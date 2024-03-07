Scrambling to finalize courses for that “final counselor meeting’’

Alice Frascella ’25 Emails and reminders for course registration can help students think ahead.

It feels like course registration happens earlier and earlier each year. And it actually does. Every student (besides seniors of course) has to plan a meeting with their guidance counselor in a specific time block based on their grade level. Upperclassmen have that final course selection meeting sooner than the lowerclassmen. Although this allows juniors priority when it comes to taking their chosen courses in the following school year, the meeting date seems to come and go so quickly. One minute we’re on break, and the next we’re back at school and expected to know all the courses we want to take for next year. This may just be me, but I found myself scrambling the night before my final meeting: I still wasn’t totally sure about one class that I might want to replace with another.

For me, course registration is scary. I am a little indecisive, so when it comes to a big decision that affects me next school year, I get super worried. I don’t want to change my mind or have any regrets about decisions made months ago. Although the stress of this for me may be because I didn’t think further ahead, I think course registration does happen at a time where I feel distracted. Really, the whole process happens in a blink. It would be a good idea to have teachers take time to discuss what each class entails with more detail. Harder AP classes should be talked about in depth so a student knows exactly what that course looks like. If a student is still unsure, they should take time to schedule a meeting with their teacher and discuss the course further. Another good solution to easing these worries is just to stay prepared. “ If you are even questioning whether you want to take a certain class, it’s good to have an open mind and think about all the options as you don’t want to be stuck in a class you don’t like next year — Alice Frascella ’25

Think about where you see yourself next year and take more time than you may need to think about your interests. Even if you have had your meeting already, it may not be too late to change your mind on a class you are unsure about. If you are even questioning whether you want to take a certain class, it’s good to have an open mind and think about all the options as you don’t want to be stuck in a class you don’t like next year or even be thinking about how you wished you switched classes when you’re on summer break. Picking classes is not supposed to be a stressful experience, but one that is fun and allows you to pick classes that follow your interests for next school year.