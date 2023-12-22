Saugatuck Sweets closes after 11 years in Westport

Photo by Elsa D’Elia ’25 The now empty and signless Saugatuck Sweets building, having closed December 17th after years of quiet struggle.

After roughly 11 years of service in Westport, Saugatuck Sweets’s Westport location has closed, effective Dec. 17.

Saugatuck Sweets has been a prominent part of the Westport community for years, serving as a staple for students to flock to, especially when it comes to post-performance celebration.

Longtime customers as well as employers have taken a hit as well. Many Staples students were previously employed at the candy and ice cream shop, including Sorel Kennedy ’25.

“ So many staples students worked at Saugatuck Sweets, and it created really amazing connections for myself and others that wouldn’t have existed otherwise. — Sorel Kennedy ’25

“I do know that the pandemic affected the shop greatly, especially since it’s locally owned, but it seemed we were on the other side of it,” Kennedy said. “The shop closing was definitely related to financial issues following the pandemic, but I don’t know the specifics.”

Saugatuck has served as a popular spot for students and parents alike, with the sudden closure of the location coming as a shock to customers and employees alike.

“Everyone I’ve talked to about it is shocked, just since it was such a Westport staple,” Kennedy said. “So many staples students worked at Saugatuck Sweets, and it created really amazing connections for myself and others that wouldn’t have existed otherwise.”

While the Westport location has closed, the Fairfield location of Saugatuck Sweets will remain open.