Anthropology, a social studies course, will be offered as an Early College Experience (ECE) course for the 2024-2025 school year. Students can sign up for a more challenging version of the course that offers benefits such as earning college credit at a discounted rate that can transfer to 87% of secondary institutions.
Anthropology ECE class approved in time for course selections
Norovirus has impacted thousands of U.S. citizens, primarily children resulting in severe symptoms and hospitalization.
Norovirus sweeps the northeast, infecting thousands
The personal finance course can help students learn about saving and spending.
Personal finance becomes required course for graduation
Signs are now on the inside and outside of every door that allows entrance and exit to the Staples building.
Student Council launches slogan ‘Don’t be a Pain, Go Through the Main’
Protestors gathered in front of Staples across the street from the main entrance. Cars honked to show their support towards the movement.
BREAKING NEWS: Students and Westport residents gather in front of Staples and Bedford to peacefully protest against racism
Emails and reminders for course registration can help students think ahead.
Scrambling to finalize courses for that “final counselor meeting’’
Entering 2024, students are now able to participate in the digital SAT which provides many advantages and new opportunities, in contrast to the paper SAT that was previously given. (Graphic from Wikimedia)
Digital SAT unleashes new advantages, monumental for the future of testing
The coffee station provided in the Staples Cafeteria. It has five different types of coffee as well as sugars, creamers and milk. When I asked for a cup one of the workers said “it is only for teachers.”
Coffee should be provided to students in the cafeteria
More and more teenagers are turning to social media apps, such as Instagram, for information on world news and current events. However, 2-in-3 teenagers who get their news directly from news organizations say that doing so has helped them better understand current events.
“I saw it on Instagram:” un-tinting my window to the world
The School Counseling Department celebrates National School Counseling Week by recognizing the many individuals who guide Staples students towards success everyday. Their devoted work is always appreciated and it never goes unnoticed. (Photo contributed by @stapleshighschool_counseling on Instagram)
National School Counseling Week prompts gratitude, recognition for Staples counselors
Come May.20, students will shift from studying for tests in school to completing tasks for their internship
Seniors look ahead towards internships
Long Lots Elementary School was originally built in the 1950s as a middle school
Planning and Zoning Committee approve Long Lots construction proposal
Up Next works out plans regarding their future. (Contributed by Madeline Tucker ’25)
Fairfield’s Up Next Teens celebrates 3 years, with more to come
Glen Ryan, winner of the Crossword Puzzle Contest, accepts his award while being congratulated by the runner-ups.
Renowned host Will Shortz returns to Crossword Puzzle Contest
The debate over the presence of Savvy Smoker in Westport continues following a police investigation.
Savvy Smoker’s continued business evokes criticism
A gaggle of insects (Left to right Cameron Mann ’24, Josy Pitaro ’24, Finley Chevrier ’24, Samantha Edwards ’24, Matthew Bukzin ’24) facing James (Beck Fipp ’27) during rehearsal.
James and the Giant Peach makes its debut at Staples
Usher performed during the Apple Music halftime performance in Las Vegas, Nevada, for Super Bowl LVIII.
Revealing the highs and lows of Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies is now open in Westport in addition to Fairfield in the Post Road plaza with Greens Farms Spirit Shop and Fortuna’s.
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies expands into Westport
The Grammys 2024 had highs and lows, per usual.
The Grammys 2024 were predictable, but fun
Galentines Day 2023 table
Whip up some love: Valentine’s Day recipes to savor with loved ones
Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr. carries spirit week on his back by wearing pink for color wars in the week leading up to homecoming.
“This school isn’t fun,” yes, but it can be
Many sports show games on multiple platforms, meaning the cost to watch sports is rising.
Paywalls pose obstacles, close viewership to sports fans
Nick Sikorski ’24 converts a layup in the first quarter. (Contributed by Nick Sikorski 24)
Late rally pushes Wreckers towards victory over Greenwich
Many professional athletes have dealt with their mental health struggles by taking breaks from their respective sports. Taking a mental break from a sport should be a decision that is respected by their coach (Contributed by Greershotz Photography).
Sacrificing my pom poms for my mental health: rigid cheerleading policy must change to support athletes’ well-being
The Staples Wreckers fell to the Ridgefield Tigers 48-46 in a thrilling matchup. (Photo by William Murray ’25)
Boys’ basketball handed first loss of season in tight matchup against Ridgefield
Both outside and inside of Staples, (clockwise from top left) Cameron Mann ’24, Grace Power ’24, Will Stout ’26 and Charlie Scott ’24 showcase their talents and express their passion for filmmaking in front of or behind the camera (or sometimes both).
Rising Stars Unveiled: Meet Staples’ talented actors and filmmakers
Staples community members debate whether or not the timing and placement of February break is productive or unnecessary.
February break timing prompts varying opinions
Staples seniors participate in a senior skip day on Monday, Feb. 12 following the Super Bowl the evening before.
Seniors debate participation in “Senior Skip Day’
Students checking their grades both in and out of class is a common sight. In this podcast, teachers and students share their thoughts on how grades are available 24/7.
The PowerSchool dilemma and its consequences
Cobs Bread recently opened in Westport and provides a wide variety of baked goods and treats. Some of their popular products include cinnamon rolls, hot crossed buns and chocolate croissants.
Cob’s bread excites with sweet baked goods
Keira Best ’24, Leigh Foran ’24 and Evelyn Chudowsky ’24 (left to right) signed their formal commitment to continue their athletic career in college.
Staples’ D1 signing day takes place on International Women and Girls in Sports Day
At 8:50 p.m., the Wreckers secured their victory. Staying determine, they reflected strong performance throughout the game.
Football secures big win against Fairfield Prep in first round of playoffs
A group of carolers from Staples high school, known as the Staples Orphinians, sing Christmas carols in front of the tree lighting audience before the official lighting ceremony. The Orphinians sang a variety of the traditional Christmas carols, such as a jazzy version of Jingle Bells, Deck The Halls and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.
Westport community gathers for annual town hall Christmas tree lighting
This is the common area of the StuVi suite.
Day in the life of a Boston University student during parents weekend
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
To implement the ban on new smoke shops in Westport, several changes must be made to existing laws, including banning smoke shops from all zoning districts and requiring special permits to sell tobacco products.
Planning and Zoning Commission reveals potential ban on smoke shops in Westport
Staples students and teachers took a poll regarding the restricted websites and how much they used them before they were restricted.
Google places restrictions on websites not complying with CT law; teachers scramble for new ways to present content
Writers, producers and actors alike took to the streets of California and New York this summer, regardless of spiking temperatures, to preserve their work lives and improve the industry.
Conclusion of writers’ strike doesn’t guarantee start up of your favorite shows
Alice Frascella ’25, Web Arts EditorMarch 7, 2024
Alice Frascella ’25
It feels like course registration  happens earlier and earlier each year. And it actually does. Every student (besides seniors of course) has to plan a meeting with their guidance counselor in a specific time block based on their grade level. Upperclassmen have that final course selection meeting sooner than the lowerclassmen. Although this allows juniors priority when it comes to taking their chosen courses in the following school year, the meeting date seems to come and go so quickly. One minute we’re on break, and the next we’re back at school and expected to know all the courses we want to take for next year. This may just be me, but I found myself scrambling the night before my final meeting: I still wasn’t totally sure about one class that I might want to replace with another. 

For me, course registration is scary. I am a little indecisive, so when it comes to a big decision that affects me next school year, I get super worried. I don’t want to change my mind or have any regrets about decisions made months ago. Although the stress of this for me may be because I didn’t think further ahead, I think course registration does happen at a time where I feel distracted. Really, the whole process happens in a blink. It would be a good idea to have teachers take time to discuss what each class entails with more detail. Harder AP classes should be talked about in depth so a student knows exactly what that course looks like. If a student is still unsure, they should take time to schedule a meeting with their teacher and discuss the course further. Another good solution to easing these worries is just to stay prepared.

If you are even questioning whether you want to take a certain class, it’s good to have an open mind and think about all the options as you don’t want to be stuck in a class you don’t like next year

— Alice Frascella ’25

Think about where you see yourself next year and take more time than you may need to think about your interests. Even if you have had your meeting already, it may not be too late to change your mind on a class you are unsure about. If you are even questioning whether you want to take a certain class, it’s good to have an open mind and think about all the options as you don’t want to be stuck in a class you don’t like next year or even be thinking about how you wished you switched classes when you’re on summer break. Picking classes is not supposed to be a stressful experience, but one that is fun and allows you to pick classes that follow your interests for next school year.

Mr. Willick’s period 2 AP European History class has five remaining juniors for the final month of the 2022-23 school year.
Senior’s departure eases junior’s workload in AP courses
By Monday, voters will need to make a final decision on which party they will be a member of for the 2020 election and whether or not to switch.
Westport Registrar of Voters announces deadlines for 2020 election registration
“The Prom” premiered on November 10, 11, 12, 17 and 18. Josy Pitaro ’24 plays Alyssa Greene and explained that the cast and crew typically arrive 2-3 hours before the opening curtain to engage in various traditions, essential run-throughs and preparations.
‘The Prom’ reveals intriguing behind-the-scene traditions, routines
I keep almost all of the cards I receive from sleepaway camp, birthdays, Valentines Day, etc.
Give the affordable gift of thoughtfulness this Valentine's Day
Many students have turned to ChatGPT to complete their writing assignments, but this deprives them of the ability to hone their critical thinking and analysis skills.
Even with so many AI programs present, being a good writer still matters
Alice Frascella ’25, Web Arts Editor
Web Arts Editor Alice Frascella ’25 understands busy. Juggling a competitive athletic life with rowing outside of school, there doesn’t seem to be enough time to squeeze everything in; nevertheless, Frascella gets it done. “Sometimes the work all falls on the same day, but I just tell myself to get through it, trying to stay motivated,” Frascella said. Academics led her to Advanced Journalism, with interest in pursuing English and jJournalism at a higher level. “I think I would want to continue with jJournalism in college,” Frascella said. “So it was important to me to get a head start at Staples.”
