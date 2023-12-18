Westport Patagonia, last location in Connecticut, set to close on Christmas Eve

Patagonia.com The Patagonia located in downtown Westport is set to close on Dec. 24.

The downtown Westport Patagonia, located at 87 Post Road East, will close its downtown Westport location on Christmas Eve after 18 years in business.

The reason for the stores closing is unknown. After the closing of this location, there will be no more Patagonia stores in Connecticut.

“We’re sad to close our Westport store,” Joy Lewis, senior director of North America retail for Patagonia said to Patch, “and we appreciate the support from the community.”

While there may not be any more Patagonia locations in Connecticut, the Westport Patagonia made it a point to emphasize the other retailers that sell Patagonia products, such as ASF Sports & Outdoors in Westport and the Outdoor Sports Center in Wilton.

“Closing a store is something we never take lightly, but we’re proud to continue partnering with local outdoor gear shops to serve customers in Westport,” Lewis told Patch.

Patagonia’s only other store in Connecticut, which was in New Haven, closed last year. Many students are saddened by the news that there are no longer any Patagonia stores in Connecticut, as Patagonia’s closest stores to Westport are its three stores in New York City or two in Boston.

“I can’t believe that Patagonia is closing,” Paige Knesich ‘26 said. “It’s kind of annoying that I would have to travel all the way to New York or Boston to go to a Patagonia store.”

It is unconfirmed what would take Patagonia’s place in the historical Westport building, which formerly housed Westport Bank and Trust, but David Waldman, the building’s owner, told the Westport Journal that he is hopeful.

“We have several clients looking now,” Waldman said. “We hope to have it rented by the end of January.”