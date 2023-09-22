Join the discussion.

The Nile Virus is not the first mosquito related virus to spread in Connecticut in recent years. Eastern Equine Encephalitis and Zika Virus have both also had a Connecticut presence.
Advisory warning: Nile virus-infected mosquitos spread across Westport
The playground, along with the classroom used for Little Wreckers will remain in place for the 2023-24 school year as the programs ability to open is decided.
Little Wreckers Preschool moves out of Staples due to low enrollment, financial concerns
The library parent volunteer fair, held on Sep. 13 in the library, offered an opportunity for parents to learn the ropes of volunteering for the LMC.
Parent Volunteer fair provides opportunities for involvement at LMC
The library was closed from 8pm-1pm from Tuesday to Thursday last week for testing, as well as certain rooms around the building. Photo by Nile Jean 24.
Juniors take mandatory NGSS science test
Colleges share statistics about the usage of AI on campus.
Teachers utilize new technology to catch AI-written student essays
Culinary 1 students have already made a variety of baked goods and breakfast foods such as cookies, waffles and pancakes. As the semester progresses, students will advance to make more complicated dishes.
Culinary Arts should count towards graduation arts credit
Becoming financially literate takes time, exposure, failure and success.
Financial literacy proves more than a ‘quick read!’
Eleni Braga ’26 and Ava Kindt ’26 eating lunch at the new tables provided by Staples outside of the Cafeteria.
School lunch should stay in the Cafeteria – don’t be gross
Girl dinner is fast, easy and simple which makes it accessible for a lot of people, but it is missing nutritional value, one of the key elements of a meal.
Girl Dinner: TikTok trends should not make me feel badly about my diet
A grueling obstacle looms between seniors and their future beyond Staples High School: first semester of senior year.
Don’t skip the fine print: first semester senior year is a bear
Blake Watkins ’26 (left) and Amere Miller ’27 (right) show Staples High School students that being friendly is the reality of being younger.
Freshmen reveal high school expectations versus realities
Science teacher Tracy Soffa loves the environment at Staples and encourages the kindness and enthusiasm that each student brings to class everyday. One piece of advice that Soffa has is to not be afraid to ask questions. Teachers are there to help explain things in all different ways. Never be afraid to reach out.
Get to know science teacher Tracy Soffa
Link Crew is a student mentorship program run by English teacher Jamie Pacuk, physical education instructor Jeff Doornweerd and special education teacher Lauren Manosh. In August, mentors will contact their small group of rising freshmen and the students’ parents before beginning additional orientation tours.
Link Crew tours ease nerves of incoming freshman
Alex Mussomeli ’23 plans to continue exploring, adding and researching for his language after the internship ends.
The Language Architect: Alex Mussomeli embraces challenges to develop new language
Mr. Willick’s period 2 AP European History class has five remaining juniors for the final month of the 2022-23 school year.
Senior’s departure eases junior’s workload in AP courses
The grilled octopus dish retails for $16.95.
New Italian restaurant, Zucca Gastrobar, has room for improvement
Olivia Rodrigo’s sophomore album, “GUTS,” features 12 tracks that range from depressing heartbreak ballads to rock anthems.
Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘GUTS’ proves shockingly good artistic evolution
Most makeup advertisements target specifically women, feeding into societal gender stereotypes.
Beauty beyond gender: makeup brands sell stereotypes
The graduating seniors pose for a picture backstage. Their parts include Caterpillar, Mad Hatter, the Queen of Hearts and the White Rabbit.
Dance production, ‘Alice In Wonderland’ enchants audience into Wonderland
This summer, upcoming anticipated films such as live action versions of “Barbie,” “The Little Mermaid,” and the sequel “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” are set to be released, stirring both fans’ excitement and criticism.
Anticipated summer movies incite buzz among film fans
Captain Deneil Betfarhard ’24 prepares for their game on Oct. 14. at Hopkins. Contributed by Deneil Betfarhad ‘24
New year, new season: fall sports teams kick of season, set goals, build bonds
The Staples Wreckers and the Stamford Black Knights squared off in a tight FCIAC battle; the game finished 1-1. (Photo by William Murray 25)
Boys’ soccer drops first points of season, tie Stamford
The Wreckers boys’ track team enters the Ridgefield cross country course, consisting of two loops of a gravel course surrounding its athletic complex, plus a series of switchbacks on the main green.
Wreckers cross country takes top spot at Ridgefield Meet
Avery Mueller ’24 celebrates his first goal with a back flip.
Wreckers impress in opening match against Ridgefield, game postponed
aroline Cooper ’24 poses in her Staples lacrosse gear at team photo day
Caroline Cooper dominates the field
The involvement fair took place during lunch on Sept. 13 and 14 where over 100 clubs showcased their purpose, plans for the year and mission statements. Following the early September fair, most clubs sent emails out to those who signed up with information regarding their first meeting.
Annual Involvement Fair provides fresh opportunities
Two assailants were caught on camera assaulting and stealing a car from a mans home in Westport. One of them has since been caught, leaving one on the loose. Another accomplice has been taken into custody and is facing many charges.
Two assailants arrested in connection to recent carjackings
First student buses are parked outside the front of Staples High School.
New bus company causes disruptions, concerns in school community
Harry Goodburn ’25 holds up a picture of his celebrity look-alike, Declan Donnelly, who is most commonly known for his role presenting on the TV show “Britain’s Got Talent.”
Who’s your celebrity look-alike?
One step includes roughly chopping parsnips (white carrots) and celery. These will be taken out later and discarded, so a rough chop will do. Then, place them into a soup sock and tie the bag off.
It’s not your mother’s chicken soup (because it’s mine)
Soaring temperatures, primarily across the Northeast, triggered concerns about the quality of learning that students were gaining whilst under such strenuous conditions. Soaring heat temperatures can also have more tragic effects. According to a study at Boston University, there are likely over 10,000 deaths in the US from extreme heat each year.
High temperatures compel early dismissals in older school buildings, highlight dangers of climate change on education
Fairfield County offers many different hiking locations. The ones I reccommend are all family and beginner friendly hikes that offer opportunities to explore nature such as the hikes at Wilton Town Forest (pictures above) in Wilton, Connecticut.
Exploring Fairfield County: Five family-friendly destinations to hike
From right to left: Emma Porzio ’23, Grace Fuori ’23, Brooke Devine ’23, Sasha Chamlin ’23, Emma Mechanic ’23, Genevieve Clark ’23, Jenny Bradshaw ‘’23, Carly Chamlin ’23 celebrate their last day as Staples students, wearing customized Staples sunglasses given to them at the picnic.
One last hurrah: Staples holds picnic to celebrate senior class
Yorkshire puddings are a traditional British side dish that requires only a few basic ingredients and simple instructions. Whether youre serving them for a special occasion or as a weeknight dinner, Yorkshire puddings are a tasty and fulfilling addition to any meal.
Step-by-step guide: How to make Yorkshire puddings
The group of 20 students competed in two rounds in the national competition, hosted by Center for Civic Education in Washington, D.C.
We the People team competes in national competition, explores D.C.
St. Andrew’s South African rugby team poses with the Staples boys’ rugby team at the Gonzaga Rugby Classic Tournament.
Staples boys’ rugby team welcomes South Africans to Westport
Elisa Feinman, behavior therapist, aids Browne in communication. Feinman helped deliver Browne’s heartfelt Father’s Day card.
W. Browne flourishes with spelling board, transcends communication gap
Sam Paris ’23 represents Team USA as a Skyliner Senior Synchronized Skater.
Team USA competitors juggle athletic, academic pursuits
06880 founder Dan Woog and Lyah Muktavaram ‘22 collaborated during her senior internship to produce a photo book. The project, “Pick of Pics” includes photos captured of Westport for over a decade.
Woog and Muktavaram publish “06880: Pick of the Pics”
Co-presidents Freddie Aldridge ‘24 and Noah Salpeter ‘23 are advocating for the complete restoration of the Compo Beach skate park. They are currently communicating with Westport Parks and Recreation and the Westport Youth Commission to figure out the budget plans for the project.
Staples Skate Club advocates for mainstream, inclusive culture through Compo Park renovation
Talia Varsano '24, Paper Art EditorSeptember 22, 2023
At a family wedding last weekend I overheard a cousin say, “I’ve got to get financially literate” as if it were a skill set they could grab from a shelf or in a class. 

Here’s the problem: financial literacy is not a quick read. Rather, it’s a journey–a series of lessons and experiences that build over time, ultimately forming a foundation of understanding.

A 2021 Greenlight study found that three-quarters of teens reported a lack of confidence in their personal finance knowledge. I’m grateful to have grown up with parents who taught me about money from a young age. They provided me with an allowance, encouraged me to distinguish between necessary versus discretionary purchases and included me in discussions about basic saving and investing vehicles. 

Over the years, my knowledge of finance has grown based on four key pillars that every student should know and understand–expense discipline, touching your own money, budgeting and saving. 

Developing an understanding of expense discipline is the right starting point for becoming financially literate. This is a skill gained by way of developing new habits, behaviors and mindsets. This principle might be defined by way of a very simple example: bringing a  sandwich to school for lunch every day for a week versus buying. 

Good habits evolve from this practice and will position us to pay our own electric, water and grocery bills in the future.

— Talia Varsano '24

I often hear friends saying that they love Apple Pay or I watch them  tap credit cards, and I get the appeal:  it feels like you aren’t paying with actual money. We all love the accessibility of ordering food from the couch with a few taps on UberEats, eyes wide when it arrives 25 minutes later. But my advice is to take a pause before purchasing an item and think about what will happen once you swipe, realizing these purchases are real charges against your savings and earnings, and they add up.

The second pillar is learning to spend your own money. In seventh grade, I started babysitting and earning money. I make about $20 dollars an hour. Now, whenever I am downtown and desperately want to buy a new shirt for $60, I can’t help but equate that price to three hours of  chasing a two year old with apple sauce all over his hands. I ask myself, “Is the shirt worth it?” Sometimes the answer is, “Yes,” but more often than not, the context of the moment grounds me and the value of my work will often outweigh the value of the thing I want.

The third pillar is budgeting. It is fundamental to learn how to anticipate expenses in the future by setting aside funds in the present. 

As teens, we generally have more leeway to make financial mistakes. We shouldn’t ignore chances to use these opportunities as practice to tackle expenditures on items like gas and toiletries. Good habits evolve from this practice and will position us to pay our own electric, water and grocery bills in the future.

The fourth and final pillar of financial literacy is saving long term. I know when I get done with college, I will need to have money for my first month’s rent and a security deposit. So, I need to start saving now, for something happening five years from now. 

I also want to ensure that the money I save is oriented towards appropriate risk considerations. I have to be realistic of my risks, so that I’m sufficiently “liquid” when I need to be. Between now and then, the goal is that I’m earning the greatest degree of interest while maintaining downside protection. I’ve recently altered my savings account to automatically funnel 20% of my income flowing into the account towards an Asset Allocation Fund set to five years and another 20% to a Roth IRA (programmed far out to my retirement in my late 60’s). This way, when I leave college, I will have money from my savings, money that has potentially grown and money growing in a retirement fund. 

At every stage of our lives, we should learn to ask questions about our own risk profiles and how our assets for mid and long-term savings are deployed to serve all these considerations. Today, I know I can afford to assume fairly aggressive risks. I have time on my side, allowing me to take more steep risks in pursuit of higher interest. Because I’m young, I know I will be able to rebuild any loss I suffer over time. 

Becoming financially literate is like learning a new sport. You don’t just hit the turf and start playing soccer. Rather, you go out and start by pushing a ball along the field, learning the various ways to pass, dribble and coordinate with others on the field. Every lesson builds upon the last over time until you have acquired a strong foundation built on first hand experience.

Seal of Biliteracy assessment approaches, teachers, students reflect
A grueling obstacle looms between seniors and their future beyond Staples High School: first semester of senior year.
Don’t skip the fine print: first semester senior year is a bear
In modern days, Valentine’s Day has become less of a holiday centered around love, and more focused on how much money one spends. It is imperative that people remember that this holiday should be embraced and used as a way to showcase genuine feelings of affection for loved ones, and not to conform to society’s consumerist expectations.
Modern Valentine’s Day centers around money, must refocus on love
Eleni Braga ’26 and Ava Kindt ’26 eating lunch at the new tables provided by Staples outside of the Cafeteria.
School lunch should stay in the Cafeteria - don’t be gross
Talia Varsano '24, Paper Art Editor
Paper Art Editor Talia Varsano ‘24 has a passion for collaboration. During school, Varsanno has remained engaged with her peers in various ways.  “My favorite class was U.S. History Honors,” Varsano said. During U.S. History Honors, frequent socratic seminars took place. To Varsano, participation with her peers is what she enjoyed most.  Varsano’s history class taught her to feel comfortable with public speaking and sharing her opinion, something essential in journalism.   “The whole process of developing a page with your co-editor is such a rewarding experience and so worth it in the end,” Varsano said.
