Over the past few years, the student population has decreased significantly, causing less seating for students throughout the hallway. With the student population starting to increase again, there is a newfound demand to bring back furniture to the hallways.
Student Council proposes reinstatement of furniture following hiatus
Students coming to hear about their options for getting scholarships through Staples during lunch on Feb.7.
The College and Career center welcomes students for annual scholarship workshop
Legacy admissions remain a contentious topic among Connecticut schools, with some opting to consider legacy status while others do not. However, this practice remains a significant factor in admissions decisions at many prestigious institutions.
Connecticut lawmakers may consider ban on legacy admission consideration
Burying Hill Beach faces the highest levels of erosion out of all of the beaches in Westport.
Parks and Rec department creates plans to counteract increased erosion of Westport beaches, Burying Hill
The Westport Board of Finance hears presentations and questioning from the public on the proposed renovations to Long Lots elementary school.
Board of Finance discusses Long Lots rebuild project
More and more teenagers are turning to social media apps, such as Instagram, for information on world news and current events. However, 2-in-3 teenagers who get their news directly from news organizations say that doing so has helped them better understand current events.
“I saw it on Instagram:” un-tinting my window to the world
The School Counseling Department celebrates National School Counseling Week by recognizing the many individuals who guide Staples students towards success everyday. Their devoted work is always appreciated and it never goes unnoticed. (Photo contributed by @stapleshighschool_counseling on Instagram)
National School Counseling Week prompts gratitude, recognition for Staples counselors
I keep almost all of the cards I receive from sleepaway camp, birthdays, Valentines Day, etc.
Give the affordable gift of thoughtfulness this Valentine’s Day
Many students have turned to ChatGPT to complete their writing assignments, but this deprives them of the ability to hone their critical thinking and analysis skills.
Even with so many AI programs present, being a good writer still matters
By regularly following the news, teens are able to stay more informed with what is going on in the world. Today, teens can have access to the news even on their phones, where they are able to view news articles, broadcasts and more from a variety of different publications.
Why teens should make an effort to follow the news
Up Next works out plans regarding their future. (Contributed by Madeline Tucker ’25)
Fairfield’s Up Next Teens celebrates 3 years, with more to come
Glen Ryan, winner of the Crossword Puzzle Contest, accepts his award while being congratulated by the runner-ups.
Renowned host Will Shortz returns to Crossword Puzzle Contest
The debate over the presence of Savvy Smoker in Westport continues following a police investigation.
Savvy Smoker’s continued business evokes criticism
Store owner of Cove Collective, Carey Price, places a soft pink plush coat on the rack amongst the boutique’s wide range of unique pieces.
Carey Price enlivens wardrobes with Cove Collective
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Usher performed during the Apple Music halftime performance in Las Vegas, Nevada, for Super Bowl LVIII.
Revealing the highs and lows of Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies is now open in Westport in addition to Fairfield in the Post Road plaza with Greens Farms Spirit Shop and Fortuna’s.
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies expands into Westport
The Grammys 2024 had highs and lows, per usual.
The Grammys 2024 were predictable, but fun
Galentines Day 2023 table
Whip up some love: Valentine’s Day recipes to savor with loved ones
Choreographer Caitlin Roberts sets a group number, “I Just Can’t Wait to be King,” with the cast of “The Lion King Jr.”
Middle School Actors Prepare for their Big Show
Many sports show games on multiple platforms, meaning the cost to watch sports is rising.
Paywalls pose obstacles, close viewership to sports fans
Nick Sikorski ’24 converts a layup in the first quarter. (Contributed by Nick Sikorski 24)
Late rally pushes Wreckers towards victory over Greenwich
Many professional athletes have dealt with their mental health struggles by taking breaks from their respective sports. Taking a mental break from a sport should be a decision that is respected by their coach (Contributed by Greershotz Photography).
Sacrificing my pom poms for my mental health: rigid cheerleading policy must change to support athletes’ well-being
The Staples Wreckers fell to the Ridgefield Tigers 48-46 in a thrilling matchup. (Photo by William Murray ’25)
Boys’ basketball handed first loss of season in tight matchup against Ridgefield
The Staples Wreckers took down the West Haven Blue Devils in the football Class LL state championship game.
Staples football defeats West Haven, takes home first state championship in 18 years
Staples’ current schedule has six classes per day. Next year there are many possibilities for a new schedule.
Plans for new schedule provokes student discussion
Photo contributed by Robert Harrington. Junior girls line up on the staircase to take a group photo before the dance.
Juniors discuss highs and lows of counties
Starting on the first day of semester two, it is tradition for most senior girls to wear kids backpacks. The girls also take photos near Ginny field on that morning to celebrate the beginning of being a second semester senior.
Seniors discuss participation in second semester backpack tradition
Students express their varying opinions on the purpose of Valentine’s Day. Many celebrate romantically, while some take the opportunity to spend time with friends or family.
Valentine’s Day: How do you celebrate?
A shot from the crowd as Staples students perform for Candlelight.
On Candlelight with Staples Choir Director Lauren Pine and choir member Eva Slossberg ’26.
Staples’ current schedule has six classes per day. Next year there are many possibilities for a new schedule.
Plans for new schedule provokes student discussion
Photo contributed by Robert Harrington. Junior girls line up on the staircase to take a group photo before the dance.
Juniors discuss highs and lows of counties
Starting on the first day of semester two, it is tradition for most senior girls to wear kids backpacks. The girls also take photos near Ginny field on that morning to celebrate the beginning of being a second semester senior.
Seniors discuss participation in second semester backpack tradition
Students express their varying opinions on the purpose of Valentine’s Day. Many celebrate romantically, while some take the opportunity to spend time with friends or family.
Valentine’s Day: How do you celebrate?
A shot from the crowd as Staples students perform for Candlelight.
On Candlelight with Staples Choir Director Lauren Pine and choir member Eva Slossberg ’26.
At 8:50 p.m., the Wreckers secured their victory. Staying determine, they reflected strong performance throughout the game.
Football secures big win against Fairfield Prep in first round of playoffs
Q & A with Singapore Exchange Students
Q & A with Singapore Exchange Students
A group of carolers from Staples high school, known as the Staples Orphinians, sing Christmas carols in front of the tree lighting audience before the official lighting ceremony. The Orphinians sang a variety of the traditional Christmas carols, such as a jazzy version of Jingle Bells, Deck The Halls and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.
Westport community gathers for annual town hall Christmas tree lighting
This is the common area of the StuVi suite.
Day in the life of a Boston University student during parents weekend
This third pumpkin was decorated by cafeteria server, Anna. The pumpkin was embellished with Gel clings that compliment the holiday spirit, letters that spell out Happy Halloween, and an interactive witch that cackles when the red dot appears.
The Staples cafeteria host annual Pumpkin Contest
On the Wreckord - Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Thirteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Thirteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord – Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord - Episode Eleven
On the Wreckord – Episode Eleven
On the Wreckord - Back To School
On the Wreckord – Back To School
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
To implement the ban on new smoke shops in Westport, several changes must be made to existing laws, including banning smoke shops from all zoning districts and requiring special permits to sell tobacco products.
Planning and Zoning Commission reveals potential ban on smoke shops in Westport
Staples students and teachers took a poll regarding the restricted websites and how much they used them before they were restricted.
Google places restrictions on websites not complying with CT law; teachers scramble for new ways to present content
Writers, producers and actors alike took to the streets of California and New York this summer, regardless of spiking temperatures, to preserve their work lives and improve the industry.
Conclusion of writers’ strike doesn’t guarantee start up of your favorite shows
Inklings Wordle 1/13/24
Inklings’ Wordle 1/13/24
Inklings Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings Wordle 2/17/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Student Council proposes reinstatement of furniture following hiatus

Caitlin Jacob, Communications CoordinatorFebruary 16, 2024
Caitlin Jacob '24
Over the past few years, the student population has decreased significantly, causing less seating for students throughout the hallway. With the student population starting to increase again, there is a newfound demand to bring back furniture to the hallways.

The furniture around the bridge area will potentially make a return, according to discussions between Student Council and Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr. The discussions have been had after the removal of furniture for the past couple of years due to concerns over rodents, noise and crowding.

“Currently, through the Collab Team, we’re in discussion with Principal Thomas, department chairs and other teachers about the best path forward [for the implementation of furniture],” Student Council President Dylan Fiore ’24 said. “I’m not sure if we’ll get [all the furniture] back to the way it once was, but I’m confident that some kind of compromise can be reached.”

Due to decreasing student populations,  tables, chairs and couches that were previously located at the ends of hallways and outside the library have been relocated to near the cafeteria and outside the auditorium. These placements, at least for the time being, have been said to be more effective locations.

“We set up some tables outside of the library when we had a larger population,” Thomas said. “Then we added tables to the outside of the cafeteria. So we didn’t need those tables because there was going to be overflow seating for the cafeteria.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, seating was made more available around the school due to higher demands for social distancing. That need is no longer present.

The spaces the furniture gives, away from the noise of places like the cafeteria, gives students a place to connect with people, and I think that was a meaningful loss the student body suffered.

— Student Council President Dylan Fiore ’24

“We did not have tables outside of the library or outside the cafeteria until COVID [when we had to] start spreading out and so population wise it was space sufficient,” Thomas said.

Still, there is a potential risk of crowds, food, trash and rodents returning to the bridge area if furniture is reinstated.

Administrators remain in conflict about the best ways to reimplement hallway furniture. 

“I know certainly teachers are happy if students are happy, but again, I didn’t want the unwelcome visitors in the hallways,” Thomas said.

Still, students are hopeful that furniture will return.

“I think one thing that makes Staples special is our community,” Fiore said. “The spaces the furniture gives, away from the noise of places like the cafeteria, gives students a place to connect with people, and I think that was a meaningful loss the student body suffered.”

As a result of the removal of the bridge furniture on the second floor earlier this year, Staples library has become more crowded, yielding noise complaints and leaving both students and faculty to wonder when (or if) the furniture will be brought back.
No movement on reinstating bridge furniture, study halls being considered
The girls’ and boys’ bathrooms located by the bridge on the second floor are open again.
Bridge bathrooms reopen after three months
Students coming to hear about their options for getting scholarships through Staples during lunch on Feb.7.
The College and Career center welcomes students for annual scholarship workshop
Buses were parked on Wakeman in the typical junior parking areas Wednesday morning.
BREAKING NEWS: Juniors confused, frustrated by Wakeman parking full of buses
Students coming to hear about their options for getting scholarships through Staples during lunch on Feb.7.
The College and Career center welcomes students for annual scholarship workshop
Legacy admissions remain a contentious topic among Connecticut schools, with some opting to consider legacy status while others do not. However, this practice remains a significant factor in admissions decisions at many prestigious institutions.
Connecticut lawmakers may consider ban on legacy admission consideration
Burying Hill Beach faces the highest levels of erosion out of all of the beaches in Westport.
Parks and Rec department creates plans to counteract increased erosion of Westport beaches, Burying Hill
The Westport Board of Finance hears presentations and questioning from the public on the proposed renovations to Long Lots elementary school.
Board of Finance discusses Long Lots rebuild project
Compo beach renovations are anticipated to take place in the fall of 2024.
Compo playground set for exciting renovations
Co-presidents Dylan Fiore ’24 and Patrick Coleman ’24 presenting a slideshow to the Student Council about the new ​​Board of Education positions.
Student Council announces class officers, open leadership positions, goals
Caitlin Jacob ’24, Communications Coordinator
Caitlin Jacob '24 was initially drawn to Advanced Journalism and Inklings because of the class's uniqueness. "I love writing in general," Jacob said. "And it's a great English class to take, especially because it's unconventional." In her free time, Jacob utilizes her passion for writing and words for another hobby - crossword puzzles. "I love that it's a challenge," Jacob said. "And when I go on my phone, my first instinct is to go on social media, but it's a good way to be more productive with my time."
