week prompts gratitude, recognition for Staples counselors
I keep almost all of the cards I receive from sleepaway camp, birthdays, Valentines Day, etc.
Give the affordable gift of thoughtfulness this Valentine’s Day
Many students have turned to ChatGPT to complete their writing assignments, but this deprives them of the ability to hone their critical thinking and analysis skills.
Even with so many AI programs present, being a good writer still matters
By regularly following the news, teens are able to stay more informed with what is going on in the world. Today, teens can have access to the news even on their phones, where they are able to view news articles, broadcasts and more from a variety of different publications.
Why teens should make an effort to follow the news
Miles Khan ’26 and Anderson Yee ’26 preparing to climb the Vertical PlayPen in their Sophomore Co-op class.
Sophomore Co-op classes safety is being questioned after several students injured
Up Next works out plans regarding their future. (Contributed by Madeline Tucker ’25)
Fairfield’s Up Next Teens celebrates 3 years, with more to come
Glen Ryan, winner of the Crossword Puzzle Contest, accepts his award while being congratulated by the runner-ups.
Renowned host Will Shortz returns to Crossword Puzzle Contest
The debate over the presence of Savvy Smoker in Westport continues following a police investigation.
Savvy Smoker’s continued business evokes criticism
Store owner of Cove Collective, Carey Price, places a soft pink plush coat on the rack amongst the boutique’s wide range of unique pieces.
Carey Price enlivens wardrobes with Cove Collective
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Galentines Day 2023 table
Whip up some love: Valentine’s Day recipes to savor with loved ones
Choreographer Caitlin Roberts sets a group number, “I Just Can’t Wait to be King,” with the cast of “The Lion King Jr.”
Middle School Actors Prepare for their Big Show
Detapas decorated the restaurant with an array of colors and plants to attract customers and create a great ambience.
DeTapas Spanish Gastrobar closes its doors
My first loaf of sourdough bread.
Sourdough; a mix of science and baking that is not for the weak
Ye delays new collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign, sparking anger after previous controversies. (Photo by Pieter-Jannick Dijkstra, Flickr)
Ye delays new collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign triggering widespread anger after previous controversies
Many sports show games on multiple platforms, meaning the cost to watch sports is rising.
Paywalls pose obstacles, close viewership to sports fans
Nick Sikorski ’24 converts a layup in the first quarter. (Contributed by Nick Sikorski 24)
Late rally pushes Wreckers towards victory over Greenwich
Many professional athletes have dealt with their mental health struggles by taking breaks from their respective sports. Taking a mental break from a sport should be a decision that is respected by their coach (Contributed by Greershotz Photography).
Sacrificing my pom poms for my mental health: rigid cheerleading policy must change to support athletes’ well-being
The Staples Wreckers fell to the Ridgefield Tigers 48-46 in a thrilling matchup. (Photo by William Murray ’25)
Boys’ basketball handed first loss of season in tight matchup against Ridgefield
The Staples Wreckers took down the West Haven Blue Devils in the football Class LL state championship game.
Staples football defeats West Haven, takes home first state championship in 18 years
Staples’ current schedule has six classes per day. Next year there are many possibilities for a new schedule.
Plans for new schedule provokes student discussion
Photo contributed by Robert Harrington. Junior girls line up on the staircase to take a group photo before the dance.
Juniors discuss highs and lows of counties
Starting on the first day of semester two, it is tradition for most senior girls to wear kids backpacks. The girls also take photos near Ginny field on that morning to celebrate the beginning of being a second semester senior.
Seniors discuss participation in second semester backpack tradition
Students express their varying opinions on the purpose of Valentine’s Day. Many celebrate romantically, while some take the opportunity to spend time with friends or family.
Valentine’s Day: How do you celebrate?
A shot from the crowd as Staples students perform for Candlelight.
On Candlelight with Staples Choir Director Lauren Pine and choir member Eva Slossberg ’26.
At 8:50 p.m., the Wreckers secured their victory. Staying determine, they reflected strong performance throughout the game.
Football secures big win against Fairfield Prep in first round of playoffs
Q & A with Singapore Exchange Students
A group of carolers from Staples high school, known as the Staples Orphinians, sing Christmas carols in front of the tree lighting audience before the official lighting ceremony. The Orphinians sang a variety of the traditional Christmas carols, such as a jazzy version of Jingle Bells, Deck The Halls and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.
Westport community gathers for annual town hall Christmas tree lighting
This is the common area of the StuVi suite.
Day in the life of a Boston University student during parents weekend
This third pumpkin was decorated by cafeteria server, Anna. The pumpkin was embellished with Gel clings that compliment the holiday spirit, letters that spell out Happy Halloween, and an interactive witch that cackles when the red dot appears.
The Staples cafeteria host annual Pumpkin Contest
On the Wreckord - Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Thirteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord - Episode Eleven
On the Wreckord - Back To School
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
To implement the ban on new smoke shops in Westport, several changes must be made to existing laws, including banning smoke shops from all zoning districts and requiring special permits to sell tobacco products.
Planning and Zoning Commission reveals potential ban on smoke shops in Westport
Staples students and teachers took a poll regarding the restricted websites and how much they used them before they were restricted.
Google places restrictions on websites not complying with CT law; teachers scramble for new ways to present content
Writers, producers and actors alike took to the streets of California and New York this summer, regardless of spiking temperatures, to preserve their work lives and improve the industry.
Conclusion of writers’ strike doesn’t guarantee start up of your favorite shows
Inklings Wordle 1/13/24
Inklings Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings Wordle 2/17/23
Staples’ College and Career Center will host its annual scholarship workshop for students on Feb. 8 during all three lunch waves for any students that are interested in learning more about what scholarships are available for them.  

The workshop is hosted annually at the beginning of February when scholarships are released for seniors. Seniors can apply for scholarships in the first semester of the school year, but picking the scholarship that is right for them continues into the second half of the year.

“We do this every year, to let students know about all the local scholarships that are available to them,” College and Career Center Coordinator Sandra Zeigler said. “We start by talking about financial aid in general and then we talk about local scholarships, because those are really the best.”

 Some scholarships  require financial need, while others require specified GPAs and intended college majors.

“There’s one [scholarship] for students who want to go into forestry and one for students who want to go into law enforcement and one for students who want to go into education,” Zeigler said.

The workshop will discuss scholarships that are open to only Staples students, people who live in Fairfield County and to any students in the state of Connecticut. 

“We mainly focus on scholarships that are open to students who live in Connecticut,” Zeigler said. “But they can use these scholarships to study anywhere.”

Since the events of Oct. 7, 2023, many Jewish students have become uncomfortable with others knowing about their Jewish identities, as well as with discussing the conflict between Hamas and Israel.
Jewish students navigate college campus safety concerns
The National Merit Scholarship Program named 12 Staples seniors as semi finalists this year. Amid a stressful junior year, the competitors share tips on navigating standardized tests.
Staples’ National Merit Scholarship semifinalists reflect on study strategies
Despite the best efforts of guidance counselors, students remain ignorant of many scholarship opportunities that Staples provides. But, there are opportunities for students and guidance counselors to better this scholarship-blindness.
Student ignorance of scholarships presents prevailing issue
Co-presidents Dylan Fiore ’24 and Patrick Coleman ’24 presenting a slideshow to the Student Council about the new ​​Board of Education positions.
Student Council announces class officers, open leadership positions, goals
The Staples Mitzvah Club hosted a walk at the Staples High School track to raise donations for United Hatzalah on Dec. 17. Many Westport community members attended, contributed and supported the cause.
Staples Mitzvah Club hosts unifying walk for Israel
Catie Campagnino ’26, Staff Writer
Staff Writer Catie Campagnino ’26 is loving her time in Inklings already. “I want to continue writing stories because I really like to write and it’s a lot of fun,” Campagnino said.  Campagnino started writing for Inklings because she values being involved in a community. “I’m looking forward to having that sense of community everyone says they get when they are in [Inklings],” Campagnino said. Another community Campagnino enjoys being involved in is rowing. “I have a lot of really good rowing friends who don’t take life all that seriously,” Campagnino said. “They’ve taught me there’s always fun in life.”  
