The personal finance course can help students learn about saving and spending.
Personal finance becomes required course for graduation
Signs are now on the inside and outside of every door that allows entrance and exit to the Staples building.
Student Council launches slogan ‘Don’t be a Pain, Go Through the Main’
Protestors gathered in front of Staples across the street from the main entrance. Cars honked to show their support towards the movement.
BREAKING NEWS: Students and Westport residents gather in front of Staples and Bedford to peacefully protest against racism
Glendinning village, a proposed affordable and accessible housing and office complex is set to replace the former Bridgetwater associates buildings in Westport. If approved, this project will contribute to Westport’s affordable housing moratorium.
New affordable housing development proposed, set to replace Bridgewater associates
Over the past few years, the student population has decreased significantly, causing less seating for students throughout the hallway. With the student population starting to increase again, there is a newfound demand to bring back furniture to the hallways.
Student Council proposes reinstatement of furniture following hiatus
Entering 2024, students are now able to participate in the digital SAT which provides many advantages and new opportunities, in contrast to the paper SAT that was previously given. (Graphic from Wikimedia)
Digital SAT unleashes new advantages, monumental for the future of testing
The coffee station provided in the Staples Cafeteria. It has five different types of coffee as well as sugars, creamers and milk. When I asked for a cup one of the workers said “it is only for teachers.”
Coffee should be provided to students in the cafeteria
More and more teenagers are turning to social media apps, such as Instagram, for information on world news and current events. However, 2-in-3 teenagers who get their news directly from news organizations say that doing so has helped them better understand current events.
“I saw it on Instagram:” un-tinting my window to the world
The School Counseling Department celebrates National School Counseling Week by recognizing the many individuals who guide Staples students towards success everyday. Their devoted work is always appreciated and it never goes unnoticed. (Photo contributed by @stapleshighschool_counseling on Instagram)
National School Counseling Week prompts gratitude, recognition for Staples counselors
I keep almost all of the cards I receive from sleepaway camp, birthdays, Valentines Day, etc.
Give the affordable gift of thoughtfulness this Valentine’s Day
Long Lots Elementary School was originally built in the 1950s as a middle school
Planning and Zoning Committee approve Long Lots construction proposal
Up Next works out plans regarding their future. (Contributed by Madeline Tucker ’25)
Fairfield’s Up Next Teens celebrates 3 years, with more to come
Glen Ryan, winner of the Crossword Puzzle Contest, accepts his award while being congratulated by the runner-ups.
Renowned host Will Shortz returns to Crossword Puzzle Contest
The debate over the presence of Savvy Smoker in Westport continues following a police investigation.
Savvy Smoker’s continued business evokes criticism
Store owner of Cove Collective, Carey Price, places a soft pink plush coat on the rack amongst the boutique’s wide range of unique pieces.
Carey Price enlivens wardrobes with Cove Collective
Usher performed during the Apple Music halftime performance in Las Vegas, Nevada, for Super Bowl LVIII.
Revealing the highs and lows of Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies is now open in Westport in addition to Fairfield in the Post Road plaza with Greens Farms Spirit Shop and Fortuna’s.
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies expands into Westport
The Grammys 2024 had highs and lows, per usual.
The Grammys 2024 were predictable, but fun
Galentines Day 2023 table
Whip up some love: Valentine’s Day recipes to savor with loved ones
Choreographer Caitlin Roberts sets a group number, “I Just Can’t Wait to be King,” with the cast of “The Lion King Jr.”
Middle School Actors Prepare for their Big Show
Many sports show games on multiple platforms, meaning the cost to watch sports is rising.
Paywalls pose obstacles, close viewership to sports fans
Nick Sikorski ’24 converts a layup in the first quarter. (Contributed by Nick Sikorski 24)
Late rally pushes Wreckers towards victory over Greenwich
Many professional athletes have dealt with their mental health struggles by taking breaks from their respective sports. Taking a mental break from a sport should be a decision that is respected by their coach (Contributed by Greershotz Photography).
Sacrificing my pom poms for my mental health: rigid cheerleading policy must change to support athletes’ well-being
The Staples Wreckers fell to the Ridgefield Tigers 48-46 in a thrilling matchup. (Photo by William Murray ’25)
Boys’ basketball handed first loss of season in tight matchup against Ridgefield
The Staples Wreckers took down the West Haven Blue Devils in the football Class LL state championship game.
Staples football defeats West Haven, takes home first state championship in 18 years
At 8:50 p.m., the Wreckers secured their victory. Staying determine, they reflected strong performance throughout the game.
Football secures big win against Fairfield Prep in first round of playoffs
A group of carolers from Staples high school, known as the Staples Orphinians, sing Christmas carols in front of the tree lighting audience before the official lighting ceremony. The Orphinians sang a variety of the traditional Christmas carols, such as a jazzy version of Jingle Bells, Deck The Halls and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.
Westport community gathers for annual town hall Christmas tree lighting
This is the common area of the StuVi suite.
Day in the life of a Boston University student during parents weekend
This third pumpkin was decorated by cafeteria server, Anna. The pumpkin was embellished with Gel clings that compliment the holiday spirit, letters that spell out Happy Halloween, and an interactive witch that cackles when the red dot appears.
The Staples cafeteria host annual Pumpkin Contest
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
To implement the ban on new smoke shops in Westport, several changes must be made to existing laws, including banning smoke shops from all zoning districts and requiring special permits to sell tobacco products.
Planning and Zoning Commission reveals potential ban on smoke shops in Westport
Staples students and teachers took a poll regarding the restricted websites and how much they used them before they were restricted.
Google places restrictions on websites not complying with CT law; teachers scramble for new ways to present content
Writers, producers and actors alike took to the streets of California and New York this summer, regardless of spiking temperatures, to preserve their work lives and improve the industry.
Conclusion of writers’ strike doesn’t guarantee start up of your favorite shows
Addison Coughlin, Paper Arts EditorFebruary 28, 2024
Addison Coughlin ’25
Glendinning village, a proposed affordable and accessible housing and office complex is set to replace the former Bridgetwater associates buildings in Westport. If approved, this project will contribute to Westport’s affordable housing moratorium.

Bridgewater Associates, a hedge fund company, is set to be developed into a complex with affordable housing and office space, according to Westport News

The proposal, which still has to go before the Planning and Zoning committee, will be called Glendinning Village if approved. The complex will contain 10 homes, and two will have 12 studio apartments for adults with disabilities. 

Connecticut’s affordable housing law, 8-30g “pushes — but does not require — all municipalities to have 10% of their housing stock deemed affordable,” according to NancyonNorwalk.com. The law includes a process that allows developers to bypass local zoning decisions, and instead go through a court if they set aside 30% of a project’s units to be deemed as low-income housing. 

I’m so grateful to David [Waldman] and to his group that they are starting to encourage this in our community, and to create opportunities in our community because there are none.

— Kathryn Turley-Sonne

David Waldman, one of the partners on the project, said that this complex will contribute to the town’s need to meet an affordable housing moratorium in order to prevent 8-30g developments from being built in Westport. 

If Glendinning Village is completed, 12 affordable housing points will be accredited for in the town of Westport, and in the context of 8-30g.

The complex will include parking, chargers for electric vehicles, gardens and an overall beautiful location, according to Westport news. 

On Monday, when the proposal was first looked at by the Planning and Zoning commission,  many town residents expressed gratitude for the accessibility that Glendinning Village would provide. Kathryn Turley-Sonne, the mother of a nuero-divergent adult, shared her thoughts on the project. 

“I’m so grateful to David [Waldman] and to his group that they are starting to encourage this in our community, and to create opportunities in our community because there are none,” Turley-Sonne said during the hearing. 

Many other town residents had concerns regarding the fragile environment of the area, the septic systems that the land would have to handle and traffic congestion, according to the  Westport Journal. 

The prices of the project have not yet been determined, but construction is hoped to be started around fall of this year.

Addison Coughlin ’25, Paper Arts Editor
Paper Arts Editor Addison Coughlin ’25 took her sister by surprise, unexpectedly becoming a part of Inklings.   “I do love my sister, but I want to take my own path which led to me joining Inklings,” Coughlin said.  Coughlin feels she's been exposed to a good community within Inklings. She loves writing, feeling it comes naturally to her. The same applies with her track performance as a high-jump athlete, who was once skeptical of her amazing capabilities.  “I'm really looking forward to the upcoming track season,” Coughlin said. “Hopefully I'll be able to clear new height and reach new levels.”  
