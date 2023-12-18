I miss my brother: life as temporary only child falls short to expectation

Hannah Salpeter ’25 Siblings grow strong bonds when they are young and breaks from college allow them to reconnect.

Throughout my childhood, my older brother and I were inseparable. You would be fooling yourself to think he would dare leave my side for a second and vice versa. Despite growing older and me no longer forcing him to drag me around on a blanket across the basement floor, our friendship never failed to grow with us.

Of course, we still constantly fought, as any siblings would. But over the two years we shared at Staples, we would also enjoy gossip sessions, make random CVS trips and get late night bubble tea. But when August 2023 came around, it all came to an end when he started the next chapter of his life at college.

Admittedly, I thought having the house to myself would be a dream come true. I had endless ideas of how to turn his room into my own second bedroom; I’d finally get the car all to myself; and for once in my life I’d actually get some peace and quiet.

However, my life as a temporary only child was not all it was hyped up to be (though getting first dibs on the car was pretty nice).

“ Like many other siblings, this week was a nice chance to reunite with each other and leaves many, including myself, looking forward to the upcoming break. — Hannah Salpeter ’25

Unfortunately, he did not get the luxury of a fall break like some other schools, so, since starting his freshman year at UIUC, the week of Thanksgiving was his first time back from college.

The days leading up to his arrival, I waited anxiously to spew all my life updates that couldn’t be conveyed via text. And when he finally returned, and after my mom finished smothering him, we got to debrief and of course got bubble tea afterwards.

Like many other siblings, this week was a nice chance to reunite with each other and leaves many, including myself, looking forward to the upcoming break.