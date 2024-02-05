Seniors discuss participation in second semester backpack tradition

Business Manager Mia Kirkorsky ’24 knows the feeling of hard work as a coxswain at Saugatuck Rowing Club and business manager at Inklings. Kirkorsky got into journalism after taking the class freshman year.

“Since I do a sport it’s nice that it’s a club but also a class,” Kirkorsky said.

Ultimately, she isn’t interested in becoming a journalist, but her time at Inklings may help her with her potential future.

“I would use the knowledge I've learned from being a business manager,” Kirkorsky said, “because I want to minor in business.”