Westport will charge electric vehicle drivers fees at 35 charging stations across town and railroad lots, with a rate of 35 cents per kilowatt-hour and an additional idling fee at certain locations, to promote sustainable and economically viable EV use.
Westport implements electric vehicle charging fees
Defne Merih ’24 earned the high honors distinction by being in the top 4% of her graduating class.
Staples announces 2024 high honors recipients
Connecticut is widely considered a “blue” state, but has used its 7 electoral votes for a fair number of Republicans in the past century.
Presidential primaries provide first voting opportunity for some students
Parking limits begin in the spring, restricting cars from remaining downtown for more than three hours during 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Westport to start enforcing new downtown parking limits
Many Staples students were worried as pop-up buttons that read “Stop the TikTok Ban!” showed up on their phones a few days ago, an effort made by Bytedance, the company that owns Tiktok, to kill the bill dubbed the “Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Act.” The bill has potential to ban TikTok in the U.S., as the legislation made its way through the House this past week and now finds itself trying to slug through the Senate.
BREAKING NEWS: “TikTok Ban” Bill soars through the House
Even though many people think that having a 504 plan means that people are disabled, it actually means that they might need a little extra help but they can still succeed even if it isnt the “normal” path to success.
Having a 504 plan doesn’t make someone dumb, it means they have a different path to success
The emergence of post high school plan Instagram accounts has heightened stress among students and proved to be unproductive. Although intending to be positive, it fosters competition.
‘Post high school plan’ Instagram pages prove unproductive, generate competition
Emails and reminders for course registration can help students think ahead.
Scrambling to finalize courses for that “final counselor meeting’’
Entering 2024, students are now able to participate in the digital SAT which provides many advantages and new opportunities, in contrast to the paper SAT that was previously given. (Graphic from Wikimedia)
Digital SAT unleashes new advantages, monumental for the future of testing
The coffee station provided in the Staples Cafeteria. It has five different types of coffee as well as sugars, creamers and milk. When I asked for a cup one of the workers said “it is only for teachers.”
Coffee should be provided to students in the cafeteria
World Language Week celebrates these major languages that many Staples students are proficient in, along with all of the other languages taught at Staples. (Graphic by Corbin Chaney ’25)
World Language Week spotlights importance of lingual, cultural diversity
Throughout the month of March, all grades except seniors will participate in a form of the SAT.
Underclassmen reveal opinions on PSAT
This publicity poster is hung up around Westport to raise support for choreographer David Fernandez’s work in Kenya.
Local dance teacher enhances dance program in Kenya
Come May.20, students will shift from studying for tests in school to completing tasks for their internship
Seniors look ahead towards internships
Long Lots Elementary School was originally built in the 1950s as a middle school
Planning and Zoning Committee approve Long Lots construction proposal
A gaggle of insects (Left to right Cameron Mann ’24, Josy Pitaro ’24, Finley Chevrier ’24, Samantha Edwards ’24, Matthew Bukzin ’24) facing James (Beck Fipp ’27) during rehearsal.
James and the Giant Peach makes its debut at Staples
Usher performed during the Apple Music halftime performance in Las Vegas, Nevada, for Super Bowl LVIII.
Revealing the highs and lows of Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies is now open in Westport in addition to Fairfield in the Post Road plaza with Greens Farms Spirit Shop and Fortuna’s.
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies expands into Westport
The Grammys 2024 had highs and lows, per usual.
The Grammys 2024 were predictable, but fun
Galentines Day 2023 table
Whip up some love: Valentine’s Day recipes to savor with loved ones
Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr. carries spirit week on his back by wearing pink for color wars in the week leading up to homecoming.
“This school isn’t fun,” yes, but it can be
Many sports show games on multiple platforms, meaning the cost to watch sports is rising.
Paywalls pose obstacles, close viewership to sports fans
Nick Sikorski ’24 converts a layup in the first quarter. (Contributed by Nick Sikorski 24)
Late rally pushes Wreckers towards victory over Greenwich
Many professional athletes have dealt with their mental health struggles by taking breaks from their respective sports. Taking a mental break from a sport should be a decision that is respected by their coach (Contributed by Greershotz Photography).
Sacrificing my pom poms for my mental health: rigid cheerleading policy must change to support athletes’ well-being
The Staples Wreckers fell to the Ridgefield Tigers 48-46 in a thrilling matchup. (Photo by William Murray ’25)
Boys’ basketball handed first loss of season in tight matchup against Ridgefield
Cobs Bread opened recently in the Compo Acres shopping center, providing residents with fresh baked goods and a lively atmosphere.
Cobs Bread: fresh baked goods, quality service
Both outside and inside of Staples, (clockwise from top left) Cameron Mann ’24, Grace Power ’24, Will Stout ’26 and Charlie Scott ’24 showcase their talents and express their passion for filmmaking in front of or behind the camera (or sometimes both).
Rising Stars Unveiled: Meet Staples’ talented actors and filmmakers
Staples community members debate whether or not the timing and placement of February break is productive or unnecessary.
February break timing prompts varying opinions
Staples seniors participate in a senior skip day on Monday, Feb. 12 following the Super Bowl the evening before.
Seniors debate participation in “Senior Skip Day’
Students checking their grades both in and out of class is a common sight. In this podcast, teachers and students share their thoughts on how grades are available 24/7.
The PowerSchool dilemma and its consequences
Cobs Bread recently opened in Westport and provides a wide variety of baked goods and treats. Some of their popular products include cinnamon rolls, hot crossed buns and chocolate croissants.
Cob’s bread excites with sweet baked goods
Keira Best ’24, Leigh Foran ’24 and Evelyn Chudowsky ’24 (left to right) signed their formal commitment to continue their athletic career in college.
Staples’ D1 signing day takes place on International Women and Girls in Sports Day
At 8:50 p.m., the Wreckers secured their victory. Staying determine, they reflected strong performance throughout the game.
Football secures big win against Fairfield Prep in first round of playoffs
Q & A with Singapore Exchange Students
A group of carolers from Staples high school, known as the Staples Orphinians, sing Christmas carols in front of the tree lighting audience before the official lighting ceremony. The Orphinians sang a variety of the traditional Christmas carols, such as a jazzy version of Jingle Bells, Deck The Halls and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.
Westport community gathers for annual town hall Christmas tree lighting
On the Wreckord - Episode Fifteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Thirteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord - Episode Eleven
Parents, students and members of the Westport community gather in protest against racism in the schools.
Westport rallies against racism: Community protests discrimination in public schools
Legacy admissions remain a contentious topic among Connecticut schools, with some opting to consider legacy status while others do not. However, this practice remains a significant factor in admissions decisions at many prestigious institutions.
Connecticut lawmakers may consider ban on legacy admission consideration
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
To implement the ban on new smoke shops in Westport, several changes must be made to existing laws, including banning smoke shops from all zoning districts and requiring special permits to sell tobacco products.
Planning and Zoning Commission reveals potential ban on smoke shops in Westport
Inklings Wordle 3/15/24
Inklings Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings Wordle 2/17/23
Liora Perkins ’25 and Lily Rimm '25March 18, 2024
Lily Rimm ’25
Charging electric vehicles at public stations in Westport will soon come with a cost, as the town prepares to implement fees starting March 11. 

This decision, approved in December, initially planned to launch with downtown parking limits and fees

Under the new system, users will pay 35 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) for the first three hours of charging, with a $10 per hour idling charge after to discourage prolonged use of EV parking spaces. 

The fees will apply to various locations across town, including two charging stations at town hall, two at the library, 12 at the Bladwin parking lot, the Center for Senior Activities  lot and the two at the fire department. Following a 15-minute grace period, users will incur an additional idling fee of $10 per hour.  The intention is to dissuade individuals from occupying charging spaces beyond the specified time frame.

Similarly, the Westport and Greens Farms railroad stations will also implement a 35 cents per kWh charge, but without an idling fee. This exception is due to the commuting nature of vehicle owners at these stations, most of whom pay a railroad parking permit fee, making it impractical for them to relocate their vehicles beyond the initial three-hour limit. 

Westport was one of the first communities to install electric vehicle chargers around 2010, even though there were only six registered electric vehicles in town by 2011. As of July 2023, there were 1,447 registered electric vehicles in town. (Liora Perkins ’25)

 

Students and teachers at Staples who drive electric cars will be affected by these changes, as they utilize charging stations across the town. However, the charging stations at the Saugatuck and Greens Farms train stations will operate under a separate plan, with the same kWh rate but without an idling fee for permit holders. 

“The fees were most likely inevitable given the growing population of electric vehicles. However, if I was thinking about buying an electric vehicle to reduce my expenses on gas, this might deter me away from making the purchase,” Noah Wolff ’25 said.

Because Westport was an early adopter of electric vehicle chargers in the region, with installations dating back to 2010, the town saw an increase in electric vehicle registrations by July 2023, reaching 1,447 vehicles, accounting for about 7% of all vehicles in the town. 

Fees for charging vehicles will be 35 cents per kwh for the first three (3) hours. After a 15-minute grace period, users will be charged an idling fee of $10 per hour. This is intended to discourage individuals from occupying charging spaces beyond 3 hours. (Liora Perkins ’25)

Electric Vehicle charging stations will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Users can make payments through QR codes displayed on the charging unit or via a third-party app. The strategic design of the plan aims to ensure competitiveness with other charging stations in the region while concurrently offering a sustainable and economically viable choice for electric vehicle owners.

The charging fees, which aim to align with rates at other stations in the area, are going to remain cost-effective and sustainable. Westport officials stress the importance of offering affordable and accessible charging options to encourage more people to switch to electric vehicles. 

“We believe that electric vehicles are the way of the future, and by offering affordable and accessible charging options, we hope to encourage more people to switch to electric vehicles.” First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker said according to Westportct.gov. “This is a positive step towards a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future for our town.”

 

Glendinning village, a proposed affordable and accessible housing and office complex is set to replace the former Bridgetwater associates buildings in Westport. If approved, this project will contribute to Westport’s affordable housing moratorium.
New affordable housing development proposed, set to replace Bridgewater associates
Nanoramic Laboratories, a Massachusetts-based electric vehicle battery manufacturer, will establish its first major factory in Bridgeport, Connecticut, with $47.5 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Energy, aiming to produce advanced energy storage systems.
Nanoramic's Connecticut venture marks milestone for sustainable battery technology
Becoming financially literate takes time, exposure, failure and success.
Financial literacy proves more than a ‘quick read!’
The Westport Police Department bought a Tesla Model 3 to be one of their squad cars, which cost the town about $52,000.
Westport Police Department purchases Tesla Model 3
Liora Perkins '25, Web Opinions Editor
Web Opinions Editor Liora Perkins ’25 maintains a hectic schedule; juggling her dedication to Inklings, academics and dance.  Perkins thrives best in her hectic routine. For as long as Perkins can remember, she has been a dancer.   "I love dancing because of its great environment and community," Perkins said.  Similar to dance, Inklings have given Perkins a strong sense of community and passion. According to her, common interests create the strongest communities. She enjoys working with opinion pieces and reading people's viewpoints.  “I like the freedom Inklings gives me,” Perkins said. “I write about what I am interested in.”   
