Valentine’s Day: How do you celebrate?

The Westport Board of Finance hears presentations and questioning from the public on the proposed renovations to Long Lots elementary school.
Board of Finance discusses Long Lots rebuild project
Compo beach renovations are anticipated to take place in the fall of 2024.
Compo playground set for exciting renovations
Co-presidents Dylan Fiore ’24 and Patrick Coleman ’24 presenting a slideshow to the Student Council about the new ​​Board of Education positions.
Student Council announces class officers, open leadership positions, goals
The Staples Mitzvah Club hosted a walk at the Staples High School track to raise donations for United Hatzalah on Dec. 17. Many Westport community members attended, contributed and supported the cause.
Staples Mitzvah Club hosts unifying walk for Israel
Motor vehicle thefts have risen 35.5% between the first half of 2023 and first half of 2022 according to CT Insider.
Stolen car found on fire in Bridgeport
By regularly following the news, teens are able to stay more informed with what is going on in the world. Today, teens can have access to the news even on their phones, where they are able to view news articles, broadcasts and more from a variety of different publications.
Why teens should make an effort to follow the news
Miles Khan ’26 and Anderson Yee ’26 preparing to climb the Vertical PlayPen in their Sophomore Co-op class.
Sophomore Co-op classes safety is being questioned after several students injured
Snapchat Logo with Love emojis.
Did Snapchat kill teen romance? Yes, yes it did.
Since the events of Oct. 7, 2023, many Jewish students have become uncomfortable with others knowing about their Jewish identities, as well as with discussing the conflict between Hamas and Israel.
Jewish students navigate college campus safety concerns
Participating in physical activity can help relieve stress and improve their overall performance in the classroom.
Staples students should have the option for additional exercise throughout the school day
Store owner of Cove Collective, Carey Price, places a soft pink plush coat on the rack amongst the boutique’s wide range of unique pieces.
Carey Price enlivens wardrobes with Cove Collective
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Juniors and Micinilio pose for a photo while exploring Le Havre and surrounding areas in France during their trip.
Three juniors travel to France for international summit
Staples substitute Bill Armstrong greets Stew Leonards’ shoppers as Santa from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays this holiday season.
Santa meet and greets spark magic around Westport
Aux Delices, located at 1035 Post Road East, is ready for the holidays with Christmas decorations, Christmas themed foods and a holiday menu.
Snowy season brings up new debate: where is the best hot chocolate in town?
Ye delays new collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign, sparking anger after previous controversies. (Photo by Pieter-Jannick Dijkstra, Flickr)
Ye delays new collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign triggering widespread anger after previous controversies
“This is the Life I See” will run through Dec 30, 2023 at Westport’s Museum of Contemporary Art.
From prison to painter to people: Westport’s Museum of Contemporary Art showcases works of Purvis Young
Art teacher Stephanie Sileo’s Printmaking and Studio Art Foundations classes created printmaking pieces using LEGOs.
New projects, recently added classes, independent exploration: art department welcomes variety of creative opportunities
Released on Nov. 22, “Maestro” pays a respectful tribute to Jewish composer among offensive minority representation in Hollywood.
The ethics of a nose: Netflix’s “Maestro” raises questions from critics
The AMC Royal 6 movie theater in Norwalk previewed the trailer for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the prequel to The Hunger Games series, on the big screen ahead of its official release on Nov. 17.
Unveiling the origin story: ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ enriches ‘The Hunger Games’ series
Nick Sikorski ’24 converts a layup in the first quarter. (Contributed by Nick Sikorski 24)
Late rally pushes Wreckers towards victory over Greenwich
Many professional athletes have dealt with their mental health struggles by taking breaks from their respective sports. Taking a mental break from a sport should be a decision that is respected by their coach (Contributed by Greershotz Photography).
Sacrificing my pom poms for my mental health: rigid cheerleading policy must change to support athletes’ well-being
The Staples Wreckers fell to the Ridgefield Tigers 48-46 in a thrilling matchup. (Photo by William Murray ’25)
Boys’ basketball handed first loss of season in tight matchup against Ridgefield
The Staples Wreckers took down the West Haven Blue Devils in the football Class LL state championship game.
Staples football defeats West Haven, takes home first state championship in 18 years
The Staples Wreckers varsity football team shut out the Southington Blue Knights 41-0. The Wreckers advance to the state championship on Saturday, Dec. 9 and will face the West Haven Blue Devils.
Staples football thrashes Southington, advances to first championship game in 12 years
A group of carolers from Staples high school, known as the Staples Orphinians, sing Christmas carols in front of the tree lighting audience before the official lighting ceremony. The Orphinians sang a variety of the traditional Christmas carols, such as a jazzy version of Jingle Bells, Deck The Halls and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.
Westport community gathers for annual town hall Christmas tree lighting
This is the common area of the StuVi suite.
Day in the life of a Boston University student during parents weekend
This third pumpkin was decorated by cafeteria server, Anna. The pumpkin was embellished with Gel clings that compliment the holiday spirit, letters that spell out Happy Halloween, and an interactive witch that cackles when the red dot appears.
The Staples cafeteria host annual Pumpkin Contest
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
To implement the ban on new smoke shops in Westport, several changes must be made to existing laws, including banning smoke shops from all zoning districts and requiring special permits to sell tobacco products.
Planning and Zoning Commission reveals potential ban on smoke shops in Westport
Staples students and teachers took a poll regarding the restricted websites and how much they used them before they were restricted.
Google places restrictions on websites not complying with CT law; teachers scramble for new ways to present content
Writers, producers and actors alike took to the streets of California and New York this summer, regardless of spiking temperatures, to preserve their work lives and improve the industry.
Conclusion of writers’ strike doesn’t guarantee start up of your favorite shows
February 5, 2024
Addison Coughlin ’25
Students express their varying opinions on the purpose of Valentine’s Day. Many celebrate romantically, while some take the opportunity to spend time with friends or family.
About the Contributors
Liora Perkins ’25, Web Opinions Editor
Web Opinions Editor Liora Perkins ’25 maintains a hectic schedule; juggling her dedication to Inklings, academics and dance.  Perkins thrives best in her hectic routine. For as long as Perkins can remember, she has been a dancer.   "I love dancing because of its great environment and community," Perkins said.  Similar to dance, Inklings have given Perkins a strong sense of community and passion. According to her, common interests create the strongest communities. She enjoys working with opinion pieces and reading people's viewpoints.  “I like the freedom Inklings gives me,” Perkins said. “I write about what I am interested in.”   
Addison Coughlin ’25, Paper Arts Editor
Paper Arts Editor Addison Coughlin ’25 took her sister by surprise, unexpectedly becoming a part of Inklings.   “I do love my sister, but I want to take my own path which led to me joining Inklings,” Coughlin said.  Coughlin feels she's been exposed to a good community within Inklings. She loves writing, feeling it comes naturally to her. The same applies with her track performance as a high-jump athlete, who was once skeptical of her amazing capabilities.  “I'm really looking forward to the upcoming track season,” Coughlin said. “Hopefully I'll be able to clear new height and reach new levels.”  
