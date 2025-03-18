Staples players get ready to spell success in upcoming production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

Staples Players rehearse their lines and perfect their performances as opening night approaches. (Photo taken from the Staples Players instagram)

P-R-E-P-A-R-A-T-I-O-N is just one of the many things Staples Players will be spelling in the next few months.

As the show’s premiere approaches, the cast and crew of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” is working to ensure everything is prepared for the show’s premiere on March 7. But what does the preparation look like behind the scenes?

The show follows six quirky spellers competing in the spelling bee, each with their own unique traits and challenges. Unlike Staples’ previous productions, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” features these characters on stage for nearly the entire show in order to capture the essence of the bee’s intensity and humor.

Brady Walker ’27, plays Marcy Park, who is an overachieving, athletic contestant who is a perfectionist and driven, as maintained by “Fandom”. For Brady, playing Marcy takes more than just memorizing lines-it requires intense practice and persistence.

“I’ve been practicing by running on the treadmill and singing to help myself get the cardiovascular endurance that I need to perform this show.” Walker said.

In contrast, Gavin Jamali ‘27, who plays the quirky William Barfee, has a different set of challenges. Barfee has only one working nostril caused by a rare mucus membrane disorder and a magic foot, requiring a unique physical portrayal.

“There’s a lot of work on endurance,” Gavin Jamali ’27, “it’s vocally challenging, but it’s also challenging acting wise because you need to be in character the entire time.”

The amount of work done on stage is replicated backstage and online where the social team have been busy working to build the excitement for the show.

Dylan Bruno is one of the vice presidents of marking, senior manager of props, publicity and web and archive.

“My favorite part is getting the photos and making graphics for the show,” Bruno ’25 said.

This year, the production will feature four guest spellers to have four guest spellers, adding an extra layer of excitement for the audience. The show will have many features to kick start the show, ranging from our very own Principal Stafford Thomas to Broadway star Kelli O’Hara.

The buzz around “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” is worth the hype and with opening night just around the corner, the cast and crew are leaving no stones unturned and no words unspelled in their preparation for a spectacular show.