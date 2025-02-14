Join the discussion.

The businesses offering discounts are spread throughout downtown Westport, providing a diverse range of shopping, dining and entertainment options. In addition to those previously mentioned, other popular businesses includeVineyard Vines, the Westport Country Playhouse and the Original Pancake House.
Westport Youth Commission, Downtown Merchants Association launch Student-Staff Discount Program
Compo Beach’s current playground, which will soon be completely renovated.
Westport Parks and Recreation announces rebuilding of the Compo Beach playground
Influenza cases rise nationwide as Covid-19 cases decrease. The influenza outbreak affects many students across the country, causing absences from school with symptoms of fevers, coughs, sore throats, and body aches.
Cases of the flu rise nationwide compared to previous seasons, impacts schools across nationwide
“As someone who chronically wakes up at 7:35 a.m., driving to Wakeman is a disaster since I’m always late to first period,” Rei Seltzer ’26 said. “Getting a parking spot would have been amazing.”
Staples is now offering junior parking early (limited spots)
Various sites such as Google Translate and Google News will longer be accessible to students logged into their school account starting on Feb. 20.
New Google restrictions to be implemented Feb. 20
At the end of the summer, Compo Beach lifeguards wrap up their final shift with a swim to the buoy—an annual tradition. This year’s crew included guards from Staples, Ludlowe, Trumbull and several other high schools.
The best summer job? Here’s why lifeguarding stands out
The question of if adults should be burdened with teaching Social Emotional Lessons arises
Teachers aren’t trained to be therapists: why social emotional learning needs a new approach in schools
Thanksgiving marks the end of my already dismal productivity.
Teachers, I will be ‘sick’ on any test day before Winter Break
Not so happy holidays: students spend more time stressing over the CommonApp than celebrating the holidays, bringing immense stress to the holiday season.
Deck the halls—and refresh the status page: The senior December dilemma 
It is crucial to have a set plan for how you are going to study for midterms if you want to set yourself up for success.
The Ultimate Guide to Midterms
Using bushcraft techniques, Miezko Solowinski ’25 creates cordage and bushcraft shelter using natural fibers and materials.
Mieszko Solowinski takes on unique hobby: bushcraft
The library was closed from 9 a.m - 1:30 p.m. in preparation for a Domestic Violence presentation that hosted members from the Westport Police Department and Domestic Violence Task Force.
Spreading awareness: Wear Orange Day serves valuable message
Participants gather eagerly in preparation for the competition. Many bring friends and gather to spectate.
Ready, set, write: Westport Library hosts Annual Crossword Competition
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
TIkTok ban has left so many upset, and despite.
Deleted TikTok? Users scramble for VPNs, pre-installed phones to get it back
Red and Whites rolled around like it does every year, but this year, senior resistance pushed back the date for ticket sales. (Graphic by Elsa D’Elia ’25)
Seniors question whether Red and Whites is worth the hype
A car driving in bad weather conditions through icy roads
How to stay safe on icy roads; tips for winter driving
Parade goers ring in the Year of the Snake with a traditional lion dance performance.
Communities around Connecticut join to celebrate Lunar New Year
The interior of Lyfe Cafe has been custom designed to create an inviting space. Staples students receive 10% off their morning coffee.
Bringing life to local dining: Lyfe Cafe Joins Westport’s breakfast and coffee scene
Just Salad’s new location at 275 Post Road East in Westport.
Just Salad opens in Westport: A new eco-friendly spot for healthy eating
Co-Founder of A-Team Performance and Chiropractic and Staples Head Strength and Conditioning coach Drew Accomando (Photo Contributed by Drew Accomando).
Staples coach strengthens teams, wins championships
The girls' basketball team defeats Danbury in a 56-44 win, holding a lead throughout three out of the four quarters.
Girls’ basketball improves record with a 12 point win over Danbury
Captains Ella Harrington ’25 and Poppy Harrington ’25 pose with their parents during the ceremony before the game. (Photo contributed by Sage Cohen '25).
Girls’ basketball senior night ends in close defeat, playoff hopes remain
Staples boys tennis coach Kris Hrisovulos has led the boys to win five FCIAC Championships. (Photo contributed by Staples Boys Tennis Website)
Tennis Coach appeal hearing: Non-renewal voided due to break of protocol
The Staples boys' basketball team defeats Fairfield Ludlowe 57-41 on Feb 4, after a loss to the Number one seat, St. Bernard
Boys’ basketball defeats Ludlowe 57-41, regains momentum
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Reported weapon threats and concerning comments at CT schools as of Oct. 16.
CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Mel Stanger '23 at New York Fashion Week, modeling the red suit that shows women’s empowerment.
Strutting into style: Mel Stanger ’23 takes on New York Fashion Week
New Google restrictions to be implemented Feb. 20

February 14, 2025
Lily Hultgren ’25
Various sites such as Google Translate and Google News will longer be accessible to students logged into their school account starting on Feb. 20.

Students no longer have access to additional Google services such as Google Translate, Google News and Google Photos among others, using their school Google accounts starting Feb. 20. This is due to changes in Google’s suite of apps and new requirements for those under 18 to access their additional services in order to better adhere to Connecticut’s student data privacy law.

“It is very important to note, the additional services are nice to have, but do not prevent any curriculum from being delivered or learning to take place,” Westport Public Schools (WPS) Director of Technology Natalie Carrignan said. 

While Google has engineered their core services to meet all of the data privacy laws from all 50 states and the European Union, their additional services do not

“In one case, Google admitted during a meeting in December with directors from around the state that students were using the Google Translate additional service to get around school filters,” Carrignan said. “They have since moved Google Translate to an extension. This begs the question, for me at least, what other vulnerabilities do these additional services bring into our district now or in the future.”

For their additional services, because they were not created to meet all of the required data privacy laws, Google decided to rely on families and school districts that are hosts to the accounts of those under 18. For every additional service, parents would have to look through each subagreement and provide consent for their child to use each service. In order for an additional service to be turned on, a school district has to confirm that they received an individual consent form from every parent in the district. If they are not able to obtain all of the consent forms, then that service would need to be turned off by March for any account belonging to a student under 18. This process would have to be done for every one of Google’s additional services.

“For us, with the staffing we have and the complexities of each agreement, which is subject to change,” Carrignan said, “it is not manageable to obtain all of these individual consents and to understand each service and how it may or may not follow CT law. “

Google and WPS must specifically comply with Connecticut student data privacy law which dictates the rules companies must comply with in order to conduct business with those under 18. In 2016, Public Act 16-189 “An Act Concerning Student Data Privacy” was introduced in order to better protect student data.

According to the Connecticut Department of Education website, the 2016 Act incorporated various requirements for those interacting with student data such as “restricting how student information may be used by entities that contract to provide educational software and electronic storage of student records and by operators of websites, online services, or mobile applications (i.e., apps)” and many others as well.

This district experienced a similar wave of restrictions back in October of 2023 when Google implemented similar restrictions for sites using Google as a sign-in who were not compliant with Connecticut data privacy law. Some of the sites included US News & World Report, The Washington Post and Gramalry among others. 

While most sites that will be restricted later this month aren’t as familiar to many students, some like Daisy Seaborne ’25 expressed concern about a few.

“As a student interested in fine arts, the access I’ve had to Google Arts and Culture, as well as Google Photos, has been helpful to me in the classroom,” Daisy Seaborne ’25 said. “While I can find other websites that can come in handy in the future, I wonder how other students who’ve further utilized these programs in-class or independently, will improvise as well.”

The composable cups were first announced in Westport stores on Feb. 10th to workers and consumers.
Westport Starbucks stores switch to compostable cups, shocking customers
The Arctic Outbreak shows how changes in the global climate are disrupting wind patterns and weakening the jet stream, allowing frigid polar air to extend further south. As heat distribution shifts, these extreme weather events, including colder outbreaks, are likely to become more frequent.
Arctic outbreak brings extreme cold to Connecticut, all of East Coast
Proposed cuts to the school bus system raises questions surrounding new methods of transportation, and benefits of the eliminated routes.
Suggested bus route cuts promotes efficiency for some, causes concern for many
After the ban of TikTok went into effect on Jan. 18, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to stall the ban on the app for the next 75 days.
Donald Trump signs an executive order to stall the the ban of the popular social media app, TikTok
PowerSchool faces cybersecurity incident, leaving the personal information of students and teachers stolen.
Westport Public Schools unaffected by PowerSchool data leak
TikTok is fighting a potential ban, claiming it infringes on free speech and the First Amendment. The U.S. government, however, argues that the app poses national security risks due to its ties to China, potentially allowing foreign influence over American users' data.
TikTok Fights Back: Supreme Court to hear appeal before ban deadline
Lily Hultgren ’25
Lily Hultgren '25, Editor-in-Chief
Editor-in-Chief Lily Hultgren ’25 isn’t one to shy away from a challenge. When she first joined Advanced Journalism, she knew it would push her out of her comfort zone, yet she welcomed the opportunity.  “I’ve learned to embrace fear,” Hultgren said. “Taking risks has helped me see my worth and recognise my potential to grow more.”  For Hultgren, this mindset extends beyond journalism. She’s discovered new passions by facing her fears head-on. “I used to be scared of the woods, but I’ve gotten really into backpacking,” Hultgren said. “In the future, I want to explore more of nature.”