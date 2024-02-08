Give the affordable gift of thoughtfulness this Valentine’s Day

Sophie Smith ’26 I keep almost all of the cards I receive from sleepaway camp, birthdays, Valentine’s Day, etc.

As someone who values gift-giving, I find it extremely important to give meaningful gifts to the people you love, especially during the Valentine’s Day season. When I think of gift giving, I don’t think of the most expensive gift, but rather the most meaningful one.

How often do you get a gift and think, “I wish they paid more money for this?” Hopefully, the answer is never. However, the media often creates a false stigma surrounding how much money is necessary to show love.

Valentine’s Day presents are not supposed to be about extravagance, but instead about thoughtfulness. This Valentine’s Day season, there are plenty of affordable and meaningful gifts that you can purchase for important people in your life.

According to CNBC, in 2023, Americans planned on spending $25.9 billion on Valentine’s Day. TikTok trends have increased the amount of spending, such as “Boo baskets” for Halloween, “burr baskets” for the holiday season and now a new addition: “bae baskets” for Valentine’s Day, all creating the false idea that holidays must include expensive gifts.

But there are many wonderful ways to show someone you care that don’t require breaking the bank.

Flowers are the first thing you can buy for a small price, but still can be meaningful. You can get pre-arranged bouquets at Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods and other grocery stores. Although classic, many people love the thought behind it. At Trader Joe’s, flowers are sold for $10. However, this gesture can also be made at home for even less; you can make a flower bouquet with pipe cleaners that’ll last forever for a fraction of the price.

If you don’t want to go out and buy anything this season, a card is an easy and cheap way to show someone how much you care about them. Cards can include drawings of memories you have together and are simple, but always appreciated.

Gifts that make you think of the other person always create meaning. An easy and cheap way to do that is to print out pictures and add them to the card. You can also go to CVS to print pictures and buy a picture frame to make it even more special.

Lastly, experiences are always a great way to spend your time on Valentine’s Day. Go to a movie, have a nice dinner or order takeout. Spending time with the people you love is something that will be remembered forever.

Instead of buying expensive makeup products, blankets and other trending products this February, try giving these gifts that show meaning. Sometimes the “simple” gifts are the ones that people cherish forever.