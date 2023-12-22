Student Council announces class officers, open leadership positions, goals

Photo by Sophia Reeves ’25 Co-presidents Dylan Fiore ’24 and Patrick Coleman ’24 presenting a slideshow to the Student Council about the new ​​Board of Education positions.

Student Council has created new leadership positions for this school year, the application deadline was on Nov. 22 and the selection process is in progress.

The elected class officers are Anwara Olasewere ’27, Souleye Kebe ’26, Sutton Gyselen ’26, Sorel Kennedy ’25 and Sage Cohen ’25. Election results were given to winning candidates on Nov. 6 and announced to the entire school the following week.

“Class officers talk as a group about solutions, projects and goals,” co-president Patrick Coleman ’24 said.

The new positions consist of two Board of Education student representatives chosen by Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr, a communications officer who focuses on public relations and posts updates for Student Council, and a fundraising chair position who works with co-advisors on council funds. The positions were only available to 11th and 12th graders.

This year, co-presidents Dylan Fiore ’24 and Patrick Coleman ’24 aim to solidify relationships between students and administrators while also increasing student voice.

“ Student Council is a community where everyone is able to voice their opinions and be heard. — Sutton Gyselen ’26

“Student Council is a community where everyone is able to voice their opinions and be heard,” class officer Gyselen said.

Student Council meetings are held monthly with the most recent on Nov. 13. At the meeting, approximately 60 members developed new ideas that were brought to Thomas and department heads.

“Our new ideas were received well,” co-president Dylan Fiore ’24 said. “It has us very optimistic for the power of student voice because we have only just started running officially and are already making an impact.”

The meeting was organized into break-out groups based on grade levels. In each group, a class officer took notes on ideas discussed. Then, the class officer shared their grade’s ideas with the entire council.

“We discussed implementing more wellness days,” class officer Kennedy said. “And how to improve security with students leaving campus during the day.”