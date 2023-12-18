I miss my brother: life as temporary only child falls short to expectation

Join the discussion.

The Patagonia located in downtown Westport is set to close on Dec. 24.
Westport Patagonia, last location in Connecticut, set to close on Christmas Eve
With the end of the four-month long actors strike came the above terms, which the AMPTP agreed to after actors and crew members alike walked picket lines outside major film and television studios throughout the duration of the strike.
During Wallace’s study on toxic achievement culture, she interviewed hundreds of parents to understand the discrepancy of parents expectations of their children versus what their children believe their parents expect of them. Adults from all over the country and different backgrounds had been interviewed.
Wakeman Town Farm’s pond was built in the 1990’s to filter the runoff and pollutants from the building of Bedford Middle School’s fields.
Sherwood Diner temporarily closed down to remodel on Oct 30 for an unknown period of time. Although unconfirmed, the restaurant reportedly renovates the restaurants kitchen. To see updates, follow @sherwooddinerct on Instagram.
Siblings grow strong bonds when they are young and breaks from college allow them to reconnect.
Students must still complete work, even when they’re supposed to be experiencing a break from school.
If a person can just take the extra second to think about what they are saying and the tone of voice that they are using, it could make all the difference for the person that is receiving the message. People can read minds they can only go off based on what someone said and the tone that they said it in.
Students stress over the graduation requirement of taking an art credit.
The future of Amazon Fresh looks precarious, as its parent company evaluates the economics of the venture. And while the company may have halted the expansion of the brand, the company’s quarterly losses related to the stores due to the costs of property equipment and operating leases are still growing (SuperMarket News).
Rock of Hope sponsors locals struggling with food insecurity in Westport, and it was organized by Voices Café in a partnership with School of Rock.
This starting slide introduces the panelists to the audience and prepares them to begin the AI Tea Talk.
Katherine Phelps ’25 volunteers for Service League of Girls (SLOGS) at the festival, aiding with a variety of crafts.
Duplicit rocks Toquet Hall in collaboration with Staples skate club to fundraise money to renovate the skate park. The skate club held this fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. where they also sold baked goods from Granola Bar.
Many seniors took the chance to relax on senior skip day, though those who did come to school for various reasons found themselves with very few other seniors in their classes.
“This is the Life I See” will run through Dec 30, 2023 at Westport’s Museum of Contemporary Art.
Art teacher Stephanie Sileo’s Printmaking and Studio Art Foundations classes created printmaking pieces using LEGOs.
Released on Nov. 22, “Maestro” pays a respectful tribute to Jewish composer among offensive minority representation in Hollywood.
The AMC Royal 6 movie theater in Norwalk previewed the trailer for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the prequel to The Hunger Games series, on the big screen ahead of its official release on Nov. 17.
The film is currently only available in theaters, after arriving in cinemas nationwide on Nov. 3.
The Staples Wreckers took down the West Haven Blue Devils in the football Class LL state championship game.
The Staples Wreckers varsity football team shut out the Southington Blue Knights 41-0. The Wreckers advance to the state championship on Saturday, Dec. 9 and will face the West Haven Blue Devils.
Oliver Galin ’25 gets in position to run the four by 200 meter relay.
Cormac Mulvey ’25 (left) celebrates his equalizing goal with Adam Syah ’24 (middle) and Sam Rossoni ’25 (right).
The Wreckers get in position to defend a goal kick from the Hall.
The library’s Makerspace is home to technology such as 3D printers, laser cutters, embroidery machines and Cricut cutting machines.
The Staples football team is a Class LL team. This is the class for the largest teams in number. Other high schools such as Darien High School and New Canaan High School are Class L teams.
A house on Hillspoint Road gets into the spirit for the holidays this season.
The library’s Makerspace is home to technology such as 3D printers, laser cutters, embroidery machines and Cricut cutting machines.
The Staples football team is a Class LL team. This is the class for the largest teams in number. Other high schools such as Darien High School and New Canaan High School are Class L teams.
A house on Hillspoint Road gets into the spirit for the holidays this season.
With Thanksgiving coming up, Turkey doesn’t have to be the star of the show; many Staples students don’t eat meat but they have found ways to still enjoy Thanksgiving food without eating meat.
This is the common area of the StuVi suite.
Day in the life of a Boston University student during parents weekend
This third pumpkin was decorated by cafeteria server, Anna. The pumpkin was embellished with Gel clings that compliment the holiday spirit, letters that spell out Happy Halloween, and an interactive witch that cackles when the red dot appears.
Wreckers celebrate Spirit week with Monday being PJ day, Tuesday dynamic duos and vacation dads, Wednesday color wars, Thursday ski vs surf and Friday homecoming shirts and Wrecker colors. Cammie Rubino ’23 rocks her homecoming shirt along with the rest of the senior girls for spirit week.
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
St. Andrew’s South African rugby team poses with the Staples boys’ rugby team at the Gonzaga Rugby Classic Tournament.
Elisa Feinman, behavior therapist, aids Browne in communication. Feinman helped deliver Browne’s heartfelt Father’s Day card.
Sam Paris ’23 represents Team USA as a Skyliner Senior Synchronized Skater.
06880 founder Dan Woog and Lyah Muktavaram ‘22 collaborated during her senior internship to produce a photo book. The project, “Pick of Pics” includes photos captured of Westport for over a decade.
December 18, 2023
Hannah Salpeter ’25
Throughout my childhood, my older brother and I were inseparable. You would be fooling yourself to think he would dare leave my side for a second and vice versa. Despite growing older and me no longer forcing him to drag me around on a blanket across the basement floor, our friendship never failed to grow with us.

Of course, we still constantly fought, as any siblings would. But over the two years we shared at Staples, we would also enjoy gossip sessions, make random CVS trips and get late night bubble tea. But when August 2023 came around, it all came to an end when he started the next chapter of his life at college

Admittedly, I thought having the house to myself would be a dream come true. I had endless ideas of how to turn his room into my own second bedroom; I’d finally get the car all to myself; and for once in my life I’d actually get some peace and quiet. 

However, my life as a temporary only child was not all it was hyped up to be (though getting first dibs on the car was pretty nice). 

Like many other siblings, this week was a nice chance to reunite with each other and leaves many, including myself, looking forward to the upcoming break.

— Hannah Salpeter ’25

I realized that the pros of living with my brother far outweighed the cons. Despite him having a profoundly annoying personality 99% of the time, I missed his presence after the first few weeks. Between texts with him, whether I was updating him on all the drama back home or he was briefing me on the latest groundbreaking development to his dorm’s cramped arrangement, I remembered how much I missed spending time with him, and I eagerly awaited for him to return.

 Unfortunately, he did not get the luxury of a fall break like some other schools, so, since starting his freshman year at UIUC, the week of Thanksgiving was his first time back from college. 

The days leading up to his arrival, I waited anxiously to spew all my life updates that couldn’t be conveyed via text. And when he finally returned, and after my mom finished smothering him, we got to debrief and of course got bubble tea afterwards. 

Like many other siblings, this week was a nice chance to reunite with each other and leaves many, including myself, looking forward to the upcoming break.

Hannah Salpeter ’25, Staff Writer
Hannah Salpeter '25 joined Inklings as a staff writer this year in search of a community.  "I kept seeing the paper and hearing about the community. I knew I wanted to be a part of it," Salpeter said.  Salpeter is an athlete as well as the secretary of both Donations For People & Pets and Tri-M. Salpeter is also a member of numerous different clubs, yet Salpeter has taken Advanced Journalism for a different experience.  "This class is so special and definitely isn't like any other class at Staples," Salpeter said. "I love being a part of this wonderful experience." 
