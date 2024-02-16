The College and Career center welcomes students for annual scholarship workshop

Catie Campagnino ’26 Students coming to hear about their options for getting scholarships through Staples during lunch on Feb.7.

Staples’ College and Career Center will host its annual scholarship workshop for students on Feb. 8 during all three lunch waves for any students that are interested in learning more about what scholarships are available for them.

The workshop is hosted annually at the beginning of February when scholarships are released for seniors. Seniors can apply for scholarships in the first semester of the school year, but picking the scholarship that is right for them continues into the second half of the year.

“We do this every year, to let students know about all the local scholarships that are available to them,” College and Career Center Coordinator Sandra Zeigler said. “We start by talking about financial aid in general and then we talk about local scholarships, because those are really the best.”

Some scholarships require financial need, while others require specified GPAs and intended college majors.

“There’s one [scholarship] for students who want to go into forestry and one for students who want to go into law enforcement and one for students who want to go into education,” Zeigler said.

The workshop will discuss scholarships that are open to only Staples students, people who live in Fairfield County and to any students in the state of Connecticut.

“We mainly focus on scholarships that are open to students who live in Connecticut,” Zeigler said. “But they can use these scholarships to study anywhere.”