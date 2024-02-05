Seniors discuss participation in second semester backpack tradition

Starting on the first day of semester two, it is tradition for most senior girls to wear kids backpacks. The girls also take photos near Ginny field on that morning to celebrate the beginning of being a second semester senior.
Business Manager Mia Kirkorsky ’24 knows the feeling of hard work as a coxswain at Saugatuck Rowing Club and business manager at Inklings. Kirkorsky got into journalism after taking the class freshman year.“Since I do a sport it’s nice that it’s a club but also a class,” Kirkorsky said. Ultimately, she isn’t interested in becoming a journalist, but her time at Inklings may help her with her potential future.“I would use the knowledge I've learned from being a business manager,” Kirkorsky said, “because I want to minor in business.”