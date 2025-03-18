The diversity problem at the Oscars: real progress or just a performance?

Join the discussion.

Earth Animal raises $75,737 for the Mitten project, which helps to fight world hunger.
Earth Animals hosts The Mitten project
Map overview of shop
Savvy Smoker raided for third time in illegal cannabis sales investigation
On March 1 President Donald Trump signed an executive order which declared English as the official language of the United States, altering a decades-old federal policy of required language assistance to non-English speakers.
President Trump declares English as official language, shifting decades of federal policy
Dead birds were discovered at the Ned Dimes Marina on Monday, in accordance with a recent uptick in bird mortality in Westport connected to the H5N1 avian influenza, more commonly known as “bird flu.” Photo contributed by Dan Woog/06880
Bird flu breaks out in Westport, poses minimal threat to humans
Last Year was Staples Model UN first time attending the NHSMUN.
Model UN gears up for upcoming international conference
A recreation of the Staples parking lot
An Argument for Jeep World Domination
At the end of the summer, Compo Beach lifeguards wrap up their final shift with a swim to the buoy—an annual tradition. This year’s crew included guards from Staples, Ludlowe, Trumbull and several other high schools.
The best summer job? Here’s why lifeguarding stands out
The question of if adults should be burdened with teaching Social Emotional Lessons arises
Teachers aren’t trained to be therapists: why social emotional learning needs a new approach in schools
Thanksgiving marks the end of my already dismal productivity.
Teachers, I will be ‘sick’ on any test day before Winter Break
Not so happy holidays: students spend more time stressing over the CommonApp than celebrating the holidays, bringing immense stress to the holiday season.
Deck the halls—and refresh the status page: The senior December dilemma 
Academic pressures have students falling into unhealthy behaviors like comparison and overloading on work in order to keep up with expectations.
The unseen race: balancing academics, extracurriculars and social pressures
Seasons can impact an individual's mood and well-being, often leaving people's mood to worsen during the winter and improve as it gets warmer
Daylight savings brings brighter days ahead
Trump's use of calling himself “king” and being depicted with a crown does not violate any Constitutional rights against tyranny. It is protected under the first amendment right.
Instagram posts on official White House account cause backlash
On Jan. 18, the viral social media app Tiktok went dark due to concerns around the Chinese company stealing users' information.
Where did everyone go? The rise of Rednote amid the Tiktok Ban
Some of Brand Nu Apparel’s most popular items are their hoodies, which belong to one of the most recent collections designed by Marcello Deaguero.
From old to Brand Nu: colorful clothing store arrives in downtown Westport
Staples Players rehearse their lines and perfect their performances as opening night approaches. (Photo taken from the Staples Players instagram)
Staples players get ready to spell success in upcoming production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”
This trophy represents talent, creativity and, much too often, the status quo. (Taken from the Hollywood Reporter)
The diversity problem at the Oscars: real progress or just a performance?
Staples Players performed “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” from March 7-9.
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” gets every letter right: a play that delivers more than words
Tate McRae performs on stage during her “Think Later” tour, which supported the album released prior to “So Close To What.” Now, she’s gearing up for her “2025 Miss Possessive Tour,” set to begin in August, with performances across the U.S., Canada and beyond.
Tate McRae’s ‘So Close To What’ Tops Charts, Wins Over Staples Students
Students work hard to send an important message to the judges who will read their essay.
TEAM Westport holds annual diversity and inclusion essay contest
Hrisovulos in action, coaching as his players compete (Photo Contributed Kris Hrisovulos).
Tennis coach reflects on journey to be reinstated for upcoming season
Austin Heyer ’27 had 10 points and shot 60 percent from the floor.
Wreckers crush Kolbe, continue state championship run
According to the National Institutes of Health , youth sport participation provides an avenue to develop peer relationships, self esteem and leadership qualities. It may also lay the foundation for a healthier adult lifestyle.
Pick up the stick, experience high school sports
The Staples Wreckers beat the Ridgefield Tigers 68-58 to win the 2024-2025 FCIAC Championship.
Boys’ basketball defeats Ridgefield 68-58 to win FCIAC championship
School districts across the U.S. are debating whether to adjust schedules for Super Bowl Monday, with some closing to accommodate expected absences while others prioritize maintaining academic consistency (Graphic created by Austin Heyer '27).
Super Bowl Monday: schools weigh closures amid rising absences
Staples students share the top four places to walk your dog in Westport: Compo Beach, Winslow Park, Main Street and Colony Road.
Top 4 spots to walk your dog
Everyone has a hot take. In this video, Amelia and Brooke discover the unpopular opinions of Staples’ students!
Hot Takes: What’s your unpopular opinion?
New Lyfe Cafe in Westport serves a diverse menu of coffee, bowls, pastries and bagels. With so many options and a discount for Staples students, it is a perfect place to pick up breakfast or lunch.
Lyfe Cafe serves up fresh coffee and breakfast
Seniors reflect on the lessons they have gained from first semester.
Seniors reflect on challenges, stress of first semester
Staples students play Block Blast in their free time to relieve stress, lining up different block shapes to score points.
Is Block Blast worth the hype? Students share opinions on new game
Food is my love language; I love to host and share homemade dishes with friends and family. These are two of my favorite things to serve when hosting!
My love language… food!
Homes with Hope Super Bowl food drive at Gillespie Center: Staples students help
Homes with Hope Super Bowl food drive at Gillespie Center: Staples students help
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Reported weapon threats and concerning comments at CT schools as of Oct. 16.
CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Mel Stanger '23 at New York Fashion Week, modeling the red suit that shows women’s empowerment.
Strutting into style: Mel Stanger ’23 takes on New York Fashion Week
The diversity problem at the Oscars: real progress or just a performance?

Bailey Lillvis ’27, Staff Writer March 18, 2025
This trophy represents talent, creativity and, much too often, the status quo. (Taken from the Hollywood Reporter)

The 2025 Oscars were a historic day in the film community – or did the Academy just want us to think that? Many records were broken and this year’s ceremony really did feel like a celebration of individuality and diversity, right? However, a week after the ceremony, one question remains: were the 2025 Oscars truly a step towards progress or just another superficial attempt at appearing inclusive, with no true change to our structure?

Yes, Brazil’s “I’m Still Here” won best International Feature, and yes, Zoe Saldaña became the first Dominican-American actress to win an Oscar. These were completely deserved, but felt more like carefully picked tokens, rather than signs of real progress. It seems like the Academy hands out just enough awards to minority groups to create a facade of change, while simultaneously making sure that the major categories still lie in the hands of long-lasting biases.

“Anora’s” dominance at the Oscars exposes where the Academy’s comfort lies. “Anora” is an indie movie about a marginalized community: diversity through the lens of a White director. While the Academy pats itself on the back for this, there is still a refusal to actually lift up films that are made by people within those communities highlighted. 

While we look back at previous Oscar ceremonies, it’s easy to notice a pattern. Just enough noise is made about progress to keep the conversation going, but rarely is there any lasting differences.

In 2020, “Parasite” became the first non-English-language film to win Best Picture. This felt like an optimistic breakthrough at the time, but there was never any permanent shift. In 2024, the Academy returned to old habits. Despite directing the literal cultural phenomenon that was “Barbie”, Greta Gerwig was snubbed with Best Director. Enough diversity to make headlines, but keeping the biggest awards in similar hands.

If the Oscars really want to prove that they are evolving they need to do more than sprinkle in a few historic wins. This means dismantling the systemic favoritism ingrained in award ceremony culture, the thing that keeps diverse creators out of the spotlight, and in the margins. 

That means giving female directors the same recognition as their male counterparts. That means rewarding Global South films in major categories, not just International Feature. That means breaking free from the “palatable” diversity that allows Hollywood to appear inclusive and forward-thinking, while staying comfortably the same. 

Until then, the Oscars remain what they’ve always been: a glittery illusion of change and progression that hides an industry of closed doors. If the Academy was really committed to growth, we would not still be celebrating “firsts” in 2025. 

Staples Players rehearse their lines and perfect their performances as opening night approaches. (Photo taken from the Staples Players instagram)
Staples players get ready to spell success in upcoming production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee"
Staples Players performed “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” from March 7-9.
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” gets every letter right: a play that delivers more than words
Tate McRae performs on stage during her “Think Later” tour, which supported the album released prior to “So Close To What.” Now, she’s gearing up for her “2025 Miss Possessive Tour,” set to begin in August, with performances across the U.S., Canada and beyond.
Tate McRae’s ‘So Close To What’ Tops Charts, Wins Over Staples Students
Students work hard to send an important message to the judges who will read their essay.
TEAM Westport holds annual diversity and inclusion essay contest
The future of westport is one infected with chain restaurants.
Westport: A town infected by corporate America 
Extracurricular activities are super important for curating a healthy lifestyle. This is me rowing at Youth Nationals at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, FL. (Photo contributed by Row2k).
Everyone wants to be healthy, but no one wants to do the work to get there
LA fires destroyed thousands of homes, businesses, schools and landscapes.
Southern California struggles after damaging fires roar through Los Angeles
Even though AI has been a topic dissected by Hollywood for years, what will the industry do now that they’ve reached a future that they had previously only imagined?
Dystopian terror or an exciting new innovation? AI in movies debate reaches a fever pitch
Located at 1835 Post Road East, Fatto A Mano is open Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m - 3 p.m. Its spot on the Post Road makes it a convenient stop.
Fatto A Mano brings a taste of Italy to Westport
Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show: A Symbolic Performance
Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show: A symbolic performance
A car driving in bad weather conditions through icy roads
How to stay safe on icy roads; tips for winter driving
Elf on a shelf (or swinging on a door frame) is a memorable and universal tradition of Christmas even to those who don’t celebrate.
Holiday collision: Embracing Christmas while rediscovering Ramadan
Bailey Lillvis ’27
Bailey Lillvis ’27, Staff Writer
Staff Writer Bailey Lillvis 27 joined Inklings to blend her love for English with journalism. “I really enjoy writing, so I thought journalism would align with that interest and passion,” Lillvis said. Lillvis’ creativity shines through in both her writing and her singing with Orphenians. “Singing and writing both offer me a chance to express myself in unique ways,” Lillvis said.  She aims to make the most of her time with Inklings this year. “My goal is to find a place in the community,” Lillvis said. “Inklings is such a family and I can’t wait to be part of it.”