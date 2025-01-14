TikTok on Trial: Staples Students Weigh In on the National Debate

Social Media Manager Poppy Harrington ’25 is dedicated to something most teens can relate to-- social media -- but not how you might think. Harrington fuels her social media-entwined career with a passion for sharing news.

“I think it’s cool, using Social Media to get attention from high schoolers and people that are (often) on their phones,” Harrington said.

Harrington’s now in her third year in Inklings, still carrying a love of English with her.

“I like to read and write, and I wanted to get better at both of those things,” Harrington said. “Journalism was a good class for me.”