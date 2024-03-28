Old trends still manage to intrigue

To Siena Petrosinelli ’25, being physically and mentally active go hand in hand. As a paper arts editor with a lot of responsibility, Petrosinelli likes to unwind by doing something that many people would consider stressful: being active.

“I like to be active,” Petrosinelli said, “which is good because I get too stressed and don’t work well in school if I’m not active.”

Petrosinelli’s school involvement is not limited to just cross country and Inklings.

“I like to be involved in a lot of clubs,” Petrosinelli said. “I feel like it’s an outlet to a lot of people, including me.”