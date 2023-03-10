Student assembly club amplifies student voices

Staples High School’s Student Assembly, run by co-presidents Ashley Julien ’23 and Sophie Spheeris ’23, and led by faculty advisor Jamie Pacuk, aims to give students a voice and positively impact their experience at the school.

If you have ever noticed a poster with a QR code encouraging students to submit maintenance requests if there’s a malfunction with a water fountain or if you have ever wondered how student voices are represented and communicated to school officials, Student Assembly co-presidents Ashley Julien ’23 and Sophie Spheeris ’23 are able to provide insight. The club representatives aim to make students aware of how they can use their voice.

“Student assembly is a student-run club that deals with concerns throughout the school that are brought up by other students in our club,” Julien said.

The club is made up of student representatives from every grade level who are able to gather and provide feedback that is communicated to the administration, PTA, principal and department representatives during bimonthly meetings.

According to the Staples’ website’s description about the club, “Co-Presidents meet regularly with the club advisor, Mrs. Pacuk, and members of the Student Assembly Executive Board meet additionally as well to plan for the full Assembly Meetings.”

Spheeris joined the club during the involvement fair her freshman year and after attending the first meeting decided to stick with it. Currently, they are trying to reinstate the maintenance QR codes around the school and partner with a nonprofit.

“We are currently working on planning a fundraiser to go to charity in addition to gathering input from the members in our club,” Spheeris said.

Pacuk is committed to hearing and addressing students’ voiced concerns to enact positive change. For example, when students express a concern, the club makes it their goal to address it.

“Some of the students were asking about having more recycling or trash bins in areas throughout the building,” Pacuk said. “Really the goal is having members from all the grade levels be able to talk about things they are noticing. In terms of what is working really well and what could be better. We synthesize that information and bring those suggestions to the collaborative team.”

One of the student assembly’s next projects is reinstating the wellness activities that existed during final exam periods prior to the pandemic.

“We want to have options for students to participate in and places they can go to to do that mental, emotional, stress relief or quiet study, “Pacuk said.” Or have time to sit and be mindful or do mindful yoga.”.

Although Staples does not have a traditional student government, student assembly bridges the gap between students and faculty.

“It is a great way to kind of share students’ take on how things are going and gain ideas on how we can continue to make things better for every student,” Pacuk said.