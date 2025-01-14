Categories:
TikTok on Trial: Staples Students Weigh In on the National Debate
Poppy Harrington ’25 and Olivia Signorile ’25 • January 14, 2025
0
More to Discover
About the Contributors
Poppy Harrington ’25, Social Media Manager
Social Media Manager Poppy Harrington ’25 is dedicated to something most teens can relate to-- social media -- but not how you might think. Harrington fuels her social media-entwined career with a passion for sharing news. “I think it’s cool, using Social Media to get attention from high schoolers and people that are (often) on their phones,” Harrington said. Harrington’s now in her third year in Inklings, still carrying a love of English with her. “I like to read and write, and I wanted to get better at both of those things,” Harrington said. “Journalism was a good class for me.”
Olivia Signorile ’25, Creative Director
Olivia Signorile ’25 has always had a creative eye. From a young age, she expressed her imagination through drawings. In high school she had an awakening when she saw Inklings graphics in the paper. She knew then she wanted to be part of it. Now entering her final year, Signorile is Creative Director, a position she dedicated herself to from the start. With fresh ideas for the school year, she aims to enhance Inklings’ creativity and inspire others. Just how she once was inspired to join the paper. “I want people reading the paper to know,” Signorile said, “they can be involved, too.”