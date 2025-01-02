Beyond band-aids and ice packs: Staples nurses keep school healthy

Ayaan Olasewere ’25 Staples High School nurses are responsible for a wide range of jobs to keep our school running. These responsibilities can range from addressing mental health concerns to running vaccine campaigns to treating injuries. If you ever need help in any way, their office is located to the right of the main entrance.

Staples High School relies on the dedication of countless staff members to keep the community running smoothly, yet many of their efforts often go unnoticed. From administrative assistants and bus drivers to paraprofessionals, these individuals are the backbone of the school. Among these unsung heroes are the school nurses—an essential group whose efforts often go unrecognized. Despite having three nurses on staff, most students struggle to even name one.

Contrary to common belief, the nurses do much more than simply treat nosebleeds or send students home when they are feeling sick. The Staples nursing team takes on a wide range of health concerns that impact students’ daily lives.

“We help manage kids that have chronic issues like diabetes or food allergies or seizure disorders or maybe concussion, or new injuries,” school nurse Patti Falvey said. “We also provide information for all of the teachers through PowerSchool, and through 504’s, meetings, and a lot of communication with the teachers.”

“ We help manage kids that have chronic issues like diabetes or food allergies or seizure disorders or maybe concussion, or new injuries,” — school nurse Patti Falvey said.

Falvey was first drawn to nursing because it was a career in which she could help others and also had a lot of diverse opportunities. Over her 15 years in Westport Public Schools, she has developed a passion for working with high school students, which eventually led her to Staples.

“It’s a career that you can do a lot of different things,” Falvey said. “When I first graduated, I worked in a hospital, and then I worked at a university, and now I’m in a school, so you can work in a lot of different places.”

Unlike many other staff roles at Staples, there is no traditional day for the nurses. They typically see between 70 to 90 students, addressing everything from allergic reactions to seizures to mental health concerns, while also providing daily medications.

“Kids will often come find us and we’ll get the counselor involved, or a social worker, psychologist involved,” Falvey said. “Kids also show up with crutches and broken bones, and we help accommodate them through the school.”

The nurse’s office has played an important role in implementing both new and existing programs aimed at promoting health and safety within the school and the broader community. Many of these initiatives are coordinated through partnerships with the town, allowing the nurses to address a wide range of health concerns.

“We had a heart program we did a few years ago about cardiac safety,” school nurse Anna Fitzpatrick said. “We also coordinated the COVID vaccine, and we offer CBD testing strips.”