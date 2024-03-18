Staples announces 2024 high honors recipients

Genevieve Frucht ’24 Defne Merih ’24 earned the high honors distinction by being in the top 4% of her graduating class.

Twenty Staples seniors were informed that they would be graduating with high honors on Feb. 28. Students receiving this award had grade point averages (GPAs) that placed them in the top 4% of the 2024 graduating class.

“This class is extremely talented,” Principal Stafford Thomas said in an announcement, “and the most astonishing aspect of this accomplishment is that these students were involved in a number of extracurricular activities and various aspects of school life which took a great deal of time, focus and concentration outside of the classroom as well.”

Defne Merih ’24, who moved to theUnited States in 6th grade, was one of the students recognized for this achievement.

“Getting high honors is one of my most proud achievements,” Merih said. “Moving to the United States six years ago, I never would have imagined being top of my class, but I think it reflects all of the hard work I’ve done.”

PJ Loranger ’24 was also excited to see his hard work pay off and to celebrate this milestone with his classmates.

“I have a real deep respect for the members of the 2024 high honors class: Jameson, Coco, Kai, Darren, just to name a few of many and in no particular order,” Loranger said. “I am very proud to be in high honors alongside them.”