What’s up with the influx of drones?

After school, Henry Watson ’25 doesn’t take a break. Instead, he focuses on investing.

“I enjoy investing because I get to make predictions,” Watson said.

Watson makes many of his predictions with the help of reading the news every day.

“It’s a routine for me,” Watson said. “I read a couple of news sites so that I can stay informed.”

This constant attention to financial news ignited his interest towards journalism.

“I like writing any story related to the news because I enjoy learning about it,” Watson said. “I feel my interest in journalism has made me a stronger writer.”