Categories:
What’s up with the influx of drones?
Henry Watson ’25, Web Opinions Editor • January 14, 2025
0
More to Discover
About the Contributor
Henry Watson ’25, Web Opinions Editor
After school, Henry Watson ’25 doesn’t take a break. Instead, he focuses on investing. “I enjoy investing because I get to make predictions,” Watson said. Watson makes many of his predictions with the help of reading the news every day. “It’s a routine for me,” Watson said. “I read a couple of news sites so that I can stay informed.” This constant attention to financial news ignited his interest towards journalism. “I like writing any story related to the news because I enjoy learning about it,” Watson said. “I feel my interest in journalism has made me a stronger writer.”